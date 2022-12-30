U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $33.89 Billion by 2026 with Technological Advancements Boosting Sector

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global hospital-acquired infection control market is expected to grow from $29.73 billion in 2021 to $30.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The hospital-acquired infection control market is expected to grow to $33.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.4%.

Hospital-acquired infections are acquired during hospital care that is not present before hospital admission. The prevention and control of hospital-acquired infection using various cleaning, sterilization, and disinfection methods refers to hospital-acquired infection control. These infections can be caused by the cross-infection from the surface of equipment, skin of patients, and healthcare staff. The hospital-acquired infection control is used to reduce or eliminate the transmission of illnesses.

North America was the largest region in the hospital-acquired infection control market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hospital-acquired infection control report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of products in hospital-acquired infection control are sterilizers, disinfectors, endoscope reprocessors, microbial testing instruments, reagents, consumables, disinfectants, infection prevention and surveillance software, and others. Sterilizers refer to a machine for making things entirely clean and bacteria-free. Sterilizers are used to kill germs on an article's surface or in a fluid in order to prevent disease transmission. The different technologies include phenotypic and genotypic methods and involve several types of diseases such as hospital acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infections and other diseases. The various applications include disease testing and drug-resistance testing. The end user involved are hospitals, ICUs, ambulatory surgical, diagnostic centres, nursing homes, maternity centres, and others.

The surge in COVID-19 cases is expected to propel the growth of the hospital-acquired infection control market going forward. COVID-19 refers to a viral infection that is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increase in demand for hospital-acquired infection control products and services to focus on personal hygiene and the production of infection control medical supplies.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, as of 8th August 2022, the global COVID-19 cases reached 581.6 million. Therefore, the surge in COVID-19 cases is driving the growth of the hospital-acquired infection control market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the hospital-acquired infection control market. Major companies operating in the hospital-acquired infection control market are focused on developing new technological solutions to lead the market.

For instance, in May 2019, Philips Healthcare, a Netherlands-based health technology company launched the IntelliSpace Epidemiology platform, an AI-enabled software that combines electronic health records (EHRs) data with machine learning and genomic sequencing to track hospital-acquired infections. It can trace admissions, discharge, transfer data, and laboratory data as well as phylogenesis of the pathogen to identify how it was transmitted.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product:

1) By Product: Sterilizers; Disinfectors; Endoscope Reprocessors; Microbial Testing Instruments; Consumables; Disinfectants; Infection Prevention And Surveillance Software; Other Products
2) By Technology: Phenotypic Methods; Genotypic Methods
3) By Diseases: Hospital Acquired Pneumonia; Bloodstream Infections; Surgical Site Infections; Gastrointestinal Infections; Urinary Tract Infection; Other Diseases
4) By Application: Disease Testing; Drug-Resistance Testing
5) By End User: Hospitals; ICUs; Ambulatory Surgical; Diagnostic Centers; Nursing Homes; Maternity Centers; Other End Users

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Characteristics

3. Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Size And Growth

6. Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Segmentation

7. Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

9. China Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

10. India Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

11. Japan Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

12. Australia Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

13. Indonesia Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

14. South Korea Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

15. Western Europe Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

16. UK Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

17. Germany Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

18. France Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

19. Eastern Europe Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

20. Russia Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

21. North America Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

22. USA Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

23. South America Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

24. Brazil Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

25. Middle East Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

26. Africa Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

27. Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

29. Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Belimed AG

  • Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

  • 3M Company

  • Getinge AB

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Steris Healthcare PVT Ltd.

  • MMM Group

  • Contec Inc.

  • Steelco S.P.A

  • Miele Group

  • Sotera Health LLC

  • Matachana Group

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.-

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aom86n

