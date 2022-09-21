Horizons ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., along with the Horizons ETFs' team, joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the launch of the BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian Bank 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSX: HBKU) and the BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian Bank -2x Daily Bear ETF (TSX: HBKD).

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange-traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $22 billion of assets under management, and 107 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

