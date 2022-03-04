Hospital Furniture Market to Witness 34% growth from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospital furniture market potential growtth difference will be USD 5.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also forecasts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.78%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hospital Furniture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The rising international accreditation by hospitals, growing number of road accidents and fatal sports injuries, and leveraging internet platform to create awareness on hospital infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. The hospitals are ramping up their infrastructure to meet the standards of the JCI, as it is considered a significant factor by medical tourists. One of the key constituents of infrastructure is the hospital furniture comprising hospital beds, bedside tables, and examination tables and chairs. In addition, another key factor driving the global hospital furniture market growth is the growing geriatric population. However, one of the key challenges to the global hospital furniture market growth is the limited sustainability of smaller vendors. It is extremely difficult for a new player to enter the market and gain substantial revenue, as the hospital furniture manufacturing process is expensive for small and medium players. In addition, they do not have large-scale manufacturing plants to manufacture the products in bulk numbers.

Hospital Furniture Market 2022-2026: Key Segment Highlights

Product

Geography

Hospital Furniture Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The hospital furniture market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the hospital furniture market include ActiveAid LLC, Arjo AB, Bio Medical Solutions, Chang Gung Medical Technology Co. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Industrias H Pardo SL, Invacare Corp, LINET Group SE, Medical Depot, Medline Industries Inc., Narang Medical Ltd., NAUSICAA MEDICAL SAS, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Renray Healthcare, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Sunrise Medical LLC, and The Brewer Co. LLC.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hospital Furniture Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hospital furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hospital furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hospital furniture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital furniture market vendors

Hospital Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ActiveAid LLC, Arjo AB, Bio Medical Solutions, Chang Gung Medical Technology Co. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Industrias H Pardo SL, Invacare Corp, LINET Group SE, Medical Depot, Medline Industries Inc., Narang Medical Ltd., NAUSICAA MEDICAL SAS, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Renray Healthcare, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Sunrise Medical LLC, and The Brewer Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

