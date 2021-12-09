Meta's Horizon Worlds opens up to adults in the US and Canada

Following a private beta release in 2020, Horizon Worlds is now available to download for free in the US and Canada. The only caveat is that you need to be 18 or older to access the social VR playground . With today’s announcement, Meta is also debuting a new minigame inside of Horizon Worlds called Arena Clash. It’s a three-on-three take on laser tag.

The company’s hope is that users will do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to creating the experiences that will turn Horizon Worlds into something people want to visit regularly. To that end, you’ll find new templates and mechanics you can use to create your own games. Similarly, it’s now also possible to modify working scripts for that same purpose.