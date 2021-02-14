U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.83
    +18.45 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,458.40
    +27.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,095.47
    +69.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.36
    +4.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.73
    +1.49 (+2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.45
    +0.40 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2115
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2000
    +0.0420 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3855
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.9050
    +0.1550 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,791.68
    +1,860.87 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.79
    +24.08 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,589.79
    +61.07 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.07
    -42.83 (-0.14%)
     

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Reviews - Is Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Supplement Really Effective? Review by Nuvectramedical

Nuvectramedical
·14 min read

HB-5 Reviews - Is it an advanced hormone balancing support to promote your weight loss What are the ingredients used? Everything you need to know about the HB-5 Supplement.

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Reviews - Is Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Supplement Really Effective? Review by Nuvectramedical

HB-5 Reviews - Is it an advanced hormone balancing support to promote your weight loss What are the ingredients used? Everything you need to know about the HB-5 Supplement.
HB-5 Reviews - Is it an advanced hormone balancing support to promote your weight loss What are the ingredients used? Everything you need to know about the HB-5 Supplement.
HB-5 Reviews - Is it an advanced hormone balancing support to promote your weight loss What are the ingredients used? Everything you need to know about the HB-5 Supplement.

Miami, FL, Feb. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Here are the Updated Hormonal Harmony Hb-5 Supplement Customer reviews by Nuvectramedical.

Official Website: Click Here

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Reviews

You could save yourself all day at the gym and still be overweight. You could be on several weight-loss programs and still be overweight.

This is because the weight-loss industry has projected the idea that vigorous or strenuous exercise is the key to losing weight.

That explains why high-quality supplements such as HB5 Supplement are not as popular as they should be.

You could also be on a strict diet and still be overweight. The weight-loss industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry; little wonder why they would rather milk you of your money than cure you of your obesity.

Many people spend thousands of dollars on remedies, drugs, supplements, and therapies yet remain obese.

This is because sometimes obesity has nothing to do with these things. Research shows there are infamous hormonal blocks that cause obesity. I promise to reveal these hormonal blocks if you read on.

First of all, being obese comes with many disadvantages, medically. For example, when you gain excess weight, your body's need for oxygen increases.

When this happens, the workload on your heart is increased. This is because your heart tries to pump more blood to meet up with the weight gain.

Hormonal Harmony Hormonal Harmony HB-5 explains why overweight people come down with high blood pressure.

Other medical problems include fatty liver, osteoarthritis, heart diseases, stroke, kidney diseases, etc. This is a high price to pay for your misfortune.

But the good news is that I'm going to introduce you to a product that will make losing weight insanely easy. It's called HB-5 Supplement.

Please read on to discover more!

What is Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Supplement?

Weight loss resistance is hormonal most times. This is no surprise because hormones control virtually all biological processes in the body—directly or indirectly. Also, most diseases have a hormonal basis.

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 supplement explains why most people spend thousands of dollars on weight loss programs because most people are ignorant of this fact.

The truth is, once you overcome these hormonal blocks, losing weight becomes easy. So easy.

Some natural ingredients can help you achieve this feat. But, acquiring and combining them in the right proportion is almost like rocket science.

We dug deeper into the ingredients contained in this Hormonal Harmony HB-5 supplement and what they help you do. But there's a catch.

Though we'll reveal these ingredients to you soon, you need to realize that it's not enough to acquire these ingredients. You must know how to combine them in the right proportion almost perfectly. What is Hormonal Harmony HB-5 supplement all about?

HB-5 Supplement, which stands for Hormonal Balance, is a natural supplement that supports the balance of 5 crucial hormones in your body. These five hormones are; thyroid Hormones, Cortisol, Estrogen, Insulin, and Leptin.

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 will help you lose weight fast and naturally by increasing the rate at which your body burns fat. Not only that, but it will also reduce the build-up of visceral white fat.

Weight gain depletes your energy levels. When you take this Hormonal Harmony HB-5 supplement, it will boost your energy levels and sustain them for longer periods.

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 will also eliminate your poor night sleep, reduce brain fog, improve your moods, and help you maintain healthy blood pressure.

Already Planned to Order? Click Here to Buy HB-5 Supplement

The Working Process of Hormonal Harmony HB-5

Five hormonal blocks can make the metabolic processes in your body very slow or rather sluggish.

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 hormones drive most biological processes in your body. When they're affected, your cells begin to lose some of their functions. This results in cells being full of fat.

