'Horizon Zero Dawn' now supports NVIDIA and AMD upscaling on PC

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Guerrilla Games has rolled out the latest Horizon Zero Dawn update on PC, which should improve the game's performance. The RPG now supports NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling tech. The game previously supported AMD's FidelityFX CAS. Guerrilla also says it improved the shader management system.

NVIDIA claims DLSS will improve Horizon Zero Dawn performance by up to 50 percent. Other PC games that are getting DLSS support this month include Lemnis Gate, Chorus and Icarus.

Meanwhile, Sony revealed more details about a PC version of another of its blockbuster PlayStation games: God of War. It too will support DLSS, as well as NVIDIA Reflex (which is minimizing system input lag).

Like Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War will have unlocked framerates on PC. You can also expect HDR support, higher-resolution shadows and more detailed assets. Players can control Kratos with their keyboard and mouse, third-party controllers or Sony's DualShock 4 or DualSense peripherals.

Santa Monica Studio also announced the PC specs for God of War. You'll need at least an NVIDIA GTX 960 or AMD R9 290X GPU, 8 GB of RAM, 70 GB of storage and an Intel i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor.

God of War will arrive on PC on January 14th. Meanwhile, God of War Ragnarök is scheduled to hit PS4 and PS5 sometime next year.

