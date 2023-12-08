Hosken Consolidated Investments (JSE:HCI) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Hosken Consolidated Investments (JSE:HCI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Hosken Consolidated Investments with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Hosken Consolidated Investments' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Hosken Consolidated Investments has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Hosken Consolidated Investments' EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from R34.58 to R40.11. That's a 16% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Hosken Consolidated Investments remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 9.3% to R24b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Hosken Consolidated Investments' balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Hosken Consolidated Investments Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

One shining light for Hosken Consolidated Investments is the serious outlay one insider has made to buy shares, in the last year. In other words, the CEO & Executive Director, John Copelyn, acquired R118m worth of shares over the previous 12 months at an average price of around R200. It doesn't get much better than that, in terms of large investments from insiders.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Hosken Consolidated Investments bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at R2.3b. That equates to 14% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Does Hosken Consolidated Investments Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Hosken Consolidated Investments is that it is growing profits. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Hosken Consolidated Investments you should know about.

