HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF STEVE HAWKINS

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons"), a Mirae Asset company, announces that Steve Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, has advised the Board of Directors that he intends to retire on November 22, 2022 after a successful 15-year career with Horizons, the last seven years as President and CEO. Steve Hawkins has agreed to assist in the transition and act as an advisor to the new President and CEO.

The Board of Directors has appointed Jasmit Bhandal, Chief Operating Officer, as interim President and Chief Executive Officer commencing immediately and intends to engage in a global search for a permanent President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors wants to thank Steve for his dedicated service and contribution over the past 15 years. Under his leadership, Horizons has assembled a strong team of executives who have led Horizons to remarkable growth and profitability through strong customer focus. Because of Steve's leadership, Horizons is in the enviable position of having seasoned executives in key roles, as well as a dedicated workforce, and is positioned well for the future.

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $21 billion of assets under management and 107 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

