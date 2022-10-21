HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATIONS AND SPLITS

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") has announced today that it intends to consolidate shares or units (each individually a "Security", or collectively, the "Securities") of certain ETFs (the "Consolidating ETFs") and split the Securities of certain ETFs (the "Splitting ETFs") as indicated in the tables below.

Security Consolidations

After the close of trading on Friday, November 4, 2022, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the Securities of the Consolidating ETFs will be consolidated on the basis of the ratio (the "Consolidation Ratio") set out in the table below, and will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis on Monday, November 7, 2022, the effective date of the consolidation:

Consolidating ETF Name Ticker Consolidation Ratio BetaPro Marijuana Companies 2x Daily Bull ETF HMJU 1:2 BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Financials™ -2x Daily Bear ETF HFD 1:2 BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF HZU 1:2 Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF CNCC 1:2 Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF BKCC 1:2 Horizons Gold Yield ETF HGY 1:2 Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF HMMJ / HMMJ.U 1:2 Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF QQCC 1:2

When a Security consolidation occurs, the net asset value per Security is increased by the same ratio as the Security consolidation so that the Security consolidation has no impact on the value of the investor's total Security position. An investor's cost per Security is also increased by the same ratio as the Security consolidation, although their total cost remains unchanged.

No fractional Securities will be issued. Where the consolidation results in a fractional Security, the number of post-consolidation Securities will be rounded down to the nearest whole Security, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, or rounded up to the nearest whole number, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater.

Story continues

Security Splits

The Securities of the Splitting ETFs listed in the table below will be subdivided on the basis of the ratio (the "Split Ratio") as set out below. The split will be payable on Friday, November 4, 2022, to securityholders of record on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Securities will trade on a "due bill" basis at the opening of the TSX on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 until, November 4, 2022, inclusive with the "due bill redemption date" on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Securities of the Splitting ETFs will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis on the "ex-dividend" date of Monday, November 7, 2022. Securities of the Splitting ETFs purchased on the ex-dividend date will no longer have an attached entitlement to the Security split.

Splitting ETF Name Ticker Split Ratio BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT -2x Daily Bear ETF HRED 2:1 BetaPro Marijuana Companies Inverse ETF HMJI 2:1 BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Energy™ 2x Daily Bull ETF HEU 2:1

When a split occurs, the net asset value per Security is decreased by the same ratio as the Security split so that the Security split has no impact on the value of the investor's total Security position. An investor's cost per Security is also decreased by the same ratio as the Security split, although their total cost remains unchanged. Securityholders of the Splitting ETFs on the record date will be entitled to receive additional Securities for every Security of the Splitting ETF they own on that date, as stated in the table above.

The "due bill" trading procedures of the TSX will apply to the Splitting ETFs split of their Securities. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a corporate action, such as the ones described above. Securities of the Splitting ETF will trade on a due bill basis from one trading day prior to the record date until the payment date, inclusive (the "Due Bill Period"). Any trades that are executed on the TSX during the Due Bill Period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the Securities of the Splitting ETF receive the entitlement to the Security split.

Horizons ETFs reserves the right to cancel or amend these corporate actions if we deem it appropriate to do so, before the effective date of Monday, November 7, 2022.

Securityholder Information

Securityholders of the Consolidating ETFs or Splitting ETFs do not need to take any action to effect these transactions. Securityholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the consolidations and splits. A securityholder's broker may take several days to reflect these transactions in the securityholder's account (the "Settlement Period"). However, the securityholder is still able to trade the Securities of the Consolidating ETFs and/or the Splitting ETFs during this time. Horizons ETFs recommends investors contact their broker by phone during the Settlement Period in order to trade the post-consolidation securities and post-split securities.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $21 billion of assets under management and 107 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/21/c2287.html