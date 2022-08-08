Hospital Disinfectant Products Market is estimated to reach US$ 25.09 Bn by 2031, TMR Study
Government mandates for safety of patient and healthcare staff necessitating adoption of sterilization measures creates demand for hospital disinfectant products
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - TMR estimates the hospital disinfectant products market to advance at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Increasing demand for disinfectant products from hospitals, rising hospital admissions, and rise in number of nosocomial infections is driving the hospital disinfectant products market.
Thrust upon healthcare authorities to adhere to regulations for clean hygienic hospital environments is boosting the adoption of hospital disinfectant products. Cleaning products used in hospitals that are related to safety of patients and staff are approved by regulatory agencies such as the EPA. In the U.S. the establishment of expanded safety framework by the FDA for cleaning materials and hygiene products used in hospitals is a case in point.
Growing consumer awareness for hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is compelling healthcare institutions to administer safe, sterilized, and hygienic medical procedures. Additionally, governments have laid down standards for the types of disinfectants used in hospitals to maintain overall sanitization.
Exponential rise in the number of surgeries has led to the demand for medical equipment, which necessitates use of latest sterilizers for cleaning purposes. Additionally, need for prevention of communicable diseases, especially after surgical procedures creates opportunities for hospital disinfection product manufacturers. Demand for sanitizers and lotions is ascribed to their easy use, and efficacy for sterilizing medical equipment. Hand sanitizers are suitable for medical clinics, where hands ae exposed to germs.
Hospital Disinfectant Products Market – Key Findings of the Report
Liquid type product segment is anticipated to emerge attractive during the forecast period. Liquid disinfectant products are the oldest hospital cleaning products, and include surface cleaners, air cleaners, and water cleaners. Ease-of-use and low toxicity influence demand for liquid gel and lotions.
Surface cleaners application segment held a major share of hospital disinfectant products market in 2021, and is anticipated to continue to hold leading share during the forecast period. Rise in number of hospital-acquired infections is driving the demand for surface cleaners to maintain clean germ-free environments.
Air fresheners sub-segment of air cleaners is anticipated to display attractive growth during the forecast period. Low price as compared to air neutralizer, and availability in different fragrances and application forms such as spray, gel, and liquid spells demand.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the key share of hospital disinfectant products market during the forecast period. Rapid rise in demand for hospital disinfectant products is a key factor fuelling the growth of hospital disinfectant products market in the region. Increasing health awareness, deployment of advanced equipment for diagnosis and treatment, and increasing prevalence of nosocomial infectious diseases in countries in Southeast Asia is creating opportunities in hospital infection products market in the region.
Hospital Disinfectant Products Market – Growth Drivers
Need to maintain safe hygienic hospital environments for rising hospital admissions, surgical procedures, and nosocomial infection fuels the growth of hospital disinfectant products market
Growing consumer awareness for safe, sterilized, and hygienic medical procedures to prevent hospital-acquired infections propels growth
Hospital Disinfectant Products Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the hospital disinfectant products market are;
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Henry Schein Inc.
Kmberly-Clark Corporation
S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.
Procter & Gamble Company
Belmed AG
SAKURA SO CO. Ltd
STERIS plc
Tuunauer
Baxter International Inc.
RL Solutions
VigiLanz Corporation
Contec Inc.
Ecolab Inc.
GOJO Industries Inc.
Reckitt Benckiser plc.
The hospital disinfectant products market is segmented as follows;
Hospital Disinfectant Market, by Type
Liquid
Gel & Lotions
Spray & Foam
Wipes
Devices
Hospital Disinfectant Products Market, by Application
Skincare
Skin Cleanser
Hand Sanitizer
Surgical Scrubs
Skin Conditioners
Others
Surface Cleaners
Toilet Cleaners
Floor Cleaners
Surface Sanitizer
Instrument Decontaminant Solution
Air Cleaners
Air Neutralizer
Air Freshener
Water Cleaners
Water Disinfectant Solution
Water Purification Products
Disinfectant Instrument & Accessories
Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
UV Disinfectant
Fogger Disinfectant
Air Purifier
Water Sterilizer
Surveillance Providers
Antimicrobial Stewardship
Infection Prevention
Others
Hospital Disinfectant Products Market, by Distribution Channel
Direct
Indirect
Medical Store
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Departmental Stores
Hospital Disinfectant Products Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
