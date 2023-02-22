HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY 2023 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR CERTAIN ETFS

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending February 28, 2023, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be February 27, 2023, for all ETFs except for the Horizons High Interest Savings ETF ("CASH"). The ex-dividend date for the Distribution for CASH is anticipated to be February 28, 2023. The record date for all ETFs will be February 28, 2023. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about March 7, 2023.

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the February distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release .

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Security Annualized

Yield* Frequency Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF HAB $0.03377 4.19 % Monthly Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF HAD $0.02446 3.34 % Monthly Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF HAF $0.03153 5.42 % Monthly Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF HYBR $0.03549 5.21 % Monthly Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF HFR $0.04498 5.50 % Monthly Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF HMP $0.02627 3.42 % Monthly Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF HPR $0.03610 5.42 % Monthly Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF HSL $0.04911 6.50 % Monthly Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(1) HUF.U $0.03794 4.60 % Monthly HUF $0.03794 4.60 % Monthly Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF HYI $0.04302 6.80 % Monthly Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF HARB.J $0.03700 5.07 % Monthly Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF HAEB $0.03023 4.19 % Monthly Horizons High Interest Savings ETF CASH $0.19152 4.59 % Monthly Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF UTIL $0.07480 4.00 % Monthly

* Based on the applicable February 17, 2023 net asset value per security, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.





(1) Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HUF is $0.05113 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the securityholder's account holder.

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $24 billion of assets under management and 107 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

