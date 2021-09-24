U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.50
    -6.48 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,724.52
    -40.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,976.99
    -75.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.64
    -4.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.79
    +0.49 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.40
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4490
    +0.0390 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3666
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7340
    +0.4330 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,069.73
    -1,759.47 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.10
    -58.96 (-5.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.98
    -23.37 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Horizons ETFs Virtually Opens the Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizons ETFs and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of two new BetaPro ETFs: the Horizons Equal Weight Canadian REIT 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSX: HREU) and the Horizons Equal Weight Canadian REIT -2x Daily Bear ETF (TSX: HRED).

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at September 1, 2021, Horizons ETFs currently has more than $19 billion of assets under management and 97 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. For more information please visit: HREU: https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/HREU and HRED: https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/HRED.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Friday, September 24, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/24/c7542.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    It's the last of those three chip uses -- mining cryptocurrency -- that seems to be weighing on the stock. The People's Bank of China, you see, just announced that it is banning all cryptocurrency transactions in the country, and in particular, banning Bitcoin and Tether from circulating in China. The move seems likely to weigh on Nvidia's business, but I wouldn't be too concerned for Nvidia stock despite the drop.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Bitcoin falls as China declares all crypto transactions illegal

    The People's Bank of China vowed to stop all companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) Price is Lagging the Market Prospects and Dividend Strengths

    After 3 years, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock is back on the starting line. While it might be frustrating for the investors, periods of sideways price movement have been reoccurring throughout its history. Yet, with a high 4.8% yield and some new developments, the stock might be undervalued at the moment. This article will examine this possibility through a discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • China declares cryptocurrency transactions illegal, Bitcoin tumbles

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down China's latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies.&nbsp;

  • Why Altice USA Fell More Than 12% Today

    The one business that's produced any growth for cable companies may be nearing a peak stemming from market saturation.

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 303% to 1,337% by 2025

    Since the end of the Great Recession, it's been all systems go for growth stocks. According to consensus sales estimates from Wall Street, the following five well-known large-cap stocks (i.e., market caps of $10 billion or higher) are expected to grow their sales 303% to as much as 1,337% by 2025.

  • 3 Top Stocks Under $10 a Share

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) hasn't been a particularly great performer of late. Zynga is now calling for a Q3 adjusted EBITDA of only $150 million and a net loss of $110 million, which suggests that its casual video gaming business is contracting rather than expanding. It's arguable that investors have overreacted to that premise though, driving Zynga shares well below where they should be.

  • Nike shares fall on lower revenue, Costco predicts higher costs after earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest earnings reports from Nike and Costco.

  • The most accurate stock market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Three dividend stocks rated ‘A’ for safety

    In a world of low interest rates, dividend stocks can be a blessing for investors who need income. For example, on May 18, shares of AT&T Inc. (T) fell 6% after the company announced a change of strategy — a plan to reverse years of expensive acquisitions by spining off WarnerMedia in a deal with Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Investors weren’t happy with AT&T’s plan to “resize” its dividend, with the yield on the shares expected to decline to roughly 4% from 7% before the deal was announced. The spin-off hasn’t been completed yet, and the dividend hasn’t been cut, but AT&T’s shares have fallen 13% (excluding dividends) since May 17, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has risen 7%.

  • This Market Sell-Off May Be the Perfect Time to Buy These 2 Forever Stocks

    General weakness in the market affords you the chance to position your portfolio for long-term success.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 5 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Crude oil prices have been largely above $60 per barrel for nearly eight months now, and energy stocks have consequently recovered some of their last-year's losses. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 25%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's 16% rise in 2021. If you're looking to invest $5,000 in energy stocks, you should do well by equally dividing the amount in the below five stocks.

  • The Aristocrats’ Dividends Seem Safe. Then There’s AT&T.

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • The S&P 500 has to hold this line in the sand or risk a terrifying plunge, says strategist

    Our call of the day is looking at a key technical support line for the S&P 500. And it better hold or else, he says.