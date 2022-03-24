U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,586.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,742.50
    -21.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.00
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.77
    -0.57 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.00
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.07 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1010
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    -1.90 (-8.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0170
    -0.3030 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,899.23
    +1,037.32 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.53
    +26.58 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES MARCH 2022 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR CERTAIN ETFS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HYBR
  • HSL
  • HOG
  • HFR
  • CASH
  • HAZ
  • HYI
  • INOC
  • HAD
  • HAB
  • HMP
  • HAF
  • HUF
  • HAL

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending March 31, 2022, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be March 30, 2022, for all ETFs except for the Horizons High Interest Savings ETF ("CASH"). The ex-dividend date for the Distribution for CASH is anticipated to be March 31, 2022. The record date for all ETFs will be March 31, 2022. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about April 12, 2022.

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the March distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release.

ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per
Security

Annualized
Yield*

Frequency

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF

HAL

$0.16281

3.00%

Quarterly

Horizons Active Global Dividend ETF

HAZ

$0.10124

1.45%

Quarterly

Horizons Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF

HOG

$0.06444

2.74%

Quarterly

Horizons Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF

INOC

$0.06520

2.01%

Quarterly

Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF

ETHI

$0.08991

0.80%

Quarterly

Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF

HGGB

$0.07002

1.20%

Quarterly

Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF

HAB

$0.02705

3.17%

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF

HAD

$0.01679

2.13%

Monthly

Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF

HAF

$0.02027

3.31%

Monthly

Horizons Active Emerging Markets Bond ETF

HEMB

$0.02809

3.82%

Monthly

Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF

HYBR

$0.03741

4.68%

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF

HFR

$0.01363

1.65%

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF

HMP

$0.01635

2.05%

Monthly

Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF

HPR

$0.03847

4.89%

Monthly

Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF

HSL

$0.01048

1.37%

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(1)

HUF.U

$0.01308

1.58%

Monthly

HUF

$0.01308

1.58%

Monthly

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

HYI

$0.04680

6.48%

Monthly

Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF

HARB.J

$0.04125

5.19%

Monthly

Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF

HAEB

$0.02391

3.12%

Monthly

Horizons High Interest Savings ETF

CASH

$0.02564

0.62%

Monthly

* Based on the applicable March 23, 2022, net asset value per security, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

(1)

Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Distributions are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HUF is $0.01644 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the securityholder's account holder.

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $22 billion of assets under management and 105 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c2816.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Amazon Stock Split: 3 Companies That Should Follow Suit

    Amazon recently announced a stock split, its first since 1999. The benefit of a stock split is that it can make a high-priced stock feel more accessible, especially to investors who can't or don't want to buy fractional shares. A stock split also puts a company into the news for positive reasons -- namely that its business is doing well and its share price has risen enough where a split makes sense; you wouldn't expect to see a stock split from a company whose shares are trading at just $100.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • I’m 65 and have $220K in student loan debt. I have a lot of health issues and am only working part-time. Can I somehow erase this debt?

    Question: I am 65 and in $220,000 of student loan debt. Answer: First of all, know that there are many borrowers out there with your level of student debt — about 6% of borrowers have more than $100,000 in debt, according to Brookings— and there are ways to cope with repayment. You may be aware that if you have federal student loans, you still have until the start of May before you need to tackle repayment, thanks to the government’s student loan repayment moratorium.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • Nvidia CEO: Hack was a ‘wake-up call’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the recent hack by Lapsus$ was a 'wake-up call' for the chip maker.

  • Stocks in focus: Nikola, Spotify, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several of the day's trending stock stories, including Google's new billing system for Spotify.

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Debris Found Miles From Main Wreckage

    (Bloomberg) -- Searchers found 183 pieces of debris from the China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet that crashed in Guangxi, southern China, including an engine. One part was discovered more than 6 miles from the main wreckage, suggesting the aircraft suffered at least some form of breakup before impact. Human remains have also been found. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Bank

  • China Is Quietly Taking Cheap Russian Crude as India Buys More

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s oil refiners are discreetly purchasing cheap Russian crude as the nation’s supply continues to seep into the market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashUnlike India’s state-r