U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.25
    +11.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,231.00
    +102.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,200.75
    +37.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.30
    +7.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.19
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.60
    -16.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.34 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -3.49 (-14.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8710
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,300.81
    +1,235.93 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.91
    +46.43 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Horizons ETFs Announces September 2021 Distributions for Its Covered Call ETFs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for its suite of covered call exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending September 30, 2021, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be September 28, 2021, for all unitholders of record on September 29, 2021. The Distributions for units of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the unitholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), reinvested in additional units of the applicable ETF, on or about October 13, 2021.

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the September distributions for certain ETFs in a separate press release.

ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Current
Month
Distribution
Rate

NAV
Change
from
Prior
Month(1)

Current
Month
Yield(2)

Prior
Month
Yield(3)

Absolute
Change in
Yield
from
Prior
Month(4)




Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF

HEX

$0.03136

-0.64%

5.61%

5.44%

0.17%


Horizons Enhanced Income Energy ETF

HEE

$0.02810

10.66%

4.52%

4.61%

-0.09%


Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF

HEP

$0.13582

-3.74%

5.92%

5.34%

0.58%


Horizons Enhanced Income Financials ETF

HEF

$0.04398

-1.94%

5.81%

5.49%

0.32%


Horizons Enhanced Income International Equity ETF

HEJ

$0.02187

-2.24%

4.81%

4.76%

0.05%


Horizons Enhanced Income US Equity (USD) ETF(5)

HEA.U

$0.06798

-3.33%

5.47%

4.79%

0.68%


HEA

$0.06798

-2.14%

5.47%

4.79%

0.68%


Horizons Gold Yield ETF

HGY

$0.02264

-1.39%

5.31%

5.43%

-0.12%



(1) Based on the period from August 23, 2021, to September 21, 2021, where the prior month's NAV (net asset value) per unit is adjusted to include the prior month's distribution.

(2) Annualized and based on the applicable September 21, 2021 NAV per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

(3) Annualized and based on the applicable August 23, 2021, NAV per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

(4) The absolute change of the prior month's previously announced annualized distribution yield, to the current month's annualized distribution yield.

(5) Distributions for the Horizons Enhanced Income US Equity (USD) ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HEA. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HEA is $0.08708 per unit. For unitholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HEA, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the unitholder's account holder.

Each ETF does not have a fixed distribution but pays distributions monthly. Distribution rates are generally based on the average current volatility of the securities held by the ETF, along with any dividend income received, less expenses payable by the ETF. The amount of monthly cash distributions are expected to fluctuate from month to month, and there can be no assurance that an ETF will make any distributions in any particular month or months. Monthly distributions will be paid in cash, unless the investor has chosen to participate in the ETF's reinvestment plan.

For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $19 billion of assets under management and 98 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/22/c1402.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Powell: Fed is evaluating launch of digital currency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on digital currency and if NFL star Tom Brady should be taking his salary in cryptocurrency.&nbsp;

  • Why Carnival Stock Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's positive note on the company's future adds to the bullishness coming back to its shares.

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Chi

  • Workhorse Shares Sink After It Halts Electric Van Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Workhorse Group Inc. shares plunged on Wednesday to their lowest in fifteen months after the embattled electric-vehicle maker said it will suspend deliveries of its vans and recall units it has already delivered.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Ec

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Stitch Fix surges after earnings beat, FedEx’s warning, Adobe growth slows

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the latest earnings from Stitch Fix, FedEx, and Adobe.

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Is Nokia Reinventing Itself as a Major 5g Disruptor?

    Familiarity breeds contempt, even in the world of stock trading, and that could be what's happened to Nokia. It's been around for years as maker of the abiding stick mobile phone - for so long, in fact, that people might have stopped noticing it was there. Recently, it's received a lot of attention as a meme 5G stock pushed by Reddit traders with a grudge against hedge fund owners. But behind the hype and the social media action, Nokia has been persistently reinventing itself as one of the leadi