Hornell car dealership closes as Time Buyer moves Seneca Road store to Cortland

The Time Buyer used car dealership in Hornell is closed with its operation moved to another office in Cortland County.

Shuttering of the 7548 Seneca Road car sales and repair service business had been long rumored, with new sales halted and paperwork for motor vehicles still on the lot forwarded to other offices weeks ago.

Time Buyer closed its 7548 Seneca Road dealership in Hornell. A sign on the office said the store was moved to Cortland.

Signs on the building this week say "We have moved." Customers are advised to "direct all payments, questions and service issues" to Time Buyer's City of Cortland store at 4033 state Route 281 by calling (607) 299-4778.

A message left at the Cortland Time Buyer office seeking comment was not immediately returned.

