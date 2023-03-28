HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES CLARIFICATION TO THE MARCH DISTRIBUTION FOR HORIZONS US DOLLAR CURRENCY ETF

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. announces today a clarification regarding the ex-dividend date for the March 2023 distribution of the Horizons US Dollar Currency ETF ("DLR"). In a press release dated March 24, 2023, it was stated the ex-dividend date for the distribution was anticipated to be March 30, 2023, however, in fact, the ex-dividend date for DLR is March 31, 2023, for all unitholders of record on the same date.

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit Annualized

Yield* Frequency Horizons US Dollar Currency ETF (1) DLR.U $0.09108 3.55 % Quarterly DLR $0.09108 3.55 % Quarterly

* Based on the applicable March 23, 2023, net asset value per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.



(1) Distributions for the Horizons US Dollar Currency ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker DLR. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for DLR is $0.12493 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded DLR, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the securityholder's account holder.

For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $24 billion of assets under management and 107 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Story continues

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Exchange Traded Products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/28/c1553.html