The five hormonal blocks are thyroid Hormones, Cortisol, Estrogen, Insulin, and Leptin.

Firstly, hormonal blocks that have to do with your thyroid affects two hormones known as T3 and T4.

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 supplement hormones control your metabolism by converting fat and calories into energy. The hormones also assist in the healthy functioning of the body.

When they start malfunctioning, your cells begin storing these fats rather than convert them to produce energy. You also suffer brain fog because your brain is starved of energy.

Secondly, cortisol and estrogen also encourage weight gain. Estrogen specifically causes the accumulation of fat in your belly and hips.

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 explains why women in their 40s and suddenly become obese. Furthermore, excess insulin and leptin also increase weight gain.

Now, the Hormonal Harmony HB-5 supplement contains ingredients that address each of these problems. For example, iodine is essential in the production and functions of your thyroid hormones.

This Hormonal Harmony HB-5 supplement is rich in this mineral.

Another example can be seen in the Rhodiola plant, which increases the rate at which your body burns fat. And so on.

Special Information About HB5 Supplement

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Supplement stands tall among other weight loss drugs, supplements, remedies, and therapies.

This is because it addresses the hormonal blocks in your body, which is the top reason why many people find it hard to lose weight.

Addressing the root cause of any ailment is the first step towards achieving success. You can always count on Hormonal Harmony HB-5 when it comes to this.

Furthermore, Hb-5 Supplement is also beneficial to your overall health besides assisting in losing weight. For example, deep sleep is restorative.

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 will help you restore many of your lost biological functions due to cell aging and damage.

When you take the HB-5 Supplement consistently, you will enjoy a good night's sleep for the rest of your life.

What more? Hormonal Harmony HB-5 will eliminate fatigue by increasing your energy levels and reduce the brain fog you experience daily.

Visit the Official Site of Hormonal Harmony HB-5 and Buy Now [Discount Available]

Added Ingredients List of Hormonal Harmony HB-5

HB- 5 Supplement contains a proprietary blend of natural ingredients that will help you balance the balance of the five crucial hormones in your body.

Below is a list of the key ingredients and what they help you achieve.

Iodine: Surprisingly, about 2 billion people are deficient in this mineral. When you lack iodine, your thyroid cannot efficiently make T3 and T4 hormones.

That's why this HB-5 supplement contains iron-rich kelp. Research shows that iodine restores thyroid functions.

Iodine also increases cognitive function, treats some thyroid problems such as cancer, and reduces goiter risk.

Rhodiola Extract: Consuming his plant leads to less cortisol production, a stress hormone that causes excess weight gain in people. Rhodiola extract also increases mental performance and reduces fatigue.

Furthermore, recent research shows Rhodiola extract can increase your body's ability to burn fat and reduce visceral white fat. Hormonal Harmony HB-5 also improves brain function, fights fatigue, and improves mood.

Diindolylmethane: Diindolylmethane is an organic compound found mainly in broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables.

Studies show it may affect estrogen metabolism positively. This will help in solving the estrogen hormonal block problem. Hormonal Harmony HB-5 also lowers the risk of cancer and protects against ongoing weight gain.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon is known for supporting healthy insulin levels. It is rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants are known for reducing oxidative stress in cells. Oxidative stress causes cell aging and damage.

It also lowers cholesterol levels, which is very vital in maintaining a healthy heart.

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 supplement also increases fat burning, reduces tissue fat, reduces blood pressure, improves gut health, and fights off weight loss resistance.

African Mango: Though more research on this fruit is ongoing, studies show that African mango can support healthy leptin levels.

Excess leptin in the body causes you to overeat as the feeling of being full is drastically reduced over time.

Furthermore, HB-5 also drastically reduces weight by improving some metabolic parameters in the body without using the leptin route.

Research shows African mango has antimicrobial and antioxidant activity. Antioxidants prevent cell damage by reducing oxidative stress.

What Side Effects Does Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Have?

Because Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Supplement is 100% natural, HB5 Supplement has zero side effects.

You don't have to entertain any fear; you're dealing with one of the best products out there.

How Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Should Be Used?

To achieve your desired results, the HB5 Supplement should be consumed daily.

PS. Results may vary among individuals.

Pros

· Hormonal Harmony HB-5 will increase your body's ability to burn fat.

· Hormonal Harmony HB-5 will eliminate fatigue by boosting your energy levels.

· Hormonal Harmony HB-5 will eliminate poor sleep, which is hazardous to your health.

· Hormonal Harmony HB-5 will eliminate the build-up of visceral white fat.

