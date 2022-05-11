HORIZONS ETFs LAUNCHING CANADA'S FIRST COPPER EQUITIES ETF

ETF provides exposure to North American-listed producers of copper

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF ("COPP" or the "ETF"). Units of the ETF will begin trading on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbol COPP.

COPP is Canada's first ETF to provide exposure exclusively to companies involved in copper mining. One of the world's oldest industrial metals, copper continues to become increasingly important to the manufacture of today's infrastructure and technologies, including urban buildings, electronics manufacturing and particularly, as a vital input for electric auto manufacturing and renewable energy expansion. The commodity is often referred to as "Dr. Copper" given that its consumption is often used as a bellwether for global economic activity, with rises in copper usage typically corresponding to periods of global economic expansion.

"More than any other metal today, copper is arguably the most important for fueling the future of global growth," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "A key metal for electrical conduction, for decades, copper consumption has steadily increased as countries – particularly in Asia – have undergone massive economic expansion. Now, with the demand driven by the green energy and electric vehicle boom, copper could continue to benefit from its usage in the cutting-edge technologies of tomorrow."

COPP seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the Solactive North American Listed Copper Producers Index (the "Index"). The Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of companies active in copper ore mining. Constituents will include small, mid, and large-capitalization companies listed on North American exchanges. COPP may also invest in companies which are headquartered outside of North America that have a North American Listing.

ETF Name Ticker Management Fee Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF COPP 0.65%

Companies included in the Index are classified as "Pure Play" or "Diversified". "Pure-Play" companies are companies that have copper-ore mining as their core business whereas "Diversified" are companies that have copper production as a significant business line, but have other mining and production operations other than copper.

As an essential component of electrical infrastructure and equipment, copper has an important role in helping achieve a global low-carbon energy future. Renewable energy systems, including wind, solar and hydropower, require copper to generate, transmit and store electricity. Copper is also critical for electric vehicles, which can use more than double the copper of an internal combustion engine vehicle.

"With recent market volatility, many investors have sought to outpace rising costs through exposure to commodities, which have historically provided support against inflationary pressures," said Mr. Hawkins. "According to Bloomberg¹, over a 24-year period, copper has historically been an effective hedge against inflation, second only to energy. 'Dr. Copper' doesn't only diagnose growth, it can treat the negative inflationary side effects, too."

The management fee for the ETF is 0.65% plus applicable sales taxes.

COPP will close its initial offering of units to its designated broker at the close of business on May 13, 2022, and will begin trading on the TSX on May 17, 2022.

For further information about COPP, please visit: www.HorizonsETFs.com/COPP

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $22 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

¹ More Precious Than Gold? Copper's the Better Inflation Hedge, Bloomberg, June 27, 2017

