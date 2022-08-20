U.S. markets closed

Hormel® Black Label® Bacon Celebrates National Bacon Lovers Day

·3 min read

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to celebrating bacon, the experts at the Hormel® Black Label® bacon brand have their fans covered. To mark National Bacon Lovers Day, the brand has several tasty recipes that will take you beyond the breakfast plate. From sweet to savory, everything is better with Hormel® Black Label® bacon.

Level up your dessert spread with bacon!
From Hormel® Black Label® bacon street corn and taco shells to cookies and cupcakes. We believe Hormel® Black Label® bacon brings any dish to the next level. The flavor and versatility of it makes Hormel(R) Black Label bacon a key ingredient to enhance any dish.

"For consumers, bacon is more than just an item that they buy at the grocery store, it's a critical part of their life that makes every occasion better. Bacon's delicious aroma, sizzling sound when it's being cooked, and crunchy/salty flavor are craved by the whole family; a big plate of bacon brings everyone together from all ends of the house when it's being cooked! Consumers have told us that bacon is more than food to them, it's a crucial part of life. Consumers simply do not want to live in a world where there isn't bacon," said Samantha Hovland, senior brand manager at Hormel Foods.

Level up your summer sweet corn with our Jalapeno Bacon Grilled Elote and Bacon Mexican Street Corn or try out an outrageous recipe like our Bacon Weave Tacos. Finish off with dessert of cookies and pretzels with candied Hormel® Black Label® bacon goodness. For these recipes and more go to https://www.hormel.com/Brands/BlackLabelBaconRecipes.

Hormel(R) Black Label® bacon is available for $4.99-$11.99 nationally at a retailer near you. For more information on Hormel™ Black Label® bacon, please visit https://www.hormel.com/Recipes.

About HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® BACON

Hormel Foods has been perfecting the flavor of bacon for more than 100 years. The strict specifications and natural hardwood smoke allow Hormel Foods to produce the highest quality bacon. Maximizing consistency, leanness and quality, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® bacon delivers a meaty flavor perfect for any meal occasion. Hormel Foods offers HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® raw bacon, Canadian bacon, as well as microwave-­ready and fully cooked bacon, which are convenient choices for today's busy lifestyles.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

CONTACT: 507-437-5345, media@hormel.com

This bacon street corn is perfect for any grill out.
The perfect way to enjoy a taco!
Hormel Foods corporate logo
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-black-label-bacon-celebrates-national-bacon-lovers-day-301609467.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods

