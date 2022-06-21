U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.75
    -6.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,463.00
    -62.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,569.00
    -8.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,691.80
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.60
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.18 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2255
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3360
    -0.3210 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,640.71
    +79.17 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.19
    +0.12 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES UNITHOLDER APPROVALS FOR PROPOSED CHANGES TO ITS COVERED CALL ETFs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HEX.TO
  • HEE.TO
  • LOM.XA
  • HXEM.TO
  • ZRN22.CBT
  • HEA-U.TO
  • HEA.TO
  • HEPZF
  • HEF.TO
  • HEJ.TO

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") held special meetings of unitholders of its suite of covered call ETFs listed in the table below (the "ETFs"), on June 21, 2022, during which unitholders approved all matters relating to proposed changes to the investment objectives of the ETFs previously announced in an information circular that was made available to unitholders.

The approval of the changes follows the proposal made by the Manager and published in a circular sent to all unitholders and announced by press release dated May 17, 2022, both available at www.sedar.com and www.HorizonsETFs.com. An update to the circular in respect of Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF was announced by press release on June 2, 2022 and was subsequently filed on www.sedar.com.

The new investment objectives, which will be effective on June 24, 2022, follow an extensive review by the Manager of the ETFs. The ETFs will begin to trade under their new names and tickers at the opening of trading on June 27, 2022.  The changes are further described below:

Current Name and Ticker

New Name and Ticker

New Investment Objectives

Horizons Enhanced Income
Equity ETF ("HEX")

Horizons Canadian Large Cap
Equity Covered Call ETF
("CNCC")

CNCC seeks to provide: (a) exposure to
the performance of the large-cap segment
of the Canadian equity market; and (b)
monthly distributions of dividend and
call option income. To mitigate downside
risk and generate income, CNCC will
employ a dynamic covered call option
writing program.

Horizons Enhanced Income
Energy ETF ("HEE")

Horizons Canadian Oil and
Gas Equity Covered Call ETF
("ENCC")

ENCC seeks to provide, to the extent
possible and net of expenses: (a)
exposure to the performance of an index
of Canadian companies that are involved
in the crude oil and natural gas industry
(currently, the Solactive Equal Weight
Canada Oil & Gas Index); and (b)
monthly distributions of dividend and
call option income. To mitigate downside
risk and generate income, ENCC will
employ a dynamic covered call option
writing program.

Horizons Enhanced Income
Financials ETF
("HEF")

Horizons Equal Weight
Canadian Bank Covered Call
ETF
("BKCC")

BKCC seeks to provide, to the extent
possible and net of expenses: (a)
exposure to the performance of an index
of equal-weighted equity securities of
diversified Canadian banks (currently,
the Solactive Equal Weight Canada
Banks Index); and (b) monthly
distributions of dividend and call option
income. To mitigate downside risk and
generate income, BKCC will employ a
dynamic covered call option writing
program.

Horizons Enhanced Income US
Equity (USD) ETF
("HEA.U")*

Horizons US Large Cap
Equity Covered Call ETF
("USCC.U")

USCC.U seeks to provide: (a) exposure
to the performance of the large-cap
market segment of the U.S. equity market
and (b) monthly U.S. dollar distributions
of dividend and call option income. To
mitigate downside risk and generate
income, USCC.U will employ a dynamic
covered call option writing program.
USCC.U will not seek to hedge its
exposure to the U.S. dollar back to the
Canadian dollar.

Horizons Enhanced Income
International Equity ETF
("HEJ")

Horizons NASDAQ-100
Covered Call ETF
("QQCC")

QQCC seeks to provide, to the extent
possible and net of expenses: (a)
exposure to the performance of an index
of the largest domestic and international
nonfinancial companies listed on the
NASDAQ stock market (currently, the
NASDAQ-100® Index); and (b) monthly
U.S. dollar distributions of dividend and
call option income. To mitigate downside
risk and generate income, QQCC will
employ a dynamic covered call option
writing program. QQCC will not seek to
hedge its exposure to the U.S. dollar back
to the Canadian dollar.