· Hormonal Harmony HB-5 supplement will eliminate brain fog.

· HB5 Supplement will improve your mood.

· Hormonal Harmony HB-5 will help maintain healthy metabolic processes.

· It is 100% natural.

· HB5 Supplement has no side effects.

Cons

· Hormonal Harmony HB-5 can only be purchased online and not in your local stores.

· Hormonal Harmony HB-5 supplement has the risk of running out of stock.

Where Was Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Created?

HB-5 was created right in the United States of America under strict conditions. During production, each batch is analyzed by an independent U.S. lab for purity, safety, and quality.

Who should not use Hormonal Harmony HB-5?

  • If you are under 18 or pregnant, you better avoid taking dietary supplements generally! It is always a good idea to consult your doctor before taking any supplement.

FDA and Supplements:

  • The FDA will never approve a dietary supplement. According to the Food and Drug Administration, dietary supplements are a category of their own, and they are not subject to FDA regulation or approval.

  • If a company is claiming that the FDA approves their diet supplement, run. This is a clear misrepresentation.

  • These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Reviews - Conclusion

In the last couple of years, losing weight became very easy with HB-5 Supplement. This is the testimony of every user who has used the Hormonal Harmony HB-5 supplement.

You don't have to spend thousands and thousands of dollars on drugs, remedies, and therapies. You don't have to waste your precious time on doctor's visits.

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 supplement is trusted by thousands worldwide. When we dug deeper in our research, we discovered that HB-5 is also good for your overall health.

HB-5 is because the natural ingredients contained in it support healthy visceral organs.

What more? Hormonal Harmony HB-5 comes with an ironclad 180-day money-back guarantee. My friend, you have nothing to lose. Zero risks.

Make the best decision in your weight loss journey NOW!

Click to Order Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Supplement on Discounted Price!

Media Contact

Contact Person: Stephen Gomez

Role: Support Manager

Email: support@hormonalbalancenow.com

By Phone: United States & Canada: (877) 752-0886

This product review is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website selling the product. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly.

Contact Nuvectramedical at vijai@nuvectramedical.com.

Hormonal Harmony HB-5 Reviews Product Reviews Source>>


This news has been published for the above source. Nuvectramedical [ID=16914]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is intended to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, as described below, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Reviewed Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Reviewed Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Reviewed Product on the linked web site, KISS PR will not receive compensation from the third-party offering the Reviewed Product (the “Vendor”).

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Reviewed Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Reviewed Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint, concern, or question relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint, concern, or question directly to the Product Reviewer or the Vendor.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES; NON-RELIANCE. EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY. IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.

© 2021 KissPR.com LLC

Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com


Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Be Ready For A Stock Market Rally Pullback Or Melt Up; Analyzing Apple, Amazon, Palantir

    The stock market could pull back or melt up, are you ready? Apple and Amazon are setting up, while Palantir earnings are on tap.

