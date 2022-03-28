U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.50
    -7.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,710.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,725.25
    -30.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.10
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.90
    -5.00 (-4.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.30
    -20.90 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.38 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6590
    +1.5990 (+1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,000.93
    +2,317.91 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.24
    +68.71 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.14
    +10.79 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HZM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel development company focused in Brazil, announces its final results for the year ended 31 December 2021 ('FY21' or the 'Period').

Highlights for the Period

  • Completion of US$633 million funding package for the development of the Araguaia ferronickel project ("Araguaia").

  • US$25 million royalty agreement signed with Orion Resources Partners to progress development of the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project ("Vermelho") through feasibility study and permitting.

  • 100%, 10-year Araguaia offtake agreement based on LME pricing signed with Glencore.

  • Strengthened cash balance of £156 million following equity fundraises in February and December 2021.

  • Appointment of Michael Drake as Head of Projects and Leo Vianna as Araguaia Project Director.

  • Mobilisation of Araguaia Lead Team in Brazil and successful recruitment of 85 person, predominantly Brazilian, Araguaia project team.

  • Completion of Operational Readiness plan with key permits secured ahead of commencement of construction.

  • Award of power line licence to cover the full power requirement of the Araguaia project at nameplate capacity.

  • Extensive competitive tendering process undertaken across the key Araguaia equipment packages with tier one vendors in preparation for contract awards in H1 2022.

  • Key environmental and social programmes undertaken in preparation for construction phase of Araguaia including resettlement action plan, social communication programme, safety improvements for school communities located along the PA-449 highway, and the Local Development Agenda programme.

  • Acquisition of new and unused ferronickel processing equipment from Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio that is expected to provide meaningful synergies in relation to the development of Araguaia, including the potential to fast-track and lower the cost of development of a second RKEF line.

  • Continued progress at Vermelho with Ramboll awarded Environmental and Social Impact Assessment contract.

  • Support provided to Conceição do Araguaia's ongoing Covid-19 vaccination effort through the donation 10,000 medical items to the regional hospital.

Post Period End Operational Update

Following completion of the funding package and a positive construction decision for Araguaia, activity in Q1 2022 has been to advance engineering, place orders for long lead equipment and Engineering Procurement and Construction Management ("EPCM") services and to commence early works at the project site.

Engineering progress completed to date includes basic engineering consolidation, geotechnical surveys, support for bidding processes and detailed engineering with a focus on finalising the plant arrangement, earthworks design, overland powerline and access roads.

The furnace supply contract was awarded to Hatch Ltd. in February 2022 (see announcement dated 25 February 2022), which encompasses the supply of a circular electric arc furnace rated at 60 megawatt, a calcine transfer system to feed the furnace with 835,000 tonnes per annum of calcine and additional services on installation and commissioning. The EPCM contract was awarded to Pöyry Tecnologia Ltda ("Pöyry"), the Brazilian subsidiary of global engineering services firm AFRY earlier this week (see announcement dated 22 March 2022). Contracts were also awarded to contractors for access road upgrades, aggregate supply, and construction of temporary facilities such as offices, as well as initial site infrastructure such as telecommunications and fencing. Water wells are also being installed in accordance with construction permits and licenses.

Contractors are being mobilised in accordance with Horizonte's health and safety standards, which have achieved 500,000 manhours without a Lost Time Injury ("LTI)" to date. This was achieved through the deployment of the Company's new health and safety training programme, comprehensive induction programme and the increase in health and safety reporting overseen by the Company's newly appointed Health and Safety Manger, Eduardo Paiva.

New environmental programmes are being implemented in accordance with the construction phase of Araguaia including installation of automatic monitoring systems and implementation of the biodiversity action plan.

Horizonte CEO, Jeremy Martin commented: "The extensive technical and financial work that concluded in the successful completion of the US$633 million project funding package for Araguaia was transformational for Horizonte. It was a culmination of two years of dedication and hard work by the Horizonte team and all our advisors. During this time, we have established the foundations to build a significant low-cost, sustainable nickel business which is now fully funded to take our first tier one nickel project into production.

