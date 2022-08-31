Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2026, Rising Unconventional Drilling Activities to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horizontal Directional Drilling Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.28 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. APS Technology Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Barbco Inc., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., Compass Directional Services Ltd., Koltek LLC, Millennium Directional Service Ltd., MS Directional, Nabors Industries Ltd., National Energy Services Reunited Corp., NOV Inc., Precision HDD LLC, Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International, and Weatherford International Plc are some of the major market participants.
The rising unconventional drilling activities, growing consumption of oil and gas, and drilling activities in remote areas will offer immense growth opportunities. However, risks associated with drilling activities, the volatile nature of crude oil prices, and the growing adoption of renewable energy will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request a free sample report.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Segmentation
Application
Geography
Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our horizontal directional drilling market report covers the following areas:
Horizontal Directional Drilling Market size
Horizontal Directional Drilling Market trends
Horizontal Directional Drilling Market industry analysis
This study identifies the automation in horizontal directional drilling techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the horizontal directional drilling market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Horizontal Directional Drilling Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Horizontal Directional Drilling Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
APS Technology Inc.
Baker Hughes Co.
Barbco Inc.
China Oilfield Services Ltd.Â Â
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.
Compass Directional Services Ltd.
Halliburton Co.
Helmerich and Payne Inc.
Huisman Equipment BV
Koltek LLC
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.96%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 3.28 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.64
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 53%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, and Russia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
APS Technology Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Barbco Inc., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., Compass Directional Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Helmerich and Payne Inc., Huisman Equipment BV, Koltek LLC, Millennium Directional Service Ltd., MS Directional, Nabors Industries Ltd., National Energy Services Reunited Corp., NOV Inc., PHX Energy Services Corp., Precision HDD LLC, Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International, and Weatherford International Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
