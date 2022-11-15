U.S. markets closed

Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market Is Expected to Generate USD 6.8 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Surge in the patient pool in hospitals for chronic diseases, the rise in demand for ambulatory hospital management solutions, adoption of the digitalization, rise in the demand for the IoT based healthcare services, and increase in demand for integrated health care systems drive the global hospital capacity management solution market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global hospital capacity management solution market share.

Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hospital capacity management solution market garnered $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $6.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15439

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$2.9 billion

Market Size in 2031

$6.8 billion

CAGR

8.7%

No. of Pages in Report

315

Segments covered

Product Type, Component, End User, and Region.

Drivers

Surge in the patient pool in hospitals for chronic diseases

Rise in demand for ambulatory hospital management solutions

Adoption of the digitalization

Rise in the demand for the IoT based healthcare services

Increase in demand for integrated health care systems

Opportunities

Increased investment by healthcare IT businesses

Rapid technical innovation in hospital capacity management solutions.

Restraints

Rise in management complexities

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the growth of the global hospital capacity management solution market.

  • In the wake of overcrowded hospitals, factors such as lack of oxygen cylinders, dearth of hospital beds, difficulty maintaining adequate staffing & supporting staff, prolonged waits for test results, shortages of essential supplies, materials, and logistic support, as well as an expanding black market for drugs caused the global medical community to encounter an unprecedented strain on its facilities and resources.

  • On the other hand, hospitals adopted hospital capacity management tools to overcome these worries and improve patient monitoring. This further lead to the increase in the sales of hospital capacity management solutions, thereby propelling the market growth.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global hospital capacity management solution market based on Product Type, Component, End User, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the workflow management solutions segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hospital capacity management solution market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15439

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global hospital capacity management solution market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the state owned hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global hospital capacity management solution market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the private hospitals segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global hospital capacity management solution market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Asia-Pacific.

Leading market players of the global hospital capacity management solution market analyzed in the research include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, Epic SystemCorporation, General Electric, Halma plc., Healthstream Inc., Infosys, JVS Technologies Pvt Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Steris plc, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global hospital capacity management solution market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

3D Printed Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                               
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                             
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


