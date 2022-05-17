U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.03
    +1.63 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    +0.0167 (+1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4200
    +0.3670 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,367.44
    +362.77 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES UNITHOLDER MEETINGS FOR PROPOSED CHANGES TO ITS COVERED CALL ETFs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HEJ.TO
  • HXEM.TO
  • HEA-U.TO
  • HEA.TO
  • HEPZF
  • HEE.TO
  • HEX.TO
  • HEF.TO

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") is announcing special meetings of unitholders of its suite of covered call equity ETFs (the "ETFs"), at which unitholders of each ETF will be asked to consider and vote upon a proposal to approve changes to the investment objective of each ETF (the "Proposed Changes").

Special meetings of unitholders (each, a "Meeting" and collectively, the "Meetings") of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF ("HEX"), Horizons Enhanced Income Energy ETF ("HEE"), Horizons Enhanced Income Financials ETF ("HEF"), Horizons Enhanced Income International Equity ETF ("HEJ"), Horizons Enhanced Income US Equity (USD) ETF ("HEA.U") and Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF ("HEP" and together with HEX, HEE, HEF, HEJ and HEA.U, the "ETFs") will be held at the following times on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, solely as virtual (online) meetings by way of live audio webcast:

ETFs

Ticker Symbol

Meeting Times

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF

HEX

2:00 p.m.

Horizons Enhanced Income Energy ETF

HEE

2:30 p.m.

Horizons Enhanced Income Financials ETF

HEF

3:00 p.m.

Horizons Enhanced Income International Equity ETF

HEJ

3:30 p.m.

Horizons Enhanced Income US Equity (USD) ETF

HEA.U

4:00 p.m.

Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF

HEP

4:30 p.m.

The decision to propose the changes to the investment objectives follows an extensive review by the Manager of the ETFs. The Manager believes that it is in the best interests of the covered call ETFs and their unitholders to change the investment objectives of the ETFs.

The proposed changes for each ETF's investment objective are as follows:

Proposed Change in Investment Objectives and name for HEX: a change to the fundamental investment objectives to allow HEX to seek to provide: (a) exposure to the performance of the large-cap segment of the Canadian equity market; and (b) monthly distributions of dividend and call option income. To mitigate downside risk and generate income, HEX will employ a dynamic covered call option writing program. If the investment objective change is approved, the name of the ETF is expected to change to the Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF.

Proposed Change in Investment Objectives and name for HEE: a change to the fundamental investment objectives to allow HEE to seek to provide, to the extent possible and net of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of an index of Canadian companies that are involved in the crude oil and natural gas industry (currently, the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Oil & Gas Index); and (b) monthly distributions of dividend and call option income. To mitigate downside risk and generate income, HEE will employ a dynamic covered call option writing program. If the investment objective change is approved, the name of the ETF is expected to change to the Horizons Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF.

Proposed Change in Investment Objectives and name for HEF: a change to the fundamental investment objectives to allow HEF to seek to provide, to the extent possible and net of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of an index of equal-weighted equity securities of diversified Canadian banks (currently, the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index); and (b) monthly distributions of dividend and call option income. To mitigate downside risk and generate income, HEF will employ a dynamic covered call option writing program. If the investment objective change is approved, the name of the ETF is expected to change to the Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF.

Proposed Change in Investment Objectives and name for HEJ: a change to the fundamental investment objectives to allow HEJ to seek to provide, to the extent possible and net of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of an index of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ stock market (currently, the NASDAQ-100® Index); and (b) monthly U.S. dollar distributions of dividend and call option income. To mitigate downside risk and generate income, HEJ will employ a dynamic covered call option writing program. HEJ will not seek to hedge its exposure to the U.S. dollar back to the Canadian dollar. If the investment objective change is approved, the name of the ETF is expected to change to the Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF.

Proposed Change in Investment Objectives and name for HEA.U: a change to the fundamental investment objectives to allow HEA.U to seek to provide: (a) exposure to the performance of the large-cap market segment of the U.S. equity market and (b) monthly U.S. dollar distributions of dividend and call option income. To mitigate downside risk and generate income, HEA.U will employ a dynamic covered call option writing program. HEA.U will not seek to hedge its exposure to the U.S. dollar back to the Canadian dollar. If the investment objective change is approved, the name of the ETF is expected to change to the Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF.

