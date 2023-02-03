U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    -50.40 (-2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0114 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,422.06
    -152.27 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Hormel Foods Announces Advancement of Henry Hsia to Vice President of Retail Marketing - Snacking and Entertaining

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Minn., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced the advancement of Henry Hsia to vice president of Retail marketing – Snacking and entertaining. In this role, Hsia is responsible for managing all brand-building activities for the Hormel Foods growing portfolio of snacking and entertaining brands, including Planters®, Corn Nuts®, Hormel® Pepperoni, Hormel Gatherings® and Columbus®.

Henry Hsia
Henry Hsia

"We are very excited to have Henry lead the snacking and entertaining portfolio for the Retail business segment," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. "Henry has been instrumental in the exceptional growth of the Columbus® brand within the Hormel Foods portfolio and has significant experience in the food industry. I look forward to his leadership in this important and growing segment of our business."

Hsia joined Hormel Foods in October 2018, shortly after the acquisition of Columbus Craft Meats. Hsia led all marketing and R&D functions for the Columbus® brand and played an integral role in the overall leadership of the Columbus Craft Meats team. Prior to Hormel Foods, he established a track record of exceptional results in marketing leadership positions at Ghirardelli, Basic American Foods, Otis Spunkmeyer and Clorox.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

 

Contact:

Media Relations


Hormel Foods


507-434-6352


media@hormel.com

Hormel Foods corporate logo
Hormel Foods corporate logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-announces-advancement-of-henry-hsia-to-vice-president-of-retail-marketing--snacking-and-entertaining-301738716.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why C3.ai Stock Jumped Today

    As of 12:59 p.m. ET, the stock was up 21.9%. Last night, DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised his rating on the AI-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock to "buy," saying C3.ai is "a truly scarce asset in a critical software arena," and that the generative AI could be a "killer app" for artificial intelligence. The analyst endorsement was the latest piece of good news for C3.ai, whose shares have surged this week as investors look for ways to get exposure to the artificial intelligence boom.

  • Why Bill.com Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL), the payments specialist for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), were taking a dive today after the company posted strong results in its fiscal second quarter but offered disappointing guidance for the current period. Bill.com, which is a software-as-a-service company that helps SMBs handle payments and back-office accounting, said core revenue rose 49% in the quarter, and total revenue jumped 66% to $260 million, which beat estimates at $243.5 million. CEO Rene Lacerte said, "We delivered strong second-quarter results and achieved another quarter of non-GAAP profitable growth as we executed on our strategy to be the essential financial operations platform for SMBs."

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped at the Open Today

    Palantir makes data analytics software used by government and commercial customers. In a regulatory filing overnight, the company disclosed that on Jan. 29 Chief Accounting Officer Jeffrey Buckley announced plans to step down as soon as Palantir's 2022 10-K is filed. Palantir also said that Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar was named chief technology officer and Chief Legal Officer Ryan Taylor was named chief revenue officer.

  • This Is Warren Buffett's No. 1 Stock to Buy (and You Won't Find It in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio)

    The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $63 billion since mid-2018 buying a stock that doesn't show up in Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings or investment portfolio.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • 15 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 15 best dividend leaders to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSE:FDL) is based on the 100 highest yielding stocks that have […]

  • Amazon earnings: AWS performance was the 'disappointment,' analyst says

    JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to dissect Amazon's latest earnings report and unit sales in the greater tech environment.

  • Maker of $555,000 Flying Motorbikes to Begin Trading in US

    (Bloomberg) -- A Japanese maker of flying motorbikes will list on the Nasdaq stock exchange and start trading as early as Friday in New York, making it the fifth company from the Asian nation to join the tech-heavy bourse, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes In

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Rose This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) got a boost this week thanks to the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday the Fed increased interest rates by just 25 basis points in response to elevated, but slowing, inflation. Electric vehicle stocks have been plummeting over the past year as investors have become worried about a potential recession.

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether

    “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here's how to figure out the lowest amount you need to make it work

    Yes, there's math. No, it's not that hard.

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • Is the Next Bull Market Here? Why SoFi Is a Top Stock to Buy

    Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have surged almost 70% since the start of 2023, but they're still down sharply from their highs. Is the worst over for investors, and this is the beginning of the next bull run for stocks, including SoFi? In the video below, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down why a bull market would almost surely mean good things for SoFi, and why it's worth buying.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide after jobs report shocks, Big Tech results disappoint

    U.S. stocks tumbled Friday after government employment data showed more than half a million jobs were added in January — throwing a wrench in hopes for a pause on rate increases — while subpar earnings results from Big Tech giants weighed on investor sentiment.

  • My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy In 2023

    Mention high-yield dividend stocks, and one tends to think of stodgy companies that distribute the vast majority of their profits to shareholders via dividends -- sometimes to the detriment of the company's ability to grow. The company has also focused more recently on maintaining a solid balance sheet and supporting a stable and growing dividend. Here's why Kinder Morgan stock is a no-brainer energy stock to buy for 2023.

  • Jobs report tells markets what Fed chairman Powell tried to tell them

    On Wednesday afternoon Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said over and over again: We’re not done raising interest rates. Wall Street didn’t listen. January’s blowout jobs report, posted Friday morning, showed nonfarm payrolls rose by nearly three times as much as economists had been expecting.

  • Why Clearfield's Stock Cratered 15.2% Today

    Shares of fiber optics company Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) fell as much as 15.2% in trading on Friday after reporting fiscal first-quarter 2023 financial results. Revenue was up 68% from a year ago to $85.9 million, and net income rose 37% to $14.3 million, or $1.00 per share. What got investor attention was backlog falling 17% from just a quarter ago to $136 million, which management said was in large part due to a return to normal ordering patterns.

  • Ford logs $2 billion loss in 2022, says profit was left ‘on the table’

    Ford Motor Co. late Thursday reported mixed quarterly results, with Chief Executive Jim Farley saying that the auto maker left $2 billion in profit on the table, referring to the company's full-year losses.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and HubSpot Shares Fell Back to Earth Today

    These stocks reversed yesterday's big gains after several cloud names reported lackluster results, and the jobs report showed the economy may be running hotter than expected.