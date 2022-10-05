ReportLinker

- In 2022, there will be more than 300,000 diagnosed incidence cases of HAP across seven major pharmaceutical markets.

- There are six leading marketed drugs for the treatment of HAP, and Merck is a key player in the disease space.

- Out of 47 drugs in HAP pipeline, , five drugs are in Phase III and three drugs are in pre-registration development stage.

- Non-industrial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in HAP, with China and Russia emerging as the key countries for conducting trials in HAP.

- During the past 12 months, there have been six mergers and acquisitions, and five strategic alliances involving HAP assets.

- Approval of Shionogi’s cefiderocol in Japan is anticipated in March 2023 for the treatment of HAP.



Scope

Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.



Components of the report include -

- Disease Landscape

- Disease Overview

- Epidemiology Overview

- Treatment Overview

- Marketed Products Assessment

- Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

- Retail or Manufacturer Price of Products

- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

- Pipeline Assessment

- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

- Clinical Trials Assessment

- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

- Deals Landscape

- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

- Overview of Recent Deals

- Commercial Assessment

- Key Market Players

- Future Market Catalysts