Proposed Change in Investment Objectives and name for HEP: a change to the fundamental investment objectives to allow HEP to seek to provide, to the extent possible and net of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of an index of equal-weighted equity securities of diversified North American listed gold producers (currently, the Solactive North American Listed Gold Producers Index) and (b) monthly distributions of dividend and call option income. To mitigate downside risk and generate income, HEP will employ a dynamic covered call option writing program. If the investment objective change is approved, the name of the ETF is expected to change to the Horizons Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF.

Registered unitholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate in and vote online in real-time at the Meeting links outlined in the table below:

ETFs

Ticker Symbol

Meeting Web Address

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF

HEX

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HEX2022

Horizons Enhanced Income Energy ETF

HEE

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HEE2022

Horizons Enhanced Income Financials ETF

HEF

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HEF2022

Horizons Enhanced Income International Equity ETF

HEJ

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HEJ2022

Horizons Enhanced Income US Equity (USD) ETF

HEA.U

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HEA2022

Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF

HEP

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HEP2022

Further details regarding the Meetings are described in the management information circular dated May 16, 2022, which will be available to unitholders of the ETFs on or about May 20, 2022, at www.sedar.com and www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $22 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Additional information regarding an ETF is contained in its prospectus (as amended), ETF Facts, the most recently filed interim and annual management reports of fund performance and the annual audited and interim unaudited financial statements of each ETF. You should review these documents carefully. Any of the documents of the type referred to above including any material change report (excluding confidential material change reports) and prospectus filed by each ETF and, if applicable, receipted by a securities commission or similar authority in Canada after the date of the Circular will be deemed to be incorporated by reference into this Circular. You may obtain a copy of an ETF's prospectus (as amended) and any of the documents incorporated by reference herein by accessing the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or the Manager's website at www.HorizonsETFs.com, or at no charge by calling the Manager's toll-free number at 1-866-641-5739 or by faxing a request to the Manager at 416-777-5181.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/17/c9755.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

    Investors instead looked at the massive declines in stocks over the first four months of 2022 and concluded that even with some reasons for worry, the downturn had been too fast. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were up quite strongly on the day, and shareholders seem to be having a change of heart after having been extremely negative on the high-growth companies ' prospects recently. Shares of Upstart Holdings jumped 23% on Tuesday.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 25%, putting it solidly in bear market territory. This is an uncomfortable place for most investors to find themselves in. But for investors buying stocks with time horizons of three years or longer, it can also be a place for opportunity.

  • Investors Who Shorted Russia ETFs Are Now Stuck Paying Never-Ending Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who bet against ETFs tracking Russian assets in the build up to the Ukraine invasion made the right call -- and they’ve been paying the price ever since.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) were crashing 22.7% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. This stock split took effect today. Reverse stock splits aren't a sign that things are going well for a company.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Nasdaq leads gains into market close, Walmart stock plunges in worst day since 1987

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the market and sector gains heading into the closing bell, as well as tech and semiconductor stocks, retailers, and the commodity price actions surrounding crude oil and metals.

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer at This Price

    Despite inflation and supply chain challenges, the stock is trading at an ideal level for long-term investors.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The stock market is highly volatile now. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is already dominating the space. Biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and internet retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) also have remarkable growth prospects that could bring in some exciting long-term returns.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which represents the technology sector, has officially entered a bear market. Three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are oversold, and represent great long-term value at their current prices. Here's why investors might regret missing this chance to buy when they look back a few years from now.

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There's been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Shot Higher on Tuesday

    Down Thursday, up Friday, down Monday -- seesawing semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) played true to form on Tuesday, rising once again, and this time by a pretty significant number, closing the day up 5.3%. Tuesday did start off well for Nvidia stock, with investment bank Piper Sandler saying it is "moving to a more positive stance" on semiconductor stocks in general, after making some pessimistic comments about the sector two weeks ago. On the one hand, rumblings of weakness in PC sales and worries over whether GPU demand can hold up in the context of a crypto sell-off, combined with more general concerns about rising interest rates and inflation, have investors feeling nervous about semiconductor growth estimates.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Blasted Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) charged sharply higher Tuesday, gaining as much as 17.2%. The catalyst that sent the e-commerce and digital entertainment specialist higher was its quarterly financial report, which illustrated robust growth that was much better than expected. For the first quarter, Sea Limited generated revenue of $92 billion, up an impressive 64% year over year.