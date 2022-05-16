U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.50
    -30.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,935.00
    -185.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,267.25
    -115.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.20
    -15.30 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.16
    -1.33 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.05
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0408
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.87
    -2.90 (-9.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2231
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9830
    -0.2020 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,435.04
    -495.62 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.65
    -21.45 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,383.45
    -34.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Q1 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HZMMF

Q1 Financial Results For The Three Months Ended 31 March 2022

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM), the nickel company focused in Brazil announces it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three month period to 31 March 2022 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company's website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Highlights for the period:

  • Closing of US$633 million funding package for construction of Araguaia nickel project

  • Awarded a number of key construction contracts including furnace, EPCM, and earthworks

  • Further additions to the project execution team

  • Approved start of construction in late January 2022 with earthworks contractor mobilised to site in May to maximise productivity during the dry season

  • Project development work is running in line with the project execution schedule with a significant ramp-up in activity expected over the coming months as we move into the dry season

  • Company to adopt reporting currency to USD (previously GBP) ahead of first revenue in 2024

  • Strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents US$252m at 31 March 2022

Financial Update

The Company concluded the funding package of US$633 million in December 2021. The net proceeds of the fundraising will be used towards the construction of the Araguaia project as well as for general working capital purposes. The equity fundraise (US$197million of the US$633 million) was finalised and funds were received in December 2021. The debt elements of the funding package include Convertible Loan Notes (US$65 million), a Cost Overrun Facility of US$25 million, and a Senior Debt Facility of US$346.2 million were closed during March 22. First draw is expected on from the senior debt facility in late Q3 22.

The Company has changed its presentation currency from Pounds Sterling to US Dollars effective 1 January 2022. The presentation currency has been revised as the financing package concluded by the Group to construct the Araguaia project is denominated in US Dollars and future revenues will also be in US Dollars. The Board, therefore, believes that US Dollar financial reporting provides a more relevant presentation of the group's financial position, funding and treasury functions, financial performance, and cash flows.

For further information, visit www.horizonteminerals.com or contact:

Horizonte Minerals plc

Jeremy Martin (CEO)

Simon Retter (CFO)

info@horizonteminerals.com

+44 (0) 203 356 2901

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Ross Allister

David McKeown

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

BMO (Joint Broker)

Thomas Rider

Pascal Lussier Duquette

Andrew Cameron

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Tavistock (Financial PR)

Jos Simson

Cath Drummond

+44 (0) 20 7920 3150

ABOUT HORIZONTE MINERALS

Horizonte Minerals plc (AIM & TSX: HZM) is developing two 100%-owned, Tier 1 projects in Parà state, Brazil - the Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Both projects are large scale, high-grade, low-cost, low-carbon and scalable. Araguaia is fully funded and in construction. The project will produce 29,000 tonnes of nickel per year to supply the stainless steel market. Vermelho is at feasibility study stage and will produce 25,000 tonnes of nickel and 1,250 tonnes of cobalt to supply the EV battery market. Horizonte's combined near-term production profile of over 50,000 tonnes of nickel per year positions the Company as a globally significant nickel producer. Horizonte is developing a new nickel district in Brazil that will benefit from established infrastructure, including hydroelectric power available in the Carajás Mining District.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement text:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5349L_1-2022-5-15.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701475/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Q1-Financial-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Underway, But Wait For This Signal

    A rally attempt is underway. Get ready, get set, but don't go just yet. Chevron, Broadcom, Tesla and Twitter are among stocks to watch.

  • George Soros Backs Bet on Rivian as Ford Delivers Bad News

    Rivian got scared but the electric vehicle maker made up for it well. The young manufacturer of electric SUVs and pickups has just cleared some of the many doubts hanging over its short-term future. The Irvine, Calif.-based company confirmed its production target of 25,000 vehicles in 2022, despite supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and soaring raw material prices.

  • Coinbase Expects More Pain Ahead

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a bumpy ride over the last 12 months. Once worth more than $80 billion in market capitalization, the fintech has lost more than 80% of its value. Coinbase has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

  • US Futures, Oil Retreat After Big China Data Miss: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fell and stocks wavered Monday as poor Chinese economic data fueled concerns about the global outlook.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityAn Asia-Pacific share index came

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Can Dutch Bros Bounce Back?

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) sank as much as 41% at the open, and settled with a 26% loss for the day after its first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The investment community had a hard time digesting news that labor and commodity inflation are wreaking havoc on the company's bottom line. Because it is a key input, dairy prices hit Dutch Bros hard when they rose 25% in March .

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.

  • It Might Not Be Time to Buy the Dip. This Expert Sees Stocks Falling Even Lower.

    Veteran market technician Andrew Addison says there is no evidence that more stocks are reversing their downtrends as the broad indexes fall.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 2 Tech Stocks That Look Like Bargains Now

    The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite index has tumbled around 25% this year, and many of its components have been hit even harder. It might feel like a lousy time to buy stocks, but sinking stock markets are great places to look for bargain opportunities. Shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are down 44% and 61%, respectively, since the beginning of 2022.

  • $11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be Over

    (Bloomberg) -- A mass exodus of money, an $11 trillion wipeout, and the worst losing streak for global stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. The bad news is that it may not be over yet.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinat

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Warren Buffett has guided Berkshire Hathaway to market-crushing returns through good times and bad, and the Oracle of Omaha's investment conglomerate has now posted a total return of roughly 3.5% year to date. With a tip of the hat to Buffett's impressive market-beating mojo, a panel of Motley Fool investors has identified a trio of great stocks in the Berkshire portfolio that have what it takes to deliver fantastic performance. Read on to see why they identified Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Kroger (NYSE: KR), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as stocks that can help you crush the market over the long term.

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stock market crashes and corrections happen. A bear market of at least a 20% decline will also eventually happen again, maybe even this month. St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said it's a "fantasy" to believe the worst inflation the U.S. has experienced in 40 years could be tamed by tiptoeing around it.

  • Princeton University Discloses Large Stake in Lithium Miner

    Princeton University is one of the largest shareholders in Lithium Americas, a development-stage miner.

  • Despite bounce, S&P 500 hovers close to bear market. Here’s the number that counts

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks remains on the brink of expiring, with the benchmark S&P 500 just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. A Friday bounce for stocks saw the S&P 500 nearly halve its decline for the week to 2.4%, closing at 4023.89. In One Chart: Stock market’s ‘ultimate lows’ are still ahead as investors have not yet capitulated, says B. of A.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite, a closely watched index comprised of leading tech growth stocks, is down about 24.6% so far in 2022. Several household names have seen their share prices fall even more than that. Strong companies with massive growth prospects are already down more than 50% from their all-time high.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Investors Should Be Glad to Own, Especially During This Market Plunge

    Investors should not lose faith in solid, long-term growth stories just because they encounter bear market conditions.