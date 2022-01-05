HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES A CONTINUATION OF MANAGEMENT FEE REBATE ON HXT FOR 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce a continuation of the three basis point (0.03%) rebate on the annual management fee of the Horizons S&P/TSX 60™ Index ETF ("HXT") that will remain in effect until at least December 31, 2022. This means that the effective annual management fee on HXT for the full 2022 calendar year will continue to be four basis points (0.04%), plus applicable sales taxes.

As a result of the rebate, HXT continues to remain amongst the lowest-cost ETFs listed in Canada, with a projected 2022 management expense ratio ("MER") of four basis points (0.04%) which the Manager expects to be the lowest MER, or equal to the lowest MER, for all currently listed ETFs in Canada+.

HXT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60™ Index (Total Return), net of expenses. The S&P/TSX 60™ Index (Total Return) is designed to measure the performance of the large-cap market segment of the Canadian equity market. Launched in September 2010, HXT is the oldest and second largest ETF within Horizons ETFs' family of tax-efficient Total Return Index (TRI) ETFs.

"With nearly $3 billion in assets under management, HXT is one of our largest ETFs and with this rebate, it should continue its tradition of being at the top of the list of Canada's lowest cost ETFs," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs.

Unlike a traditional physical replication ETF that typically purchases the securities found in the relevant index in the same proportions as the index, HXT currently uses a synthetic structure that doesn't buy the securities of the index directly. Instead, HXT receives the total return of the applicable index by entering into Total Return Swap agreements with one or more of the Canadian banks, which provide HXT with the total return of the S&P/TSX 60™ Index.

Story continues

The three basis point (0.03%) rebate originally went into effect on January 1, 2021 and remains in effect. For more information on HXT or any of Horizons ETFs family of Total Return Index ETFs, investors can visit www.horizonsetfs.com/TRI.

For more information about HXT, please visit: www.HorizonsETFs.com/HXT

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $20 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

+ based on all publicly available information as at the time of this press release

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect, "anticipate" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Horizons Total Return Index ETFs ("Horizons TRI ETFs") are generally index-tracking ETFs that use an innovative investment structure known as a Total Return Swap to deliver index returns in a low-cost and tax-efficient manner. Unlike a physical replication ETF that typically purchases the securities found in the relevant index in the same proportions as the index, most Horizons TRI ETFs use a synthetic structure that never buys the securities of an index directly. Instead, the ETF receives the total return of the index through entering into a Total Return Swap agreement with one or more counterparties, typically large financial institutions, which will provide the ETF with the total return of the index in exchange for the interest earned on the cash held by the ETF. Any distributions which are paid by the index constituents are reflected automatically in the net asset value (NAV) of the ETF. As a result, the Horizons TRI ETF receives the total return of the index (before fees), which is reflected in the ETF's share price, and investors are not expected to receive any taxable distributions. Certain Horizons TRI ETFs (Horizons Nasdaq-100 ® Index ETF and Horizons US Large Cap Index ETF) use physical replication instead of a total return swap. The Horizons Cash Maximizer ETF and Horizons USD Cash Maximizer ETF use cash accounts and do not track an index but rather a compounding rate of interest paid on the cash deposits that can change over time.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/04/c3453.html