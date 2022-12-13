Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 28.6 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market is valued at USD 20.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 28.6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.10% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

One of the most significant economic areas is the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some key factors are anticipated to accelerate the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market growth in the forecast period. The increased occurrence of target disorders and the availability of long actinghGH products are two significant variables that favorably affect the need for Hormone Replacement Therapy Market.

The market will likely see the introduction of new products due to crucial players' increasing involvement in developing novel therapies. In addition, rising public awareness of diseases and hormone deficiencies is also anticipated to promote market expansion.

North America dominates the market, and this pattern of dominance will remain for the duration of the projection. One of the main drivers of the hormonal replacement therapy market's expansion in the North American area, particularly in the United States and Canada, is the growing senior population. Due to the increasing use of Hormone Replacement Therapy Market among patients aged 35 and older, the U.S. also covers the most significant market. In addition, the availability of more potent medications, such as those with altered features, measurement structures, and so on, is a key factor that will boost the growth of this highly well-known therapy market's income.

Top Players in the Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

Bayer AG (Germany)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Merck & Co. Inc. (US)

Viatris Inc. (US)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)

ASCEND Therapeutics US LLC. (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Market Dynamics

Rising Rate of Several Hormonal Disorders to Drive the Market

One of the most prevalent gynaecological illnesses in women is menopause. In addition, growth hormone is also thought to be a rare endocrine condition that manifests as a variety of symptoms in adults, including low energy levels, lipid abnormalities, insulin resistance, and a lack of physical activity. According to The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, Langerhans cell histiocytosis patients have a high prevalence of the growth hormone problem, which further causes diabetic insipidus and results in growth hormone insufficiency in patients with diabetes insipidus.

Global acceptance of these medicines has increased due to the incidence of adult hormone insufficiency. With the proper dosage, GHRT shows a low frequency of side effects and improves most GH-deficient changes. Additionally, the rise in menopause disorders and growth deficiencies caused by diabetes insipidus worldwide is driving manufacturers to spend more on research and development projects, which is driving the development of new goods. Robust adoption of new products and successful launch strategies for developing the product line drive market growth during the projection period.

Increase of Technologically Advanced Therapies to Stimulate Market Growth

Pharmaceutical companies are continually driven to provide new cutting-edge medications to the worldwide market by the surge in unmet demand for Hormone Replacement Therapy Market in emerging nations and the increased awareness of the treatment of hormone problems. Additionally, the growth in menopause and illnesses associated with hormone shortage in important countries has prompted manufacturers to introduce new goods, such as combination treatment products, in place of the long-acting parenteral medications that were formerly taken daily.

Key Highlights:

The Oral segment is anticipated to propel the growth of the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market during the forecast period. SMEs can more easily afford to put up a Hormone Replacement Therapy than to buy extremely complex machinery and equipment with built-in sensors and Industry 4.0 technology. Thus, it has large demand in the growth of the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market.

The estrogen replacement therapy segment holds a significant share in the market. This is related to women using more estradiol products to help them maintain hormonal balance during post-menopause or after hysterectomy. Estrogen-based products have been thought to make the most arrangements overall, making them the best item.

The Asia Pacific controlled the overall market for Hormone Replacement Therapy in 2021. Activities such as improving the structures of the medical movement, developing new nuances, and boosting the number of objective individuals should have solidarity in mind over the measurement period. According to the NIH, some postmenopausal women have used HRT at least once.



Recent Developments:

In June 2022, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. announced the commercial launch of TLANDO (testosterone undecanoate), an oral treatment indicated for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.

In February 2022, Pfizer Inc. and OPKO Health, Inc. announced that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for the next-generation long-acting recombinant human growth hormone NGENLA, a once-weekly injection to treat children and adolescents from 3 years of age with growth disturbance due to insufficient secretion of growth hormone.

Top Trends in Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

Trends that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market industry are the growth in menopausal discomfort and growing knowledge of post-menopausal concerns among women.

The introduction of new Hormone Replacement Therapy Market products is another trend that VMR anticipates will continue in the industry. In addition, technological advancements in drug delivery methods may positively affect the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market in the future.

Top Report Findings

Based on product, most of the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market's revenue is controlled by Estrogen and Progesterone Replacement Therapy. The dominance was attributed to an increase in women experiencing menopause.

The oral category dominated the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market based on the route of administration. This is due to the overall prescription rate and simplicity of administration.

Based on disease type, the menopause category dominated the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market. This can be attributed to the rise in the number of menopausal women.



Top 10 Players Generate Majority of the Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Revenue

Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Viatris Inc., ASCEND Therapeutics US LLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc., and AbbVie Inc. are some of the major companies active in this industry. In addition, to diversify their current portfolios and market distribution of novel products, a few other firms are participating in mergers and acquisitions and fast-track approvals.

Menopause Category in Hormone Replacement Therapy Market to Make High Revenue

Menopause is the phase at which a woman's menstrual cycle ends. After a woman has gone 12 months without a menstrual period, it is diagnosed. Ages 40 to 50 are common onset years for menopause. Whether it is started during menopause or much later, hormone replacement treatment enhances the quality of life and lengthens life for many older women. This is because the therapy aids in maintaining oestrogen levels in older women.

The colonoscopy equipment market will see menopause emerge as a vital disease area. The market is expected to develop due to the rising proportion of women between the ages of 45 & 60 and the increasing prevalence of vasomotor symptoms that can result in severe illnesses like osteoporosis. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists estimates that every day, about 6,000 women enter menopause. In addition, Theramex announced in September 2021 that Bijuva/Bijuve, a body-identical HRT that combines progesterone and estradiol in a single daily oral capsule, had been approved across Europe for the treatment of oestrogen deficiency symptoms in postmenopausal women with an intact uterus and at least a year since their last period.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation

By Product

Estrogen and Progesterone Replacement Therapy

Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy

Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Parathyroid Hormone Replacement



By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Transdermal

Others

By Disease Type

Menopause

Hypothyroidism

Male Hypogonadism

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Hypoparathyroidism



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

North America is estimated to dominate the market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to an increase in generic Hormone Replacement Therapy product launches by manufacturers, a growth in the target market, and advancements in drug delivery technologies combined with the creation of new formulations. The main factors driving this market are anticipated to be a rise in women's use of HRT for post-menopausal and menopause treatment. The biggest market share in the area is a result of several reasons, including significant product launches, manufacturer collaboration agreements, and benevolent reimbursement policies. The demand for Hormone Replacement Therapy in the area is anticipated to increase as more women enter menopause.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 20.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 28.6 Billion CAGR 6.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Viatris Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S,

Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

ASCEND Therapeutics US LLC., AbbVie Inc.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

