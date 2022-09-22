U.S. markets closed

HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 2022 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS COVERED CALL ETFs

0
·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for its suite of covered call exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending September 30, 2022, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be September 28, 2022, for all unitholders of record on September 29, 2022. The Distributions for units of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the unitholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional units of the applicable ETF, on or about October 13, 2022.

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the September distributions for certain ETFs in a separate press release.

ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Current
Month
Distribution
Rate

NAV
Change
from
Prior
Month(1)

Current
Month
Yield(2)

Prior
Month
Yield(3)

Absolute
Change
in Yield
from
Prior
Month(4)




Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

CNCC

$0.04786

-3.10 %

9.19 %

9.02 %

0.17 %


Horizons Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF

ENCC

$0.15139

-4.35 %

15.39 %

10.84 %

4.55 %


Horizons Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF

GLCC

$0.20351

-3.13 %

11.61 %

11.64 %

-0.03 %


Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF

BKCC

$0.04743

-3.23 %

7.31 %

7.12 %

0.19 %


Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF

QQCC

$0.05286

-4.66 %

13.02 %

12.11 %

0.91 %


Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF(5)

USCC.U

$0.12696

-6.46 %

12.26 %

12.02 %

0.24 %


USCC

$0.12696

-2.90 %

12.26 %

12.02 %

0.24 %


Horizons Gold Yield ETF

HGY

$0.02367

-3.94 %

6.27 %

6.22 %

0.05 %



(1) Based on the period from August 23, 2022, to September 21, 2022, where the prior month's NAV (net asset value) per unit is
adjusted to include the prior month's distribution.

(2) Annualized and based on the applicable September 21, 2022 NAV per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

(3) Annualized and based on the applicable August 23, 2022 NAV per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

(4) The absolute change of the prior month's previously announced annualized distribution yield, to the current month's annualized
distribution yield.

(5) Distributions for the Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed
under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USCC. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USCC is $0.17070
per unit. For unitholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USCC, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian
dollars by the unitholder's account holder.

 

Each ETF does not have a fixed distribution but pays distributions monthly. The amount of monthly cash distributions are expected to fluctuate from month to month, and there can be no assurance that an ETF will make any distributions in any particular month or months.

For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $22 billion of assets under management and 107 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c4502.html

