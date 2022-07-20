U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.50
    +19.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,923.00
    +132.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,338.00
    +64.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.70
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.53
    -0.69 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2021
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1400
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,362.73
    +1,264.61 (+5.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.94
    +29.09 (+5.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,590.00
    +628.32 (+2.33%)
     

HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES JULY 2022 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR CERTAIN ETFS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HXEM.TO

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending July 31, 2022, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be July 28, 2022, for all ETFs except for the Horizons High Interest Savings ETF ("CASH"). The ex-dividend date for the Distribution for CASH is anticipated to be July 29, 2022.  The record date for all ETFs will be July 29, 2022. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about August 11, 2022.

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the July distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release.

ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per
Security

Annualized
Yield*

Frequency

Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF

HAB

$0.02842

3.51 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF

HAD

$0.01881

2.54 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF

HAF

$0.02651

4.58 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF

HYBR

$0.03482

4.93 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF

HFR

$0.02655

3.27 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF

HMP

$0.01565

2.02 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF

HPR

$0.03475

5.04 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF

HSL

$0.02214

2.95 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(1)

HUF.U

$0.02050

2.51 %

Monthly

HUF

$0.02050

2.51 %

Monthly

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

HYI

$0.04589

7.03 %

Monthly

Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF

HARB.J

$0.04000

5.30 %

Monthly

Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF

HAEB

$0.02532

3.49 %

Monthly

Horizons High Interest Savings ETF

CASH

$0.11866

2.85 %

Monthly


* Based on the applicable July 18, 2022, net asset value per security, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.



(1)       

Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Distributions are declared and paid in U.S.
dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent
distribution rate for HUF is $0.02660 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, distribution
payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the securityholder's account holder.



Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $21 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/19/c5609.html

Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Netflix earnings show ‘the game has changed’ for the streaming giant, analyst says

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, discusses Netflix's earnings results and what it means for the streaming industry going forward.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

    ARK said in a statement Tuesday that it will shutter its Transparency ETF at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle.

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • Netflix sheds 1 million users in Q2 — why one analyst says that's still 'good' news

    Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2 — but that's actually a net positive, according to one media analyst.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Occidental (OXY) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Breaks Key Resistance; Netflix Jumps On Subscriber Data

    The stock market rally broke above key levels Tuesday, but faces several challenges. Netflix subscribers fell less than feared. Tesla earnings loom.

  • AT&T Looks Impressive to a T Ahead of Earnings

    AT&T has struggled and made missteps in the past but we want to be forward looking. The company is scheduled to report earnings before the opening of trading Thursday, so let's check out the charts to see if there can be some capital gains on top of a nice dividend. In the daily bar chart of T, below, we can see that the shares have made a large bottom pattern the past 12 months.

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Is Carnival Cruising Towards Recovery?

    Clear waters appear to be ahead, but investors should beware of sharks

  • Netflix shares jump as Q2 subscribers beat estimates

    Netflix reported Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday — here's how the streaming giant performed.

  • Markets: ‘I do think we’re getting closer’ to a bottom, strategist says

    Chris Pollard, Cowen Managing Director and Head of Market Strategy, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to check out today's market rally and recession indicators in the job market.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Boeing Stock Continues Ascent As Order Pipeline Swells At Farnborough Airshow

    Boeing jet orders are ramping up at the U.K. Farnborough Airshow. Boeing stock rose to the highest since early May.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Netflix earnings beat sends stock moving higher

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Netflix's second-quarter earnings results, which included a beat on the top line and narrower-than-expected loss of subscribers.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions worth of Nvidia stock ahead of chip-manufacturing bill vote

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.