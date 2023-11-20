This Hosken Consolidated Investments Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited's (JSE:HCI ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Hosken Consolidated Investments

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hosken Consolidated Investments

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director John Copelyn for R118m worth of shares, at about R200 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than R190 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. John Copelyn was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Hosken Consolidated Investments

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Hosken Consolidated Investments insiders own 14% of the company, worth about R2.2b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Hosken Consolidated Investments Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hosken Consolidated Investments shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Hosken Consolidated Investments insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hosken Consolidated Investments. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Hosken Consolidated Investments and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course Hosken Consolidated Investments may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.