The preparatory work undertaken alongside the project financing process has enabled us to make good progress during Q1 in the 24-month construction phase of Araguaia. Our focus during this quarter has been on detailed engineering, procurement, and early works ahead of earthworks commencing in Q2. We have already awarded equipment and services contracts valued at approximately US$150 million including the furnace and EPCM contracts. Our owner's team is split across the engineering office in Belo Horizonte and the site office in Conceição do Araguaia, and are managing key contractors working on access road upgrades, essential site facilities and environmental programmes. We were also very pleased to reach an important milestone of 500,000-man hours without a lost time injury during the quarter. Our focus on health and safety continues as activity on site increases.

Whilst the nickel market currently faces unprecedented volatility with pricing, the consensus remains for continued exponential growth in demand, both from the established stainless steel market and the accelerating battery market. With very few new nickel projects in the global pipeline able to reach production in the short-to-mid-term, Horizonte is uniquely placed to supply into this deficit with Araguaia scheduled to start ramp up in early 2024."

For further information, visit www.horizonteminerals.com or contact:

Horizonte Minerals plc
Jeremy Martin (CEO)
Anna Legge (Corporate Communications)

info@horizonteminerals.com
+44 (0) 203 356 2901

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)
Ross Allister
David McKeown

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

BMO (Joint Broker)
Thomas Rider
Pascal Lussier Duquette
Andrew Cameron

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010

About Horizonte Minerals:
Horizonte Minerals plc (AIM & TSX: HZM) is developing two 100% owned, tier one projects in Parà state, Brazil - the Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Both projects are large scale, high-grade, low-cost, low-carbon and scalable. Araguaia is fully funded and in construction. The project will produce 29,000 tonnes of nickel per year to supply the stainless steel market. Vermelho is at feasibility study stage and will produce 25,000 tonnes of nickel and 1,250 tonnes of cobalt to supply the EV battery market. Horizonte's combined near-term production profile of over 50,000 tonnes of nickel per year positions the Company as a globally significant nickel producer. Horizonte is developing a new nickel district in Brazil that will benefit from established infrastructure, including hydroelectric power available in the Carajás Mining District.

Please click on or paste the link below to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1561G_1-2022-3-27.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694845/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Final-Results-for-the-Year-Ended-31-December-2021

Recommended Stories

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Oil hit by Shanghai shutdown; yen sinks as BOJ defies the yield tide

    Asian shares faltered and oil prices slid on Monday as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai hit economic activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan stood in the way of higher yields. The equity action was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flat. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • Gold prices drop as dollar strengthens; Ukraine peace talks in focus

    Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar index gained and U.S. Treasury yields held firm near multi-month highs, with investor focus on potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks this week further dimming bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,943.72 per ounce, as of 0426 GMT. The dollar has benefited from its status as a safe haven and the conflict in Ukraine has driven expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. Three Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These well-known, profitable, and time-tested Dow components can make you a millionaire by the turn of the decade.

  • Meituan Shares Surge as Much as 15% After Earnings Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan surged as much as 15% in Hong Kong after its fourth-quarter results impressed analysts.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe stock snapped a two-day loss and w

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • Tesla Stock Has Been on a Tear. Deliveries Can Keep It Going.

    The stock gained 32% over the eight days ended Thursday, putting it over $1,000 and its market cap above $1 trillion for the first time since January 2022.

  • SEC-targeted Chinese companies slump; Yum China warns of 2024 delisting risk

    All five companies fell in U.S. trading Thursday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put up a provisional list of companies that could be delisted if they don't measure up to U.S. accounting standards.

  • Oil slumps as Shanghai lockdown exacerbates fear of weaker demand

    Oil prices tumbled more than $5 on Monday as fears over weaker fuel demand in China grew after financial hub Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections. The market kicked off another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the war between Ukraine and Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, and expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the largest crude importer globally. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $108.28 a barrel, and were down $5.30, or 4.7%, at $108.60.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $6

    No-brainer stocks often refer to solid companies with a long track record of success. Here, I'll talk about a biotech with a game-changing way of delivering vaccines, a company with a different way of looking at the genome, and a company that may make the production of bacteria a big business. Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has jumped onto some investors' radar screens because it's developing a coronavirus vaccine candidate.