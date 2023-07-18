Hosken Consolidated Investments (JSE:HCI) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Hosken Consolidated Investments (JSE:HCI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hosken Consolidated Investments is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = R4.5b ÷ (R52b - R3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Hosken Consolidated Investments has an ROCE of 9.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Industrials industry average of 15%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hosken Consolidated Investments' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Hosken Consolidated Investments' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Hosken Consolidated Investments' ROCE Trending?

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 21% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Hosken Consolidated Investments isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. Since the stock has gained an impressive 76% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