  • An $80 Price Would Drive Nio To Become the Third-Largest Automaker

    As I’m preparing my latest article about Nio (NYSE:NIO), the hard-charging Chinese manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs), Nio stock trades for $60. That values the company at $93.6 billion, good for the fifth spot amongst the world’s largest automakers by market capitalization. Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com On Feb. 1o, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu reiterated his “buy” rating and $70 price target. By hitting Yu’s target, Nio could become the third-largest automaker in the world. Here’s why Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) ought to be looking in their rearview mirrors. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Much Has Changed for Nio Stock in the Past Year Approximately 15 months ago, I didn’t have much good to say about the upstart EV manufacturer: “As Taulli [InvestorPlace contributor Tom Taulli] points out, the company’s burning through cash at such a rate, any future equity or debt financing arrangements will be highly one-sided for the entity providing the lifeline and terrible for current shareholders. “Nio’s Altman Z-Score, a predictor of future bankruptcy, is -4.45 at the current moment. That’s nowhere near where it needs to be to give investors a warm, fuzzy feeling. “I wish I had better news for shareholders of Nio stock. But you can’t put lipstick on a pig.” Of course, in hindsight, we know that Nio snagged $1 billion in critical financing less than five months later, and the rest is history. Forever, that will be known as the turning point for the company. So, by June 2020, I fully converted from skeptic to enthusiast, suggesting a double-digit stock price by the end of the year was totally realistic. It finished 2020, just shy of $50. It’s amazing what a billion dollars will do for your confidence. A 17% Gain Puts Nio At or Near Third Spot Based on the analyst’s 12-month target price of $70, the price of Nio stock only has to appreciate by 17% over the next year to hit the target. At the rate it’s growing, that seems like a slam dunk. Nio recently announced further collaboration with the Hefei municipal government, the same people who rescued the company from crashing in April 2020. As part of this collaboration, the Hefei government plans to reinvest the returns from their equity investment in Nio to further support EV production in the city. Hefei is focusing on making the city a hotspot for all things EV. As part of this expansion, the city will build the Hefei Xinqiao Smart Electric Vehicle Industrial Park. Importantly, Nio plans to use this park as the foundation for building its global growth. Yu said: “This lays the groundwork for capacity expansion to help NIO reach its +300k longer term volume target or nearly 3x current capacity. Details were not provided on financing sources, but we suspect there will be large support in the form of bank credit lines or arrangements similar in nature.” A little success and the lenders are falling all over themselves to get in on the action. What’s the old saying? A banker will always give you an umbrella when the sun is shining and there’s not a cloud in the sky. Anyway, a $70 share price puts Nio’s market cap at $109 billion, about the same value as BYD’s current market cap. However, I think it’s fair to say that if Nio moves higher over the next 12 months, then BYD and Volkswagen, not too far behind at $107 billion, should too. It’s Got to Go to $80 or Higher to Grab the Third Spot Based on 1.56 billion shares outstanding, an $80 share price by this time next year puts its market cap at $125 billion, giving it a little breathing room over its two peers. Can it get there? I think it can gain 34% over the next 12 months to get to the magic number. Here’s how. In 2020, Nio delivered 43,728 vehicles. Based on its current market cap of $93.6 billion, that’s $2.14 million per delivered vehicle. In 2019, it delivered 20,565 vehicles. It had 831.9 million shares outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2019, and a share price of $3.72. That’s $150,482 per delivered vehicle. I’m going to assume that Nio doubles its deliveries once more in 2021. So, based on $93.6 billion, that’s $1.07 million for each of the 87,456 estimated vehicle deliveries in 2021. However, Nio could have a fourth vehicle, the EE7 sedan, in production by the fourth quarter, most certainly adding to these numbers. Also, it’s got a fifth vehicle on the drawing board for 2022. So, based on $1.07 million per delivered vehicle, it will have to deliver 116,822 vehicles in 2021. While possible, I think that’s pushing it. Assuming a vehicle delivery number roughly halfway between 87,456 and 113,636 and $1.65 million per delivered vehicle [halfway between $1.1 million and $2.2 million] and we get 100,546 vehicles delivered at $1.65 million for a market cap of $166 billion or $106.40 per share [1.56 billion outstanding]. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I think it’s got an excellent chance of blowing through Yu’s target on its way to the third spot in the global pecking order. Long term, Nio’s a buy. On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. At the time of this writing Will Ashworth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post An $80 Price Would Drive Nio To Become the Third-Largest Automaker appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • When will your next stimulus check go out? Congress faces a deadline

    Congressional leaders may shift into an even faster gear in a race against the calendar.

  • Airlines Will Emerge From Turbulence. This One Looks Like the Best Bet.

    While everyone appears to agree about what will happen—consumer travel will come back quickly, business travel not so much—airline valuations are all over the place. What investors can do.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Zoom, AbbVie And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is good. It is still down a lot from its highs, but it is having a good quarter and it is a staple, he added. Cramer would be a buyer of DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) at its current price. He sold his position at $86 and he is buying back right here. Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS) is an exciting stock, but please recognize it as a spec, said Cramer. For an easier way to own drones, he is recommending Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON). Cramer would buy the weakness in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM). He said Max Levchin will do well with Affirm. You want to own General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), said Cramer. He sees the stock at $15 if it gets orders from Boeing. Travel has to start for Boeing orders to happen, he noted. AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is a bargain, said Cramer. People are not using botox as they used to, but Cramer finds its migraine franchise amazing. With AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), you are reaching for yield, but it doesn't offer any peace of mind, said Cramer. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is maybe the crown jewel semiconductor company in the world, said Cramer. He would own the stock. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCramer Advises Viewers On XL Fleet, InterDigital And MoreMike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In PayPal© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Morgan Stanley Storms Into the EV Space; Offers 2 Stocks to Buy

