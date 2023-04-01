U.S. markets closed

Hospice market size to grow by USD 89.07 billion between 2022 and 2027; Nursing services segment to account for maximum growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospice market is estimated to grow by USD 89.07 billion during 2022-2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by service (nursing services, medical supply services, physician services, and other services), end-user (home settings, hospitals, specialty nursing homes, and hospice care centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). To learn more about the professional skincare market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospice Market 2023-2027

The nursing services segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Nursing services are available at nursing homes, hospice centers, and home hospice care. These services can be provided by a Certified Hospice and Palliative Licensed Nurse (CHPLN). They focus on the medical and psychological care of terminally ill patients.

The market is driven by the increasing geriatric population. The increasing prevalence of diseases in the aging population is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global market. East and Southeast Asia have the world's largest elderly population, with 260 million people in the 65+ age group. These regions are followed by Europe and North America, with over 200 million people in this age group. Hence, the increasing geriatric population across the globe will increase the incidence of diseases, which will drive the global market during the forecast period.

Hospice Market Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including AccentCare Inc., Amedisys Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Caritas Internationalis, Chemed Corp., COVENANT HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES INC., Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, Dierksen Hospice, FC Compassus LLC, Golden Living Centers, Intrepid USA Healthcare Services, LHC GROUP Inc., LifePoint Health Inc., National Association for Home Care and Hospice, Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care, PeaceHealth, ProMedica Health Systems Inc., PruittHealth Corp., Samaritan Health Services, The Ensign Group Inc., among others

  • Coverage: parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Global Hospice market - Vendor Insights

The global hospice market is fragmented. The competitive landscape of the market is expected to intensify due to the increase in service extensions, the availability of new services, and new applications of integrated service offerings. Moreover, the key market players compete on service, quality, pricing, and service differentiation. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • AccentCare Inc.: The company offers hospice services by providing comfort and symptom management during the end of life.

  • Amedisys Inc.: The company offers hospice services that provide quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses.

  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc.: The company offers hospice services that can be provided in any place, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

  • Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care: The company offers hospice services by helping patients use emotional and spiritual therapy.

Global Hospice Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends - 

  • Increased incidence of life-threatening diseases

  • Increasing healthcare spending worldwide

  • Expansion and growth of several healthcare domains

The CDC defines lifestyle diseases as illnesses caused by unhealthy habits such as smoking, drinking, and lack of exercise. The most common lifestyle diseases include stroke, heart attack, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cirrhosis. However, with proper treatment and medical care, these diseases can be cured or made less severe. Moreover, the increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases drives admission rates in healthcare facilities. To meet the high demand for healthcare facilities, manufacturers and suppliers are introducing advanced products and increasing market penetration through efficient distribution networks. All these factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges - 

  • Lack of skilled nursing staff

  • High cost of healthcare

  • Increasing cases of fraudulent home healthcare services

Prospective employees, such as medical students, prefer to pursue medical specialties outside of primary care for better monetary benefits. Medical professionals such as nurses and physician assistants play an important role in the care of hospice center residents. However, the lack of skilled staff can discourage prospective new residents, thereby reducing the market's revenue. Therefore, such factors will negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The hospice market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Hospice Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hospice market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the hospice market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the hospice market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hospice market vendors

Related Reports: 

  • The home healthcare services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.83% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 56.83 billion. The rising geriatric population is notably driving the home healthcare services market growth, although factors such as limited availability of skilled workforce may impede market growth.

  • The healthcare facilities management market size is expected to increase by USD 68.46 billion from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for cloud-based healthcare facility management solutions is notably driving the healthcare facilities management market growth, although factors such as the fragmented nature of the market may impede the market growth.

Hospice Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 89.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.54

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AccentCare Inc., Amedisys Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Caritas Internationalis, Chemed Corp., COVENANT HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES INC., Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, Dierksen Hospice, FC Compassus LLC, Golden Living Centers, Intrepid USA Healthcare Services, LHC GROUP Inc., LifePoint Health Inc., National Association for Home Care and Hospice, Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care, PeaceHealth, ProMedica Health Systems Inc., PruittHealth Corp., Samaritan Health Services, and The Ensign Group Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global hospice market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Service

  • 6.3 Nursing services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Medical supply services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Physician services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Other services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Home settings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Specialty nursing homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Hospice care centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AccentCare Inc.

  • 12.4 Amedisys Inc.

  • 12.5 Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

  • 12.6 COVENANT HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES INC.

  • 12.7 Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care

  • 12.8 Dierksen Hospice

  • 12.9 Golden Living Centers

  • 12.10 LHC GROUP Inc.

  • 12.11 LifePoint Health Inc.

  • 12.12 National Association for Home Care and Hospice

  • 12.13 Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care

  • 12.14 ProMedica Health Systems Inc.

  • 12.15 PruittHealth Corp.

  • 12.16 Samaritan Health Services

  • 12.17 The Ensign Group Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

Global Hospice Market 2023-2027