Horizons Enhanced Income Gold
Producers ETF
("HEP")

Horizons Gold Producer
Equity Covered Call ETF
("GLCC")

GLCC seeks to provide, to the extent
possible and net of expenses: (a)
exposure to the performance of an index
of equity securities of diversified North
American listed gold producers
(currently, the Solactive North American
Listed Gold Producers Index) and (b)
monthly distributions of dividend and
call option income. To mitigate downside
risk and generate income, GLCC will
employ a dynamic covered call option
writing program.

* The Canadian dollar version, "HEA", will change to "USCC".


There are no changes to the management fee of the ETFs. Further details regarding the changes can be found at www.sedar.com and www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $22 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Additional information regarding an ETF is contained in its prospectus (as amended), ETF Facts, the most recently filed interim and annual management reports of fund performance and the annual audited and interim unaudited financial statements of each ETF. You should review these documents carefully. Any of the documents of the type referred to above including any material change report (excluding confidential material change reports) and prospectus filed by each ETF and, if applicable, receipted by a securities commission or similar authority in Canada after the date of the Circular will be deemed to be incorporated by reference into this Circular. You may obtain a copy of an ETF's prospectus (as amended) and any of the documents incorporated by reference herein by accessing the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or the Manager's website at www.HorizonsETFs.com, or at no charge by calling the Manager's toll-free number at 1-866-641-5739 or by faxing a request to the Manager at 416-777-5181.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

The financial instrument is not sponsored, promoted, sold, or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade name or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the financial instrument. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trade name for the purpose of use in connection with the financial instrument constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said financial instrument nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this financial instrument.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®,and Nasdaq-100 Index®, are trademarks of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc.(which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Fund(s)have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Fund(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUND(S) or PRODUCT(S).

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c1793.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Soaring Today

    Elon Musk's clarification about the electric vehicle company's layoffs sent the stock higher.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies As Fed Chief Powell Looms; 7 Stocks To Watch

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Stock market rally could be the ‘start of the recovery’: Strategist

    Wes Crill, Dimensional Fund Advisors Head of Investments Strategists & Vice President, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to take away from today's market rally, recession indicators, inflation risks, and the relationship between the Fed's interest rate hikes and the housing market.

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures Gain With European S

  • GE opens claims process to compensate harmed investors

    General Electric Co. said Tuesday that it has opened the claims process for the GE Fair Fund, which was established to compensate investors "harmed" by GE's failure to disclose "material" information related to the power and insurance businesses. The industrial conglomerate said the Fund was established by the Securities and Exchange Commission to distribute $200 million in civil penalties GE paid to the SEC. The Fund will compensate certain investors who bought GE stock between Oct. 16, 2015 an

  • Crypto industry bails out bitcoin, NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Exclusive-Franchise Group in talks to keep Kohl's management team after a sale-sources

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Franchise Group, the preferred bidder to acquire Kohl's, is in discussions to keep the retailer's top management team, including CEO Michelle Gass, if the planned sale is finalized, three sources familiar with the matter said. Franchise Group, which owns brands including Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, joined the bidding for Kohl's in April and earlier this month agreed to a three-week period of exclusive talks after offering to pay around $60 a share. Franchise Group executives have signaled confidence in Gass and members of her management team, the sources said, noting that Franchise Group is known to buy businesses that have operating teams in place and does not specialize in bringing in new management teams.

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Recession risk: Consumer has ‘deteriorated faster than we’ve ever seen,’ strategist says

    Calit Advisors Partner Lenore Elle Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, stock futures, consumer sentiment report data, May retail sales, retail inventories, inflation, and the outlook for a recession.

  • 10 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best railroad stocks to invest in. If you want to skip ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In. The railroad industry is one of the oldest industries in the world, […]

  • The stock market’s big Tuesday bounce is likely to fizzle out: Capital Economics

    It was Turnaround Tuesday for the stock market as U.S. investors returned from a 3-day weekend. Here's why one market economist says the bounce is likely to fizzle.