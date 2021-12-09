U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

Meta's Horizon Worlds opens up to adults in the US and Canada

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Following a private beta release in 2020, Horizon Worlds is now available to download for free in the US and Canada. The only caveat is that you need to be 18 or older to access the social VR playground. With today’s announcement, Meta is also debuting a new minigame inside of Horizon Worlds called Arena Clash. It’s a three-on-three take on laser tag.

The company’s hope is that users will do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to creating the experiences that will turn Horizon Worlds into something people want to visit regularly. To that end, you’ll find new templates and mechanics you can use to create your own games. Similarly, it’s now also possible to modify working scripts for that same purpose.

Horizon Worlds is one of the pillars of Meta’s metaverse strategy, but what the technology will actually look like once you get past the flashy demos the company showed off at its recent Connect conference is hard to say. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described it as “an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it.” Beyond that, however, the company has yet to present a cohesive vision of where the technology is headed.

