Hosepipe ban water company pays £9m dividend despite heavy loss

Hosepipe ban

South East Water has paid out a multimillion-pound dividend despite being tipped into a £74m pre-tax loss by a sharp increase in the cost of its debt pile.

The company, which last month left thousands without water and implemented a hosepipe ban, paid £9m to shareholders even as it faced a £50m jump in borrowing costs, its annual report revealed.

The cost of South East’s £1.6bn debt was the biggest contributor to its swing into the red from a profit of £17m the previous year. It nevertheless paid the same dividend to shareholders, saying it was in line with regulatory restrictions.

Yet South East warned it has “significant ongoing funding requirement” linked to its operations costs, capital programme and to refinance maturing debt. The company said rising interest rates and the latest Ofwat price review had increased the risk that lenders might not support refinancing.

It said: “Increasing operating costs and cost of debt arising from current macroeconomic conditions, especially high inflation and rising interest rates, have significantly increased the financeability challenges that we are facing and will face in the next few years.”

South East’s warning comes amid closer scrutiny of water companies over both their handling of sewage and the health of their finances.

Last week, Thames Water secured a £750m lifeline, helping it to stave off the threat of nationalisation.

But the company still needs to raise further cash to fund its turnaround plan as it struggles under a £14bn debt pile.

South East, which supplies around 2.2m customers in Surrey, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and Berkshire, also racked up £17m in additional costs linked to last year’s heatwave and other extreme weather events.

The utility firm said its immediate response to the weather conditions, including sourcing new water and putting emergency communications in place, cost roughly £6.6m.

The company spent an additional £4.9m fixing leaks and bursts in its pipe network, while it paid out a further £5.5m in compensation to customers.

Chairman Chris Train and chief executive David Hinton said: “Whilst we acknowledge that the climate is changing, we have seen an exceptional combination of extreme weather events this year that has significantly impacted on our business operations and financial performance.”

The company said it had suffered from an “unprecedented extreme heatwave” in 2022, with the driest conditions in Kent since records began in 1836 and the lowest rainfall in Sussex since 1911.

South East said this crisis was followed less than two months later by heavy rainfall, flooding and power cuts. Later in the year it had to contend with a major freeze-thaw when temperatures surged by 20 degrees in 24 hours.

Bosses said they had “no option” but to roll out a hosepipe ban last month, which has now been recognised as the hottest June on record.

It comes after around 4,000 customers in Kent and Sussex were left with lower water supplies or reduced water pressure due to outages.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.