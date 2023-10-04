Hornell couple revive downtown space with Roots Combat Academy, Twin Tiers Chiropractic

Reid and Brittany Welch are moving on up.

Reid’s business, Roots Combat Academy, grew from the basement of The Courthouse to a ground floor space on Main Street. Now, it’s ascending to a second floor venue overlooking downtown Hornell, and this time Brittany’s business is along for the ride.

Roots Combat Academy and Twin Tiers Chiropractic & Wellness are both settling into 138 Main St. this week. The husband and wife team and entrepreneurs are sharing the second floor space above the Hornell Hearing Center at the corner of Main and Church.

The new home marks the next evolution of Roots Combat Academy. Reid’s gym, which specializes in teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, has bounced around the Maple City since its founding in 2018, outgrowing one location after another.

“People take pride and identify with where they started their journeys,” said Reid. “We have Main Street boys, and some people who started at The Courthouse call themselves the basement boys. We’re really excited about the new crop we’re going to get coming through. We survived through a pandemic. We’ve been very fortunate to overcome those challenges.”

What to know about Roots Combat Academy’s new home

The husband and wife team of Reid Welch and Brittany Seeley-Welch have moved their businesses, Roots Combat Academy and Twin Tiers Chiropractic & Wellness, to the second floor of 138 Main St. in Hornell.

Reid has been practicing jiu-jitsu since 2012 and received his black belt this year. He’s grappled with professional jiu-jitsu athletes and once had a IBJJF world ranking. In recent years he’s focused on passing his knowledge of the discipline on to a new generation at Roots Combat Academy.

Reid’s speciality is Brazilian jiu-jitsu with its tenets of self-defense, grappling, ground fighting and submission holds, but the gym also caters to kickboxing, wrestling and boxing enthusiasts. Reid said jiu-jitsu is akin to “the golf of combat sports.”

“You have this elite group of PGA Tour guys who are on another level, but then you have your weekend warriors, the guys that come out and just want to work on their swing. That’s what you get in jiu-jitsu,” he said. “Most people just want to work on some self defense or get in shape, and you actually learn something real.”

The mat gets rolled out at Roots Combat Academy, which has moved into the second floor of 138 Main St. in Hornell.

Roots accepts all ages and ability levels, and a kids program helped drive membership to nearly 100. The surge in interest pushed Reid to find a new home for the Academy, and he landed just up the street on 138 Main's previously-vacant second floor.

The new venue increased the Academy’s mat space and was large enough to accommodate upgrades like lockers, changing rooms and a shower.

“We’ve been growing at about a perfect rate,” Reid said. “It’s all about getting a core group, and then the core group expands. Everyone that joins has been a valuable part of what this has become.”

What to know about Twin Tiers Chiropractic & Wellness’s new home

Roots Combat Academy and Twin Tiers Chiropractic & Wellness have opened on the second floor of 138 Main St. in Hornell.

Brittany is among the instructors at the Academy. A Jasper-Troupsburg graduate, she got into jiu-jitsu in grad school and met Reid at a class. Brittany has been a practicing chiropractor since 2017.

“Jiu-jitsu helps with range of motion. It’s a different kind of strength training than weight lifting,” she said. “I’ve strengthened my career, strengthened my mobility and my ability to adjust people. It’s a pretty good tool to learn.”

Splitting the Main Street location between Twin Tiers Chiropractic & Wellness and Roots Combat Academy solved a need for more space at both enterprises. A receptionist’s desk at the entrance serves both businesses.

A patient room being set up on the second floor of 138 Main St. in Hornell, which is hosting Twin Tiers Chiropractic & Wellness and Roots Combat Academy.

Brittany’s treatment rooms are complemented by several other wellness-based ventures using the second floor, including Therapeutic Restoration by Renae and massage therapy by fellow J-T grad Cheyanna Button.

The couple also carved out space for a children’s playroom.

“It’s much easier for people to be able to come in and get a treatment,” Brittany said. “I hate it for people who have to find child care for a doctor’s visit or something like that, especially when it’s not that long or intensive.”

What’s next at 138 Main Street

Both businesses intend to be at 138 Main St. for the long haul. Plans are in the works to add a chair lift for clients with mobility issues, but in the meantime accommodations are available for people who may have difficulty with the stairs.

Reid hopes to continue growing Roots Combat Academy with plans to add more classes, including an advanced young adults program focused on high school-aged kids.

“We try to be family friendly and have a good environment for everybody,” Reid said. “Currently the kids program is about going through adversity, pushing through and getting comfortable with grappling. Then it’s about having fun. We do a lot of skills-based games. It’s about problem solving, because jiu-jitsu is all about problem solving.

Shay Martin, Reid Welch and James Whitmore work on putting finishing touches on new changing stations, which are among the improvements at Roots Combat Academy's new home on the second floor of 138 Main St. in Hornell.

“The young adults class in the future will be more focused on competitions.”

Roots won its first-ever team trophy at a competition last year. Reid scored an individual medal that day, but was more proud to bring the team honors back to his adopted hometown. A native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Reid worked at Alstom when he and Brittany settled in Hornell. He now works for Empire Access, a Steuben County-based internet provider.

“It felt like Hornell was where I was supposed to be,” he recalled. “If I ever compete again myself, I’m going to be stoked to represent this town, especially if I can get back on the world stage again. So many people have been so supportive and helpful. It has been humbling.”

