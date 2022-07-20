HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES JULY 2022 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR CERTAIN ETFS
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- HXEM.TO
TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending July 31, 2022, as indicated in the table below.
The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be July 28, 2022, for all ETFs except for the Horizons High Interest Savings ETF ("CASH"). The ex-dividend date for the Distribution for CASH is anticipated to be July 29, 2022. The record date for all ETFs will be July 29, 2022. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about August 11, 2022.
Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the July distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release.
ETF Name
Ticker
Distribution
Annualized
Frequency
Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF
HAB
$0.02842
3.51 %
Monthly
Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF
HAD
$0.01881
2.54 %
Monthly
Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF
HAF
$0.02651
4.58 %
Monthly
Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF
HYBR
$0.03482
4.93 %
Monthly
Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF
HFR
$0.02655
3.27 %
Monthly
Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF
HMP
$0.01565
2.02 %
Monthly
Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF
HPR
$0.03475
5.04 %
Monthly
Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF
HSL
$0.02214
2.95 %
Monthly
Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(1)
HUF.U
$0.02050
2.51 %
Monthly
HUF
$0.02050
2.51 %
Monthly
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF
HYI
$0.04589
7.03 %
Monthly
Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF
HARB.J
$0.04000
5.30 %
Monthly
Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF
HAEB
$0.02532
3.49 %
Monthly
Horizons High Interest Savings ETF
CASH
$0.11866
2.85 %
Monthly
* Based on the applicable July 18, 2022, net asset value per security, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.
(1)
Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Distributions are declared and paid in U.S.
Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.
About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $21 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.
SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/19/c5609.html