    We are indeed living in interesting times – and in many ways, that’s a good thing. Take the automotive industry, for example. Technology is changing a rapid pace, and when it settles, it will dramatically change the way we drive. In 2030, our concept of ‘car’ will likely be unrecognizable to drivers from 1980. The biggest changes are coming from power systems and artificial intelligence. AI will bring autonomous tech to our cars, making self-driving vehicles a reality. But the power systems changes will hit us first. In fact, electric-drive vehicles are already on our roads, and electric vehicle (EV) companies are proliferating rapidly. For the moment, there are several roads to potential success in the EV market. Companies are working to position themselves as leaders in battery tech, or electric power trains, or to maximize their range and performance per charge. It’s a fact-paced industry environment, offering both opportunity and excitement for investors. Smart investors will look for companies capable of meeting scaling demands, once they have settled on marketable models. Investment firm Morgan Stanley has been watching the EV industry, seeking out innovative new design and production companies that are positioning themselves for gains as the market matures. The firm’s automotive analyst, Adam Jonas, has selected two stocks that investors should seriously consider buying into, saying “As we survey the EV/battery startup landscape, we are prioritizing highly differentiated technology and/or business models with a path to scale at a reasonable level of risk.” Opening up the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up the details on both of Jonas’ picks to see whether they could be a good fit for your portfolio. Fisker (FSR) First up, Fisker, is based in Southern California, the epicenter of so much of our ground-breaking tech industries. Fisker’s focus is on solid-state battery tech, a growing alternative to the lithium-ion batteries that most EVs depend on. While more expensive that the older lithium-based systems, solid state batteries are safer and offer higher energy densities. Fisker has been busy patenting its moves into solid-state batteries, a sound strategy to lock in its advances in this field. For EVs, solid-state batteries offer faster charging times, longer range per charge, and potentially lower battery weight – all important factors in vehicle performance. Every car company needs a flagship model, and Fisker has the Ocean – an EV SUV with a mid-range price ($37,499) and a long-range power system (up to 300 miles). The vehicle features stylish design and room mounted solar panels to supplement the charging system, and is scheduled to enter serial production for the markets in 2022. The stylish design reflects the sensibilities of the company’s founder, Henrik Fisker, known for his work on the BMW Z8 and the Aston Martin DB9. Fisker entered the public markets through a SPAC merger agreement last fall. Since completing the SPAC transaction on October 29, shares in FSR are up 112%. Morgan Stanley’s Jonas is impressed by this company, describing the ‘value proposition of Fisker’ as “…design, time to market, clean sheet user experience and management expertise,” and saying that the 4Q22 launch schedule for the Ocean is likely to be met. “Fisker is specifically targeting the personal owned/passenger car business as opposed to commercial oriented end markets, where emotive design and user experience matter more. Additionally, the company wants to create an all-digital experience from the website to the app to the HMI in the car and continued customer engagement through its flexible lease product,” Jonas added. In line with his upbeat outlook on the company (and the car), Jonas rates Fisker an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a $27 price target suggesting an upside of 42% for the coming year. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here) Turning to the TipRanks data, we’ve found that Wall Street’s analysts hold a range of views on Fisker. The stock has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 7 reviews, including 4 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. Shares are currently priced at $18.99, and the $21.20 average price target implies a one-year upside of ~12%. (See FSR stock analysis on TipRanks) QuantumScape (QS) Where Fisker is working on solid-state batteries in the context of vehicle production, QuantumScape is setting itself up as a leader in EV battery technology and a potential supplier of the next generation of battery and power systems for the EV market. QuantumScape designs and builds solid-state lithium-metal batteries, the highest energy density battery system currently available. The key advantages of the technology are in safety, lifespan, and charging times. Solid-state batteries are non-flammable; they last longer than lithium-ion batteries, with less capacity loss at the anode interface; and their composition allows faster charging, of 15 minutes or less to reach 80% capacity. QuantumScape is betting that these advantages will outweigh the technology’s current higher cost, and create a new standard in EV power systems. The company’s strongest tie to the EV production field is its connection with Volkswagen. The German auto giant put $100 million into QuantumScape in 2018, and an additional $200 million in 2020. The two companies are using their partnership to prepare for mass-scale development and production of solid-state batteries. Like Fisker, QuantumScape went public through a SPAC agreement late last year. The agreement, which closed on November 27, put the QS ticker in the public markets – where it promptly surged above $130 per share. While the stock has since slipped, it remains up 47% from its NYSE opening. For Morgan Stanley’s Jonas, involvement in QS stock comes with high risk, but also high potential reward. In fact, the analyst calls it, "The Biotech of Battery Development." "We believe their solid state technology addresses a very big impediment in battery science (energy density) that, if successful, can create extremely high value to a wide range of customers in the auto industry and beyond. The risks of moving from a single layer cell to a production car are high, but we think these are balanced by the commercial potential and the role of Volkswagen to help underwrite the early manufacturing ramp," Jonas explained. Noting that QS is a stock for the long haul, Jonas rates the shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $70 price target indicates confidence in an upside of 28% for one-year time horizon. Granted, not everyone is as enthusiastic about QS as Morgan Stanly. QS's Hold consensus rating is based on an even split between Buy, Hold, and Sell reviews. The shares are priced at $54.64 and their recent appreciation has pushed them well above the $46.67 average price target. (See QS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Bitcoin’s rise reflects America’s decline

