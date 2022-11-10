U.S. markets closed

Hormel Foods CEO Jim Snee Receives Responsible CEO of the Year Honor For Transformational Leadership

Hormel Foods Corporation
·3 min read

AUSTIN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Hormel Foods Corporation, (NYSE:HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, was named the 2022 Responsible CEO of the Year for transformative leadership by 3BL Media. Snee was presented the award Oct. 25 during the 3BL annual forum, Brands Taking Stands, in New York City.

3BL Media's Responsible CEO of the Year awards recognize chief executives with proven records of bold and innovative leadership on environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments. This year marked the 14th annual Responsible CEO of the Year awards. According to 3BL, this year's honorees demonstrate the strategic advantage of integrating ESG into the core of their businesses and how these efforts can have a real-world impact in the lives of their employees, communities and society at large.

The award was presented by 3BL Media's CEO, Dave Armon. "We congratulate the 2022 Responsible CEO Award honorees for leading with purpose and values alongside financial objectives in running their businesses. The world needs business leaders who are operating with their eyes wide open and using the power of their businesses to bring forward meaningful ESG programs and policies and to operate in a transparent manner."

"I'm honored to accept this award on behalf of our team of 20,000 who are inspired by the food we make and the difference we are making in the world." Snee said. "We are incredibly proud of the role we play in creating equity in education, building food-secure communities and evolving the food system to be more sustainable. We are committed to continuing to make a difference in our communities around the world, today and into the future."

Hormel Foods continually receives accolades for its ESG efforts, including being named on Newsweek's 2022 America's Most Trusted Companies list and appearing on its America's Most Responsible Companies list for three years in a row, being recognized as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes and receiving several Impact Awards from Progressive Grocer for its educational support and food-security programs.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Hormel Foods Corporation, Thursday, November 10, 2022, Press release picture
Hormel Foods Corporation, Thursday, November 10, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Hormel Foods Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Hormel Foods Corporation
Website: http://www.hormelfoods.com/About/CorporateResponsibility/Corporate-Responsibility.aspx
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Hormel Foods Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725122/Hormel-Foods-CEO-Jim-Snee-Receives-Responsible-CEO-of-the-Year-Honor-For-Transformational-Leadership

