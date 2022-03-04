U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

Hospital Furniture Market to Witness 34% growth from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospital furniture market potential growtth difference will be USD 5.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also forecasts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.78%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hospital Furniture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hospital Furniture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The rising international accreditation by hospitals, growing number of road accidents and fatal sports injuries, and leveraging internet platform to create awareness on hospital infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. The hospitals are ramping up their infrastructure to meet the standards of the JCI, as it is considered a significant factor by medical tourists. One of the key constituents of infrastructure is the hospital furniture comprising hospital beds, bedside tables, and examination tables and chairs. In addition, another key factor driving the global hospital furniture market growth is the growing geriatric population. However, one of the key challenges to the global hospital furniture market growth is the limited sustainability of smaller vendors. It is extremely difficult for a new player to enter the market and gain substantial revenue, as the hospital furniture manufacturing process is expensive for small and medium players. In addition, they do not have large-scale manufacturing plants to manufacture the products in bulk numbers.

Hospital Furniture Market 2022-2026: Key Segment Highlights

  • Product

  • Geography

Hospital Furniture Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The hospital furniture market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the hospital furniture market include ActiveAid LLC, Arjo AB, Bio Medical Solutions, Chang Gung Medical Technology Co. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Industrias H Pardo SL, Invacare Corp, LINET Group SE, Medical Depot, Medline Industries Inc., Narang Medical Ltd., NAUSICAA MEDICAL SAS, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Renray Healthcare, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Sunrise Medical LLC, and The Brewer Co. LLC.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hospital Furniture Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hospital furniture market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hospital furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hospital furniture market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital furniture market vendors

Hospital Furniture Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 5.74 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.42

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ActiveAid LLC, Arjo AB, Bio Medical Solutions, Chang Gung Medical Technology Co. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Industrias H Pardo SL, Invacare Corp, LINET Group SE, Medical Depot, Medline Industries Inc., Narang Medical Ltd., NAUSICAA MEDICAL SAS, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Renray Healthcare, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Sunrise Medical LLC, and The Brewer Co. LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Hospital beds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Specialty medical chairs and tables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ActiveAid LLC

  • 10.4 Arjo AB

  • 10.5 GPC Medical Ltd.

  • 10.6 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

  • 10.7 Industrias H Pardo SL

  • 10.8 Invacare Corp

  • 10.9 LINET Group SE

  • 10.10 Medical Depot

  • 10.11 PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Stryker Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

