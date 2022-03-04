Hospital Furniture Market to Witness 34% growth from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospital furniture market potential growtth difference will be USD 5.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also forecasts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.78%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The rising international accreditation by hospitals, growing number of road accidents and fatal sports injuries, and leveraging internet platform to create awareness on hospital infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. The hospitals are ramping up their infrastructure to meet the standards of the JCI, as it is considered a significant factor by medical tourists. One of the key constituents of infrastructure is the hospital furniture comprising hospital beds, bedside tables, and examination tables and chairs. In addition, another key factor driving the global hospital furniture market growth is the growing geriatric population. However, one of the key challenges to the global hospital furniture market growth is the limited sustainability of smaller vendors. It is extremely difficult for a new player to enter the market and gain substantial revenue, as the hospital furniture manufacturing process is expensive for small and medium players. In addition, they do not have large-scale manufacturing plants to manufacture the products in bulk numbers.
Hospital Furniture Market 2022-2026: Key Segment Highlights
Product
Geography
Hospital Furniture Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The hospital furniture market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the hospital furniture market include ActiveAid LLC, Arjo AB, Bio Medical Solutions, Chang Gung Medical Technology Co. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Industrias H Pardo SL, Invacare Corp, LINET Group SE, Medical Depot, Medline Industries Inc., Narang Medical Ltd., NAUSICAA MEDICAL SAS, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Renray Healthcare, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Sunrise Medical LLC, and The Brewer Co. LLC.
The report also covers the following areas:
Hospital Furniture Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist hospital furniture market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the hospital furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the hospital furniture market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital furniture market vendors
Hospital Furniture Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 5.74 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.42
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ActiveAid LLC, Arjo AB, Bio Medical Solutions, Chang Gung Medical Technology Co. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Industrias H Pardo SL, Invacare Corp, LINET Group SE, Medical Depot, Medline Industries Inc., Narang Medical Ltd., NAUSICAA MEDICAL SAS, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Renray Healthcare, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Sunrise Medical LLC, and The Brewer Co. LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Hospital beds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Specialty medical chairs and tables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ActiveAid LLC
10.4 Arjo AB
10.5 GPC Medical Ltd.
10.6 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.
10.7 Industrias H Pardo SL
10.8 Invacare Corp
10.9 LINET Group SE
10.10 Medical Depot
10.11 PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.
10.12 Stryker Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
