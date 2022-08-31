Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2026, Rising Unconventional Drilling Activities to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horizontal Directional Drilling Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.28 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Horizontal Directional Drilling Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. APS Technology Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Barbco Inc., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., Compass Directional Services Ltd., Koltek LLC, Millennium Directional Service Ltd., MS Directional, Nabors Industries Ltd., National Energy Services Reunited Corp., NOV Inc., Precision HDD LLC, Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International, and Weatherford International Plc are some of the major market participants.

The rising unconventional drilling activities, growing consumption of oil and gas, and drilling activities in remote areas will offer immense growth opportunities. However, risks associated with drilling activities, the volatile nature of crude oil prices, and the growing adoption of renewable energy will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our horizontal directional drilling market report covers the following areas:

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market size

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market trends

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market industry analysis

This study identifies the automation in horizontal directional drilling techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the horizontal directional drilling market growth during the next few years.

Story continues

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Horizontal Directional Drilling Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Horizontal Directional Drilling Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

APS Technology Inc.

Baker Hughes Co.

Barbco Inc.

China Oilfield Services Ltd.Â Â

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.

Compass Directional Services Ltd.

Halliburton Co.

Helmerich and Payne Inc.

Huisman Equipment BV

Koltek LLC

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.96% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.64 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled APS Technology Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Barbco Inc., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., Compass Directional Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Helmerich and Payne Inc., Huisman Equipment BV, Koltek LLC, Millennium Directional Service Ltd., MS Directional, Nabors Industries Ltd., National Energy Services Reunited Corp., NOV Inc., PHX Energy Services Corp., Precision HDD LLC, Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International, and Weatherford International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

10.4 Barbco Inc.

10.5 Halliburton Co.

10.6 Helmerich and Payne Inc.

10.7 Huisman Equipment BV

10.8 Koltek LLC

10.9 Nabors Industries Ltd.

10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

10.11 Scientific Drilling International

10.12 Weatherford International Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

