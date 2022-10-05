U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape

Summary This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Hospital Acquired Pneumonia therapeutics. Synopsis

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326009/?utm_source=GNW
- In 2022, there will be more than 300,000 diagnosed incidence cases of HAP across seven major pharmaceutical markets.
- There are six leading marketed drugs for the treatment of HAP, and Merck is a key player in the disease space.
- Out of 47 drugs in HAP pipeline, , five drugs are in Phase III and three drugs are in pre-registration development stage.
- Non-industrial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in HAP, with China and Russia emerging as the key countries for conducting trials in HAP.
- During the past 12 months, there have been six mergers and acquisitions, and five strategic alliances involving HAP assets.
- Approval of Shionogi’s cefiderocol in Japan is anticipated in March 2023 for the treatment of HAP.

Scope
Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.

Components of the report include -
- Disease Landscape
- Disease Overview
- Epidemiology Overview
- Treatment Overview
- Marketed Products Assessment
- Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment
- Retail or Manufacturer Price of Products
- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement
- Pipeline Assessment
- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs
- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval
- Clinical Trials Assessment
- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status
- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis
- Deals Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region
- Overview of Recent Deals
- Commercial Assessment
- Key Market Players
- Future Market Catalysts

Reasons to Buy
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Hospital Acquired Pneumonia market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global Hospital Acquired Pneumonia market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326009/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


