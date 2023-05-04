Hospital Beds Market size to accelerate at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2027; Rise in incidence of infectious diseases to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospital beds market size is set to grow by USD 2324.19 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 10%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospital Beds Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Hospital Beds Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Application

Geography

The market share growth by the manual beds segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The demand for manual hospital beds increased in developing countries such as Nigeria for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in early 2020. Due to low economic growth in these countries, the demand for manual hospital beds has increased, as automated and semi-automated hospital beds are more expensive than manual hospital beds. Hence, the increasing demand for manual beds from developing countries will augment the growth of the manual beds segment of the global hospital beds market during the forecast period.

Hospital Beds Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the hospital beds market include Agiliti Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Baxter International Inc., Besco Medical Ltd., Getinge AB, GF Health Products Inc., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET Group SE, Lojer Oy, Malvestio Spa, Medline Industries LP, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Savaria Corp., Savion Industries, Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG, Stryker Corp., Taleb Medical, and ANTANO GROUP S.R.L. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hospital beds market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Story continues

Vendor offerings

Agiliti Inc. - The company offers hospital beds, namely Evolution bed with free mobility, geriatrics, safe patient handling, fall prevention, and caregiver injury prevention.

GF Health Products Inc. - The company offers ICU beds, namely Getinge IN2 ICU Wall System and Getinge IN2 ICU.

Hill Rom Holdings Inc. - The company offers two types of hospital beds, namely patient transport and bariatric beds, under its subsidiary Gendron Inc.

Hospital Beds Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rise in infectious diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global hospital beds market.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis (TB) and COVID-19 will increase the demand for hospital beds across the world.

For instance, 10.4 million new TB cases and 1.7 million TB-related deaths are estimated to occur every year, worldwide.

According to the CDC, 7,882 people were diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2021 in the US. Additionally, the CDC estimates that Salmonella infections lead to about 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the US annually.

Hence, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases can result in hospital admissions, which is likely to drive the demand for hospital beds during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Significant Trends

The rising number of medical emergencies is an emerging trend in the global hospital beds market growth.

The rise in medical emergencies caused by outdoor accidents, industrial accidents, wars, fire breakouts, and natural calamities is pushing healthcare providers to improve their readiness to address emergency situations.

In order to provide advanced services and advanced equipment such as electric and advanced hospital beds, healthcare facilities are upgrading their capabilities in terms of intensive care, critical care, acute care, and surgical treatment.

They are highly needed during the treatment of medical emergencies. Furthermore, hospitals and other healthcare emergency centers are taking high precautions and are providing the required facilities to address medical emergencies.

Hence, such trends are expected to fuel the market growth for hospital beds during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

The high cost of automated hospital beds is one of the challenges to the growth of the global hospital beds market.

The stringent regulatory scenario in various countries increases the investment in meeting product quality and operation standards and minimizes the risk associated with the manufacturing and use of these products, which can increase the overall cost of production for manufacturers.

To minimize the cost and generate profit, manufacturers follow a premium pricing strategy, which increases the cost of the product.

Weak distribution channels in rural markets are operated and controlled by local suppliers, which also increases product costs due to the lower order value and consumption volumes.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the hospital beds market during the forecast period.

Hospital Beds Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist hospital beds market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hospital beds market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hospital beds market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital beds market vendors

Hospital Beds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,324.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.93 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agiliti Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Baxter International Inc., Besco Medical Ltd., Getinge AB, GF Health Products Inc., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET Group SE, Lojer Oy, Malvestio Spa, Medline Industries LP, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Savaria Corp., Savion Industries, Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG, Stryker Corp., Taleb Medical, and ANTANO GROUP S.R.L. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hospital beds market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Manual beds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Semi-automated beds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Automated beds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Intensive care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Acute care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Agiliti Inc.

12.4 Getinge AB

12.5 GF Health Products Inc.

12.6 Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

12.7 Invacare Corp.

12.8 Joerns Healthcare LLC

12.9 LINET Group SE

12.10 Lojer Oy

12.11 Malvestio Spa

12.12 Medline Industries LP

12.13 PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

12.14 Savaria Corp.

12.15 Savion Industries

12.16 Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG

12.17 Stryker Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

