Hornetsecurity’s New 365 Threat Monitor Mobile App Detects Threats that Breach Microsoft 365

Hornetsecurity Inc.
·3 min read

New threat monitoring application that detects breaches like ransomware, issues real-time alerts, and permits instant threat deletion for Microsoft 365.

Washington D.C, United States, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hornetsecurity Inc. has announced the release of 365 Threat Monitor – a new mobile app for systems administrators that detects and deletes any threats that breach their Microsoft 365 environment. Hornetsecurity is offering free lifetime use to the first 10,000 administrators who sign up for the app.

365 Threat Monitor monitors a company’s Microsoft 365 mailboxes and identifies malicious emails immediately upon reaching the inbox. It then sends a real-time phone alert to the systems administrator, allowing the email to be instantly deleted before it can cause any damage. Deleting malicious emails is simple and requires only a single click. Using the app allows for malicious emails to be deleted remotely.

365 Threat Monitor is the latest innovation from Hornetsecurity, a leading provider of email cloud security and backup. The company developed 365 Threat Monitor to address the security threats many companies are faced with when using Microsoft 365. Microsoft does not provide a level of protection against email threats that prevents all phishing, ransomware and spam email from slipping through into mailboxes. When a malicious email makes it past the security provided by Microsoft, it can cause extensive damage to company systems. 365 Threat Monitor catches any malicious email that does slip through, allows one-click deletion through the mobile app, and provides system administrators with frequency reports.

“Surveys show that 52% of Microsoft 365 users believe it is safe enough. That is not the case, so we want to show administrators the extent of the problem while providing them with a solution. 365 Threat Monitor shows administrators which threats bypassed Microsoft protection and what damage could occur without an adequate security layer,” said a spokesperson for Hornetsecurity.

365 Threat Monitor combines powerful, proprietary technologies such as Email Live Tracking, Threat Defense and Forensic Analysis developed by Hornetsecurity to plug security gaps in the Microsoft 365 system. The monitoring system scans emails in real time to detect attacks by scanning for harmful content, heuristic filtering, and authenticity and integrity verification.

365 Threat Monitor detects and alerts administrators of suspicious and malicious emails that have made it through the M365 defenses and reached users’ inboxes, including malware such as ransomware, viruses and spyware, phishing, spoofed sender identities and content, and spam and unwanted advertisements. The solution also detects targeted attacks on data that require special protection, such as credit card data, and at-risk roles such as accounting, CFO, CEO, HR and more.

The 365 Threat Monitor security dashboard provides administrators an at-a-glance overview of their current M365 security status and reports, such as the top email threats their organization faces and the most targeted inboxes. The app is easy to download and takes only a few seconds to set up and start providing boosted security.

“We are passionate about email security, and it is our mission to enhance awareness about email threats and how to combat them. That’s why we released this app. We are also making it free forever for the first 10,000 Microsoft 365 administrators who sign up for it,” said Daniel Hofmann, Hornetsecurity CEO.

Hornetsecurity is a leading global email cloud security and backup provider, which secures companies and organizations of all sizes across the world. Its award-winning product portfolio covers all important areas of email security, including spam and virus filtering, protection against phishing and ransomware, legally compliant archiving and encryption — as well as email, endpoint and virtual machine backup, replication, and recovery. Its flagship product is the most extensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Hornetsecurity Inc. is based in Washington D.C.

365 Threat Monitor is available on iOS and Android. For more information, visit hornetsecurity.com or contact marketing@hornetsecurity.com for any media inquiries.

Website: http://www.hornetsecurity.com/us

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GauurUdLk3o%20%20

CONTACT: Name: Jeff Locke Organization: Hornetsecurity Inc. Address: 4445 Willard Avenue Suite 600, Chevy Chase MD 20815 Phone: 207-770-4153