    The asset I’m referring to is gold priced in Weimar marks. In his newsletter Tree Rings, analyst Luke Gromen looked at the startling similarities in the volatility of gold in Weimar Germany and bitcoin today. Central bankers have over the past 10 years (or the last few decades, depending on where you put the marker) quashed price discovery in markets with low interest rates and quantitative easing.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • These EV Stocks Have 'Most Compelling Strategies' In Crowded Field: Analyst

    QuantumScape and Fisker stand apart from other EV stocks in a fast-moving landscape for vehicle and battery startups, Morgan Stanley said.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • A Top Pension Bought More GE, Zoom, and Pfizer Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    The State of Wisconsin Investment Board oversees one of the best-run pensions in America, in terms of its funding.

  • Biden’s plan to make nice with Big Oil

    "We're not in a fight against oil and gas," a top Biden climate policymaker tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Make Gold Your Stash Before the S&P Crash

    Most of you are seasoned enough to remember weathering (else you’re likely not around anymore) the “Black Swan Financial Crisis” of 2008-2009.

  • Solid Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Investors are constantly on the lookout for new opportunities. There are different ways to unearth a gem - from keeping a tab on the pros’ recommendations to watching technical indicators to tracking hedge fund activity. Another option is to follow in the footsteps of the corporate insiders. These are the company directors and officers whose positions give them greater depth and detail of knowledge about their own company. And better, the insiders are also responsible for company performance and share appreciation. The combination of knowledge and accountability makes insider trades uniquely informative for investors. TipRanks follows these trades, offering investors the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to ease the process. Investors can follow stocks, or insider trading strategies, to find the right choices for their own portfolios. Using this valuable information, we’ve pulled the stats on two stocks that have shown solid recent insider buys. Harley-Davidson (HOG) We’ll start with Harley-Davidson, one of the most recognizable brand names in the world, tied forever to the motorcycle segment of the auto industry. Harleys, being motorcycles, tend to see seasonal effects on sales and earnings, and that was visible even during the ‘corona year’ of 2020. The second quarter showed steep losses instead of the usual profits – an effect of the pandemic and its economic distortions – but the third quarter returned to profitability. The Q4 results, recently reported, covered colder months and again showed a loss. Turning to the insider trades on HOG, we find a million-dollar purchase by company President and CEO Jochen Zeitz. Zeitz bought a bloc of 30,800 shares with that transaction, conducted just days after the disappointing earnings report. Wedbush analyst James Hardiman sees a path forward for Harley, and is confident that the company can navigate its way out of its current difficulties. “While still down slightly, our January checks showed sequential improvement, lending credence to the notion that the 2020 weakness was primarily a function of a lack of available inventory; opening the door to some retail growth once dealers get a full allotment of new models. Following an improved inventory position, a narrowed price gap between new and used motorcycles, and a restructuring of the cost structure, better retail sales represent the missing link to the turnaround story,” Hardiman noted. To this end, Hardiman rates HOG an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $42 price target indicates it has room for ~15% upside in the coming year. (To watch Hardiman’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 recent reviews on Harley-Davidson, and they are evenly split – 5 Buys, and 5 Holds. This gives the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. Meanwhile, HOG shares are trading at $36.40 and their $38.67 average price target implies an upside of 6% from that level. (See HOG stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Next up, Enterprise Financial Services, is a holding company whose subsidiary, Enterprise Bank and Trust, offers services for customers in California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, and Missouri. The company operates a network of 39 branches, and services include a full range of wealth management, including financial planning, estate planning, and investment management. Services are offered to both individuals and institutions. Enterprise is a small-cap company, with a market cap of $1.25 billion and over $359 million in annual revenue. The company saw 4Q20 revenues grow 12% year-over-year, reversing losses taken in the corona pandemic. EPS, at $1, was down 8% compared to the year-ago quarter, but up 44% sequentially. On the insider front, John Eulich, a Board member of Enterprise, made the recent insider buy here. He spent $273,525 to pick up a bloc of 7,500 shares. Analyst David Long, of Raymond James, sees reason for a bullish outlook here, noting: "Credit continued to improve and the bank remains well-prepared to deal with any losses with reserves over 2%. Net, we continue to view EFSC as a