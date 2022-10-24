U.S. markets closed

HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES OCTOBER 2022 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR CERTAIN ETFS

·3 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending October 31, 2022, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be October 28, 2022, for all ETFs except for the Horizons High Interest Savings ETF ("CASH"). The ex-dividend date for the Distribution for CASH is anticipated to be October 31, 2022. The record date for all ETFs will be October 31, 2022. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about November 10, 2022.

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the October distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release.

ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Security

Annualized
Yield*

Frequency

Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF

HAB

$0.03749

4.84 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF

HAD

$0.02781

3.96 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF

HAF

$0.02812

5.09 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF

HYBR

$0.03632

5.44 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF

HFR

$0.04229

5.26 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF

HMP

$0.03012

3.97 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF

HPR

$0.03701

5.70 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF

HSL

$0.03359

4.51 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(1)

HUF.U

$0.03468

4.28 %

Monthly

   HUF

$0.03468

4.28 %

Monthly

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

HYI

$0.04589

7.36 %

Monthly

Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF

HARB.J

$0.03675

5.09 %

Monthly

Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF

HAEB

$0.03354

4.84 %

Monthly

Horizons High Interest Savings ETF

CASH

$0.16464

3.94 %

Monthly

Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF

UTIL

$0.08007

4.36 %

Monthly






* Based on the applicable October 21, 2022 net asset value per security, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.


(1)  Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HUF is $0.04730 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the securityholder's account holder.

 

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $21 billion of assets under management and 107 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/24/c3525.html

