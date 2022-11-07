U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,806.80
    +36.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,827.00
    +423.78 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,564.52
    +89.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.81
    +9.94 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.87
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.50
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0019
    +0.0058 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1512
    +0.0136 (+1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5740
    -0.0800 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,509.23
    -625.37 (-2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.58
    -4.15 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Hormel Foods Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, invites you to participate in a webcast and conference call with Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Jacinth Smiley, executive vice president and chief financial officer, to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full-year financial results.

Hormel Foods corporate logo
The company will issue its earnings press release before the markets open on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, and will host a conference call at 8 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET).

The webcast, replay and other information related to the event can be accessed on the company's investor website http://investor.hormelfoods.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

Investor Relations
(507) 437-5248
ir@hormel.com

Media Relations
(507) 434-6352
media@hormel.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301670768.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

