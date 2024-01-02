Hormel Foods' (NYSE:HRL) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of February to $0.2825. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.5%.

Hormel Foods' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, Hormel Foods' was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 79% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 28.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 66% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Hormel Foods Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.34, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.13. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. It's not great to see that Hormel Foods' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 5.3% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Hormel Foods will make a great income stock. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hormel Foods that you should be aware of before investing. Is Hormel Foods not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

