Hornell Tim Hortons developer finalizes construction, opening timeline on Seneca Street

The countdown is on for the new Tim Hortons coming to Hornell.

Developer Blake Tarana recently closed on the property at 111 Seneca St., a former McDonald’s most recently used by Planned Parenthood.

With the purchase complete, Tarana has finalized a timeline for the project that will bring a Tim Hortons to the Maple City for the first time.

“We’re excited to enter a new market for Tim Hortons, one we haven’t been to before,” said Tarana, owner of TAR Enterprises. “Most people know the Tim Hortons brand. Hopefully they’ve been to one in other areas and we will continue the same quality service they’re accustomed to.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest developments.

When will Tim Hortons open in Hornell?

TAR Enterprises recently closed on acquiring 111 Seneca St. through Pyramid Brokerage. Developer Blake Tarana said construction of a new Tim Hortons is expected to start in early 2024. The existing building may be demolished later this year.

Tarana was unsure of a start date for the Hornell project when he presented his plan to the city’s planning board in March. That timing has come into focus over the ensuing months and Tarana is now targeting early 2024 for construction of the new building — as soon as the weather breaks.

That would put Tim Hortons on pace to open right around July 4, 2024.

“We’re typically looking at a 90-day turnaround from shovels in the ground to the store opening,” said Tarana. “If we can get started in March or April, we’re hoping for an early July opening. That’s what we’re looking for.”

First, the existing building will have to come down. Demolition has yet to be scheduled, but Tarana hopes to see heavy equipment on the site sometime later this year.

“It makes sense to do the demo this year so we can start (construction) as early as we can next year,” said Tarana. “I would assume that’s going to happen as long as we don’t run into any issues. It’s going to stay looking the way it is for a little while, though.”

What attracted Tim Hortons to Hornell?

New development is proposed for 111 Seneca St. in the City of Hornell. The building has previously been home to Planned Parenthood and a McDonald's.

Hornell’s timeline is impacted by other projects TAR Enterprises has in the works. The company just started construction of its third Olean store, and expects another to get underway on Bolivar Road in Wellsville in conjunction with a Quicklee’s fueling station. The company, which also has six Tim Hortons in Jamestown, believed Hornell was a good fit as it expands eastward.

“Hornell has quite a few quick service restaurants that all do well. With our product and service, we’re confident we will also do well in Hornell,” he said. “We like that the store is in a residential area. We were looking at two options in Hornell, either by the highway or more towards the city. I think the better option was closer to the city.”

Tarana worked with Samantha Testani of Corning’s Pyramid Brokerage on the purchase of the property. Testani said the former McDonald’s was well-suited to return to a quick-service restaurant. The property was on the market for less than seven months.

“Location is a crucial factor in property development and real estate as a whole,” said Testani. “As a former QSR and then converted to a medical office, the demand for office space has been low. Marketing the property towards development rather than finding a medical provider was essential to sell the property.”

What will Hornell’s Tim Hortons look like?

The new building will cover around 1,600 square feet with seating for over 25 customers inside the store, plus additional outdoor seating amid fresh landscaping at the site. WiFi will be available to customers.

The drive-thru will fit about 16 vehicles at maximum capacity. It will loop around the building and the site will feature entrances and exits on both Seneca and Bennett streets — motorists encountering heavy traffic on Seneca can drive back around and exit onto Bennett.

One of the existing curb cuts onto Seneca Street is being removed under the plan, moving traffic further away from the intersection.

The business is expected to hire 25-30 employees. The Hornell Tim Hortons will be open all week from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. at a minimum. The store could decide to extend its hours later into the night depending on demand.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Here's when developer expects to open new Tim Hortons in Hornell