Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023

·6 min read
Major players in the hospital-acquired infections testing kits market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abott Laboratories, Cepheid, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Roche, Bayer AG, Cantel Medical Corporation, and Meridian Bioscience.

New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023"


The global hospital-acquired infections testing kits market is expected to grow from $1.12 billion in 2021 to $1.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The hospital-acquired infections testing kits market is expected to grow to $1.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

The hospital-acquired infections testing kits market consist of sales of testing kits and devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The hospital-acquired infections testing kits are tools used to check the infections people get while in a healthcare facility. Hospital-acquired infections testing kits are used to check the infections associated with pathogens such as vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), multi-resistant gram-negative bacilli, norovirus, and clostridium difficile.

North America was the largest region in the hospital-acquired infections testing kits market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the hospital-acquired infections testing kits market.

The regions covered in the hospital-acquired infections testing kits market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main products of hospital-acquired infections testing kits are instruments and reagents, and consumables.The hospital-acquired infections testing kit instruments involves the various instruments that are required for hospital-acquired infections testing to aid scientist in growing new cells in the culture media for drug development, tissue culture, engineering, gene therapy, vaccine production, and toxicity testing.

The pathogens tested using hospital-acquired infections testing kits are viral, bacterial, and fungal by sterilization, chemical, and radiation method of treatment to test pneumonia infection, urinary tract infection, bloodstream associated infection, surgical site infection, MRSA infection, and others. The various applications include drug-resistance testing and disease testing.

The hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are on the rise, affecting both the inpatients and outpatients.Hospital-acquired infections or nosocomial infections are diseases that are acquired in hospitals and medical clinics.

For example, according to the findings by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, around 1.7 million people in the USA acquire hospital-acquired infections caused while being admitted for other health issues and more than 98,000 (around 5%) patients die due to these infections. The increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections leads to an increase in the demand for hospital-acquired infections testing kits.

Most of the underdeveloped and developing nations lack proper health insurance that covers essential health services.According to a report by the World Bank and the World Health Organization, more than 50% of the world’s population cannot avail of essential health services due to expensive healthcare services that push them to poverty.

For instance, 800 million people spend more than 10% of their household budgets on health expenses for themselves, a sick child, or other family members, and for almost 100 million people these expenses are high enough to push them into extreme poverty. This lack of financially affordable healthcare hinders the market growth for diagnostic services including hospital-acquired infection testing.

The diagnostic tests involved in diagnosing HAIs such as flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, near-infrared spectroscopy, and nucleic acid-based technologies are advancing in technologies, providing more accurate data.There has been a significant advancement in mass spectrometers, which quantifies known materials, and identifies unknown compounds within a sample.

For instance, SCIEX’s X500 QTOF solves the challenge of contamination and is a compact device that does not compromise on resolution and accuracy. It gives results sooner and allows the operator to make data-driven decisions sooner.

The hospital-acquired infections testing kits are regulated by government agencies such as US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the USA, and the European Medicines Agency/Committee in European Region.The regulatory body lays down a set of guidelines pertaining to the safety, efficiency, and efficacy of the instruments that form part of the hospital-acquired infection testing kits market.

The manufacturers and service providers must comply with the CBER Regulations that have been published in the first chapter of Title 21 of CFR.Part 600 of CFR 21 primarily focuses on the established standards like retention samples conditions, temperature to be maintained during shipment, sterilization of equipment, and role and duties of the inspector to inspect the laboratories.

The regulation also allows the manufacturer to report any kind of deviation of their product from their intended purpose.CBER comes under FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

Also, the Code of Federal Regulations Title 21, Part 866 states regulations pertaining to immunology and microbiology devices. These devices are used to identify infections caused due to bacteria and various viruses.

The countries covered in the hospital-acquired infections testing kits market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The hospital-acquired infections testing kits market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hospital-acquired infections testing kits market statistics, including hospital-acquired infections testing kits industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hospital-acquired infections testing kits market share, detailed hospital-acquired infections testing kits market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hospital-acquired infections testing kits industry. This hospital-acquired infections testing kits market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
