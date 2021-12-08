'Horizon Zero Dawn' now supports NVIDIA and AMD upscaling on PC

Guerrilla Games has rolled out the latest Horizon Zero Dawn update on PC, which should improve the game's performance. The RPG now supports NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling tech. The game previously supported AMD's FidelityFX CAS. Guerrilla also says it improved the shader management system.

Update 1.11 for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC has just been released! With this update, we've added Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology, and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution, replacing FidelityFX CAS, as well as various fixes.



🗒️ Read the patch notes here: https://t.co/m3ko6lmd2E pic.twitter.com/mjDg3ulfli — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) December 8, 2021

NVIDIA claims DLSS will improve Horizon Zero Dawn performance by up to 50 percent. Other PC games that are getting DLSS support this month include Lemnis Gate, Chorus and Icarus.

Meanwhile, Sony revealed more details about a PC version of another of its blockbuster PlayStation games: God of War. It too will support DLSS, as well as NVIDIA Reflex (which is minimizing system input lag ).

Like Horizon Zero Dawn , God of War will have unlocked framerates on PC. You can also expect HDR support, higher-resolution shadows and more detailed assets. Players can control Kratos with their keyboard and mouse, third-party controllers or Sony's DualShock 4 or DualSense peripherals.

Santa Monica Studio also announced the PC specs for God of War. You'll need at least an NVIDIA GTX 960 or AMD R9 290X GPU, 8 GB of RAM, 70 GB of storage and an Intel i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor.

Thinking about picking up God of War (2018) on PC next January? Check out our specs below!



More info on the system requirements here 👉 https://t.co/5LdOWT7KRv pic.twitter.com/4XHetYKw9w — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) December 8, 2021