highly profitable, emerging Midwest regional bank with a well-diversified operating footprint and model that should continue to deliver solid credit metrics and superior profitability, regardless of the backdrop.” Long rates EFSC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and gives the stock a $45 price target, suggesting an upside potential of 12% in the year ahead. (To watch Long’s track record, click here) Overall, EFSC shares get a unanimous thumbs up from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews adding up to a Strong Buy rating. The stock is priced at $40.02, while the $43.67 average price target indicates room for a 9% growth on the upside. (See EFSC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: COVID Booster Shot Plays, Defense M&As, Coty, Hologic, And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story offers a look at the 100 must sustainable companies. Other featured articles discuss the changing vaccine industry, the history of electric vehicles and consolidation in the defense sector. Also, the prospects for a medical-diagnostics company, a high-tech glass maker, a beauty products company and more. Cover story "The 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Leslie P. Norton discusses how companies from Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) scored in terms of taking care of all their stakeholders (employees, customers, communities and the environment) as well as investors in a tough year. Josh Nathan-Kazis' "How the Pandemic Is Changing the Vaccine Industry" makes the case that annual COVID-19 booster shots are likely, which would lift sales. Furthermore, the crisis has enabled biotech upstarts to compete with the giants. See what that could mean for AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) and others. In "Hologic Stock Is Cheap. Time to Buy," Evie Liu points out that medical-diagnostics company Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a COVID-19-beneficiary but also a business that will benefit as life returns to normal. Moreover, the stock has gained 55% during the past year, but its valuation has dropped as well. Why it is time to buy, according to Barron's. Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) has been around since 1851 and now serves a diverse set of markets, from smartphones to auto manufacturing to vaccine vials. So says "Corning Is Filling Its Glass With New Ideas" by Eric J. Savitz. Find out why Barron's believes this stock deserves more attention. In Kenneth G. Pringle's "Electric Vehicles Were a Nonstarter—Until Tesla Came Along," the focus is on how the road to creating a viable electric car like those from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been long and bumpy. The article shows how EVs went from an elusive dream to reality over the past 100 years. "Coty Stock Tumbled After Earnings. It's Time to Buy" by Ben Levisohn explains that Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY), the parent company of Cover Girl, Kylie, Max Factor and other well-known beauty brands, has had too much debt, too little growth and too many CEOs since the start of 2020. Yet, the stock now looks poised for a turnaround. See also: Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: GameStop, Intel, Lyft, Tilray, Twitter And More Hot money going into the cannabis sector is making a hash of fundamental analysis, according to Jack Hough's "Pot Stocks Are Flying High. Here Are 4 on Firm Footing." Find out where Barron's believes the opportunities lie. Does Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) make the cut? Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR)? In "How to Benefit From Tech's Run, Without Big Tech Exposure," Eric J. Savitz examines how, after the dot-com bubble burst, this renowned portfolio manager had the worst mutual fund in America. Two decades later, the fund is thriving, thanks to small-cap tech stocks such as Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC). Carleton English's "Cubic Buyout Could Signal More Deals for Defense Contractors" says that Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) has agreed to a $2.8 billion buyout, the latest in a string of mergers and acquisitions in the defense sector. Who could be next? Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD)? FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR)? Also in this week's Barron's: Methodology for the Barron's 2021 ranking of most sustainable companies How today's stock mania differs from 1999's, but that might not matter Whether the reasons to be hopeful about the stock market are also reasons to worry How much U.S. minimum wages hikes have cost businesses so far How much rising U.S. interest rates are worrying emerging markets Whether emerging markets will outperform after the pandemic Why companies should disclose their corporate and social impacts, just like their profits Who says the pandemic could be "effectively" over by April Who could get $12,800 in relief under Biden's stimulus plan The biggest questions for the pandemic-year tax season At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Biotech IPOs, Curiositystream, Greenbrier And MoreBenzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: GameStop, Intel, Lyft, Tilray, Twitter And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ARK Invest Boosted Its GBTC Holdings by 2.14M Shares in Q4

    Cathie Wood's asset manager significantly boosted its stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust.

