HORVATH & TREMBLAY RECOGNIZED AT 2022 CPE INFLUENCE AWARDS

·1 min read

BOSTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horvath & Tremblay has been recognized by Commercial Property Executive at the 2022 Influence Awards Ceremony. The firm received the Silver accolade in the Most Innovative Corporate Strategy category. The awards celebrated the top companies, properties and transactions throughout commercial real estate. Horvath & Tremblay has won numerous awards over the last few years, including GlobeStreet's Top Places to Work Influencers in Retail, Net Lease and Multifamily, Costar Power Broker, Connect CRE Top Brokers, and others. The firm is rapidly growing and continues to strategically enter the top markets in the country, with a 10th office recently opening this year in New York City.

Horvath &amp; Tremblay Logo (PRNewsfoto/HORVATH &amp; TREMBLAY)
Horvath & Tremblay Logo (PRNewsfoto/HORVATH & TREMBLAY)

Horvath & Tremblay is one of the most active and successful Investment Real Estate Brokerage firms in the United States. Our advisors specialize in the sale of single tenant net-lease, multi-tenant retail, apartment and mixed-use properties. We have experience successfully structuring sale lease-back programs, portfolio dispositions, and 1031 exchanges. We have a dedicated buy side desk that provides real time inventory and market data to each individual client placing capital or fulfilling a 1031 exchange requirement. The firm is dedicated to being the best source of information and expertise in the marketplace for private investors, developers, institutions, and industry professionals.

Media Contact:
Joshua Velez
781-776-4009
jvelez@horvathtremblay.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horvath--tremblay-recognized-at-2022-cpe-influence-awards-301761432.html

SOURCE HORVATH & TREMBLAY

