Hospital-Acquired Infections Market Size to Hit USD 32.51 Billion by 2030 at 1.37% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Hospital Acquired Infections Market Trends and Insights by Pathogen Types (Viral, Bacterial and Fungal), by Method of Treatment (Sterilization, Chemical, Radiation), Infection Type (Urinary Tract Infections, Blood Stream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, and Respiratory Infections), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospital-Acquired Infections Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Hospital Acquired Infections Market Information by Pathogen Types, Method of Treatment, Infection Type, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market for hospital-acquired infections was valued at USD 23.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to almost USD 32.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.37% between 2022 and 2030.

Market Synopsis

In general, a nosocomial infection or healthcare-associated infection (HAI or HCAI) is another name for a hospital-acquired infection (HAI). At essence, it is a kind of infection that one picks up in a hospital. The patient typically enters the hospital for treatment of another illness but contracts an infection there instead. After being released from the hospital, individuals frequently develop hospital-acquired infections or symptoms. The effectiveness of hospital-acquired infections can also be stated to increase following a patient's release. Additionally, occupational infections are caused by hospital-acquired infections among hospital employees.

Viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens are the main causes of hospital-acquired infections, including bloodstream infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia, surgical site infections, and urinary tract infections. A significant factor in the market's increase is the rise in hospital admissions.

the growing elderly population in addition to the widespread use of subpar healthcare systems and hygienic standards. Hospitals' diseased supplies and bacterial loads are increased by variables like overcrowding, dampness, and a lack of knowledge. Market growth will be fueled by the rising incidence of chronic diseases globally and the increase in surgical procedures.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 32.51 Billion CAGR 1.37% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Pathogen Types, Method of Treatment and Infection Type. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The rising prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections poor hospital infrastructure, regulation and low expenditure on healthcare

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important participants in the hospital-acquired infections market are

Advanced Sterilization Products

3M Company

Becton Dickinson and company

STERIS Corporation

Getinge AB

Cantel Medical Corp.

Belimed AG

These market leaders are actively implementing strategic initiatives, such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, in an effort to expand their global reach. They also frequently launch new products and obtain drug approvals in order to meet the expanding demand.



In November 2022

In order to aid infection prevention specialists in the ongoing fight against Covid-19 and the rising number of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), PDI announced the dual introduction of unique, revolutionary disinfectants. The new items, Sani-24 Germicidal Disposable Wipe, Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Disposable Wipe, and Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Spray, reinforce PDI's dedication to assisting in the prevention of infections and the promotion of health and wellbeing as part of a multi-layered strategy.

The first and only EPA-registered disinfectant that utilises continuously active disinfectant (CAD), a ground-breaking innovation created by a pioneer in antimicrobial treatments, Microban, is Sani-24 wipe.

Hospital-Acquired Infections Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving this market are rising awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), the need to prevent cross-infections, the incidence of infectious diseases in healthcare facilities, and supportive government programs to encourage infection control techniques. The development of national, regional, and hospital-level infection prevention guidelines and policies as well as the expanding use of monitoring tools are both contributing to the expansion.

The hospital-acquired infection control market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. In particular, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, PPE kits, masks, and gloves saw a spike in demand as a result. The prior year saw an increase in the demand for infection control goods and services.

Hospital-acquired infections during the outbreak were observed to have decreased statistically significantly, according to a 2020 study on the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the HAI Rate in Iran. High employment of infection control technology, adherence to infection control procedures, isolation of infected patients, and the use of antimicrobial treatments to eradicate infection were all factors in the low occurrence of HAIs. The study also discovered that the low occurrence of nosocomial infections was due in part to increased awareness, ongoing education, and the use of suitable and effective infection control measures.

Market Restraints:

The hospital-acquired infections market expansion could be hampered by the rise in microbial resistance and the sale of fake goods. Additionally, throughout the anticipated period, the expansion of the global market is expected to be hampered by the rise of disposables, off-label use of medications and antiseptics, high penetration of generics, significant fragmentation of the industry along with the market participants, and loss of patents.

The surging usage of high-quality building materials like glass and ceramics is another market limitation over the course of the research period.

COVID-19 Analysis

As advised by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the crucial importance of hand cleanliness and the use of traditional infection control strategies in lowering the rate of hospital-acquired infections. Additionally, according to a September 2021 article titled "Prevention of Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Construct During Covid-19 Pandemic," data collected from January 2019 to December 2020 in the Indian state of Bihar revealed a decrease in the rates of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI), central-line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI), and surgical site infections (SSIs) of 28.01%, 37.61%, and 62.39%, respectively.

HAI was thereby decreased as a result of broad COVID-19 infection control procedures. Although control procedures were strictly adhered to in order to maintain the right hygienic conditions and prevent infection. As a result, COVID-19 had a big influence on the market's expansion.

Hospital-Acquired Infections Market Segmentation

By Method of Treatment

The Hospital-Acquired Infections Market has been divided into chemical, protective barriers, sterilization, and radiation groups with respect to the method of treatment.

By Pathogen Type

The hospital-acquired infections market has been divided into bacterial, viral, and fungal pathogen types.

By Infection Type

The hospital-acquired infections market has been divided into bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, and respiratory infections, depending on the infection type.

By End-Users

The end-users in the Hospital-Acquired Infections Market include ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals and clinics, and more.

The sector for hospitals and clinics garnered the biggest share in 2020, holding the leadership position. This market is expanding as a result of the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, the rise in the number of geriatric patients with rising chronic diseases, and the rising demand for surgical procedures carried out in hospitals.

Hospital-Acquired Infections Market Regional Insights

With a potential value of approximately $12 billion by 2030, the American market is the one with the highest hospital-acquired infection market. Key stakeholders' presence, their governmental and private sector actions, and the growing awareness of HAIs in this area can all be credited for the substantial share.

Over the next several years, the APAC industry can anticipate seeing the quickest CAGR, due to the rise in hospital-acquired infections and the expansion of the healthcare sector in low- and middle-income countries.