  • Bitcoin Sets New All-Time High of $49.7K, Putting $50K Within Striking Distance

    The record comes as traders analysts have described institutional investors’ interest in bitcoin as growing “at a staggering pace.”

  • What To Look For After A Stock Market Correction

    When a stock market correction hits, which inevitably it will, what do you look for when getting back in?

  • Here’s Why You Might Want to Bail From Your Ethereum Bet

    Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is trading over $1,800 as I write this early on Feb. 11. It’s up 150% year-to-date (YTD). A similar story is told about Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Source: Shutterstock InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips When it comes to stocks and other investments, generally, I’m not particularly eager to write about them unless I’m bullish about their prospects. I’ll never short a stock as a result. It’s just not in my nature to recommend someone sell a particular investment, especially when they’ve bought for the long haul. Sure, I’ll make sell calls based on valuation, but more often than not, it’s for stocks I like that have gotten ahead of themselves. What’s happening in the markets at the moment is unsettling to me. Not because I’ve never lived through a major correction; I’ve lived through many in my adult life (I’m 56). I know from experience that markets always recover. Some, however, take longer than others. 8 Cheap Stocks Under $20 That Could Double It’s a big reason why you might want to consider taking profits on your Ethereum bet. Let me explain. History Is a Good Teacher If You Own Ethereum Successful investors are generally interested in history. That’s because so much of what happens in the world repeats itself, over and over, and over. The markets are no different. History gives us perspective. Ben Carlson, one of my favorite financial bloggers anywhere, wrote a piece for his blog, A Wealth Of Common Sense, in March 2019 that discussed the worst entry point in stock market history. I recommend that you read it. Carlson plays with total returns in the markets over various 35-year periods. In one example from 1965 through 1999, the S&P 500 delivered an annual return of 12.4%. In another period from 1984 through 2018, the annual return was a respectable 10.7%, including the 1987 crash. I was one year into a financial services career at that point and figured the world as we knew it was over and done. It wasn’t. Carlson compared the 1965 to 1999 period to the performance of the index from 2000 through 2018. That delivered an annual return of 4.9%, or about one-third of the performance over the 35 years. However, that’s not his best argument. He points out that to generate a 12.4% return over 35 years from 2000 through 2034, an investor would need to achieve an annual return of 22% between 2019 and 2034 to generate the identical 35-year performance. So, the question you want to ask yourself as you sit on your significant unrealized gains YTD is whether, in 35 years, $1,800 will be considered the worst entry point in the cryptocurrency’s history or one of the best. What you do with this analysis should determine whether you bail on your Ethereum bet or not. The Bitcoin Parallel InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto recently wrote a piece that explained why he had unloaded most of his Bitcoin investment as his personal wall of worry got too hot to handle. Bitcoin is up 60% YTD and 358% over the past year as I write this. In May 2020, Josh discussed the concept of Bitcoin halving. He owned Bitcoin at the time. He held it at the end of 2019. At the beginning of 2019, he owned it. In 2018, he owned Bitcoin, arguing that investors had an opportunity to buy before the price really took off. Using the dates when each of these articles was published, Bitcoin traded at approximately $10,000 (February 2018), $3,800 (January 2019), $7,200 (December 2019), $4,900 (May 2020) and $37,000 (beginning of February). I can’t tell you if Josh bought once in February 2018 and held through February 2020, or if he averaged down through 2019 and 2020, but what I can tell you is that $37,000, give or take a few thousand to account for the actual timing of the sale, was his time to bail. “You see, when all your money is tied up in volatile investment markets, it’s difficult to get any peace. While I’d never take such outlandish risks, I did have a sizable profit in Bitcoin,” Josh wrote on Feb. 10. “But as the price kept ticking higher and higher, the pressure got to me. Knowing how wild Bitcoin trading is, I could hold on for dear life and risk losing everything or I could get out while the going was good and take something, anything out of this experience.” As Clint Eastwood said in Magnum Force, “A man’s [or woman] got to know his limitations.” Indeed he or she does. I could continue with clichés and quotes for the next several hours. The point is, my colleague, who writes about investments for a living — and has for many years — chose to exit most of his Bitcoin position for a sizable gain after it had appreciated by 329% over the past year. By comparison, Ethereum is up 547% over the same period. Take from this what you will. On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Hereâs Why You Might Want to Bail From Your Ethereum Bet appeared first on InvestorPlace.