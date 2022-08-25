U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,162.56
    +21.79 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,993.41
    +24.18 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,518.46
    +86.94 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,953.07
    +17.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.98
    -0.91 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.00
    +7.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.02
    +0.11 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9971
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0800
    -0.0260 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1810
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7000
    -0.3940 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,546.27
    -20.13 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.10
    +3.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.80
    +19.29 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

'Umbrella Academy' creator Steve Blackman is adapting 'Horizon Zero Dawn' for Netflix

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony revealed a few months back that a Netflix show based on Horizon Zero Dawn was in development and now we have a few more details. Steve Blackman, the creator and showrunner of The Umbrella Academy, has re-upped his deal with Netflix and is working on the adaptation.

Blackman said the game's protagonist, Aloy, will be a main character in the show. This is also the first confirmation from Netflix that the series will be based on Horizon Zero Dawn, instead of a show that's set in the same universe. Rumors previously indicated it would be set in 2047, before the fall of humanity and nearly a thousand years before Aloy was born. Still, the show may still depict some of the events that led to animal-like robot organisms reigning over Earth.

"Horizon Zero Dawn is an exceptionally well-crafted game with wonderful characters not often seen in the rank-and-file of the gaming world. Guerrilla Games has created an incredibly lush and vivid world of man and machine who find themselves on a collision course to oblivion," Blackman told Netflix's Tudum site. "Their salvation comes in the form of a young female warrior named Aloy, who has no idea she's the key to saving the world. My writing partner on this, Michelle Lovretta, and I are thrilled to be able to expand this remarkable IP into a series for all types of viewers."

The latest update on the Horizon Zero Dawn project came as Netflix renewed The Umbrella Academy for its fourth and final season. The other show Blackman is currently developing is an intriguing-sounding thriller called Orbital, which is set on the International Space Station.

"From a character- and world-building perspective, there's a clear throughline: I gravitate to characters who are grounded and relatable but exist on the fringe," Blackman said about his projects. "Outliers who struggle to find their place in a world of conformity and structure. All my stories strive to subvert expectation and find a new way of looking into the worlds we think we know." Aloy fits that description perfectly.

Netflix is working on the Horizon Zero Dawn series with PlayStation Productions, which has a ton of other shows and movies based on Sony's games in the pipeline. Among them are HBO's The Last of Us, a Gran Turismo film, a God of War series for Amazon Prime Video and the Peacock show Twisted Metal. Recent reports suggested that movies based on Days Gone and Gravity Rush are in development too.

Recommended Stories