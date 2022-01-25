U.S. markets closed

HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2022 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS COVERED CALL ETFs

·2 min read
In this article:
  • HXEM.TO
  • HGY.TO
  • HEX.TO
  • HEE.TO
  • HEJ.TO
  • HEPZF
  • HEF.TO

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for its suite of covered call exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending January 31, 2022, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be January 28, 2022, for all unitholders of record on January 31, 2022. The Distributions for units of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the unitholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), reinvested in additional units of the applicable ETF, on or about February 10, 2022.

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the January distributions for certain ETFs in a separate press release.

ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Current Month Distribution Rate

NAV Change from Prior Month(1)

Current Month Yield(2)

Prior Month Yield(3)

Absolute Change in Yield from Prior Month(4)




Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF

HEX

$0.05386

0.33%

9.26%

6.91%

2.35%


Horizons Enhanced Income Energy ETF

HEE

$0.09424

13.13%

11.24%

10.01%

1.23%


Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF

HEP

$0.18917

-1.44%

8.40%

7.87%

0.53%


Horizons Enhanced Income Financials ETF

HEF

$0.05679

2.46%

7.17%

6.54%

0.63%


Horizons Enhanced Income International Equity ETF

HEJ

$0.03219

3.63%

6.86%

6.26%

0.60%


Horizons Enhanced Income US Equity (USD) ETF(5)

HEA.U

$0.09119

-1.70%

7.26%

6.52%

0.74%


HEA

$0.09119

-4.26%

7.26%

6.52%

0.74%


Horizons Gold Yield ETF

HGY

$0.02686

2.04%

6.26%

5.97%

0.29%




(1)

Based on the period from December 21, 2021, to January 21, 2022, where the prior month's NAV (net asset value) per unit is adjusted to include the prior month's distribution.

(2)

Annualized and based on the applicable January 21, 2022 NAV per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

(3)

Annualized and based on the applicable December 21, 2021 NAV per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

(4)

The absolute change of the prior month's previously announced annualized distribution yield, to the current month's annualized distribution yield.

(5)

Distributions for the Horizons Enhanced Income US Equity (USD) ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HEA. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HEA is $0.11471 per unit. For unitholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HEA, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the unitholder's account holder.

Each ETF does not have a fixed distribution but pays distributions monthly. The amount of monthly cash distributions are expected to fluctuate from month to month, and there can be no assurance that an ETF will make any distributions in any particular month or months.

For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $20 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/24/c0020.html

