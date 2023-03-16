U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.50
    +15.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,973.00
    +101.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,306.50
    +58.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.20
    +11.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.11
    +0.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.90
    -14.40 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0601
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -3.4920 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    -23.73 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2075
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6090
    -0.7410 (-0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,311.98
    -578.81 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.26
    -15.97 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,942.18
    -287.30 (-1.06%)
     

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% from 2022 to 2027, antibiotics to be a major segment for the growth of the market - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital infection therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,106.6 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period. Technavio has segmented the market based on drug class (antibiotics drugs, antifungal drugs, and antiviral drugs), type (respiratory tract infections, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal infections, and urinary tract infections), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview

  • The market share growth by the antibiotics drugs segment will be significant for the growth of the global hospital infection therapeutics market during the forecast period. Antibiotics are therapeutic agents used to prevent and treat infections caused by bacteria and other susceptible microorganisms. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases globally drives the growth of the segment during the forecast period. There are two types of antibiotics, namely broad-spectrum and narrow-spectrum antibiotics. Broad-spectrum antibiotics are effective against a wide range of microorganisms whereas narrow-spectrum antibiotics are active against a few certain groups of bacteria. Broad-spectrum antibiotics include amoxicillin, levofloxacin, gatifloxacin, streptomycin, tetracycline, and chloramphenicol. Narrow-spectrum antibiotics that are commonly used include azithromycin, clarithromycin, clindamycin, erythromycin, and vancomycin. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the antibiotic drug segment of the global hospital infection therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hospital infection therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hospital infection therapeutics market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global hospital infections therapeutics market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in healthcare expenditure, and the rising preference for therapeutics over surgical procedures. Other factors include the growing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on R&D, the increasing geriatric population, and the presence of global and regional vendors.

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market – Vendor Analysis

The global hospital infection therapeutics market is fragmented with the presence of various global and regional vendors. Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Achilles Therapeutics plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Spero Therapeutics Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. are some of the major vendors covered in the report.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

The increase in the incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders is driving the hospital infection therapeutics market growth significantly. Among other hospital infectious diseases, respiratory diseases are one of the main causes of mortality worldwide. There is a rise in the prevalence of diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and acute respiratory infections. In the US, more than 534,242 deaths of men and women were due to chronic respiratory diseases. Thus, the rise in the incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders will drive the growth of the global hospital-acquired infections therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

The increase in hospital visits is a major trend influencing the hospital infection therapeutics market growth. With the rise in chronic diseases around the world, the number of visits to hospitals is also increasing. Hospitals are a primary source of infections, which results in a rise in morbidity and mortality in hospitalized patients. The increasing incidence of hospital infectious diseases has created a significant social and economic burden on the healthcare system. Furthermore, the aging population is increasing globally. This will increase the demand for blood culture tests performed on patients, which will support the growth of the hospital infections therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stringent regulations may hinder the hospital infection therapeutics market growth during the forecast period. Vendors should adhere to stringent regulations enforced by regulatory authorities such as the US FDA and the EMA to obtain marketing approval for drugs, which can increase the R&D expenditure for drugs. Around one in every 5,000 new drugs reach the open market. The US FDA also increased the regulatory surveillance of cancer drugs to avoid associated risks. Thus, a failure in drug performance can lead to a delay in receiving marketing approval. Therefore, stringent regulations discourage new entrants and existing vendors from entering the market with novel therapeutic candidates.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hospital infection therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the hospital infection therapeutics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the hospital infection therapeutics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital infection therapeutics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The pruritus therapeutic market size is expected to increase by USD 4.01 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%. The increasing prevalence of pruritus is a key factor driving the global pruritus therapeutic market share growth.

The aspergillosis drugs market size has the potential to grow by USD 658.48 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. The development of therapeutics with novel mechanisms that have better tolerance levels and efficacy will lead to a strong pipeline.

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.98%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,106.6 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Germany, France, UK, and China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Achilles Therapeutics plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Spero Therapeutics Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Health Care market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global hospital infection therapeutics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Drug Class Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Drug Class

  • 6.3 Antibiotics drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Antifungal drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Antiviral drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Drug Class

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Respiratory tract infections - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Surgical site infections - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Bloodstream infections - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Gastrointestinal infections - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Urinary tract infections - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 12.4 AbbVie Inc.

  • 12.5 Achilles Therapeutics plc

  • 12.6 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 12.7 Bayer AG

  • 12.8 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 12.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.10 Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • 12.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 12.12 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.13 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 12.14 Novartis AG

  • 12.15 Pfizer Inc.

  • 12.16 Sanofi SA

  • 12.17 Viatris Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market 2023-2027
Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hospital-infection-therapeutics-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-98-from-2022-to-2027--antibiotics-to-be-a-major-segment-for-the-growth-of-the-market---technavio-301771847.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • From Biotech to Buzzfeed, These Were SVB’s Corporate Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Since Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse on Friday, listed companies big and small have come forward to try and reassure investors about their exposure to the failed lender.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Gl

  • China’s Windy Winter Helps Suppress Power Sector Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in Chinese wind generation helped suppress coal burning at the start of the year, even as the government tried to kick-start the economy after abandoning Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattle

  • Credit Suisse Takes Action to Strengthen Liquidity

    Credit Suisse said it's planning to borrow from the Swiss National Bank up to CHF50 billion under a covered loan facility. Adam Haigh and Kathleen Hays report on Bloomberg Television.

  • Philippine Stocks Head for Correction Amid Global Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine stocks headed toward a technical correction amid global market turmoil triggered by mounting concerns about a crisis at Credit Suisse AG. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapThe

  • South Korea Considers Requiring Banks to Hold More Capital as a Buffer

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is mulling whether to require banks to hold more capital, as officials seek safeguard the financial system in the face an increase in interest rates and delinquencies. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama

  • Is Moderna Stock A Sell After Waning Covid Shots Crush Its 2023 Outlook?

    Is Moderna stock a sell after massively missing 2023 sales guidance expectations on a mixed quarterly report? Is MRNA stock a sell?

  • Deciphera (DCPH) Gets Breakthrough Tag for Qinlock Expanded Use

    The FDA grants breakthrough tag to Qinlock for treating second-line GIST patients with mutations in KIT Exon 11 and 17/18. Stock up on Tuesday in response.

  • FDA updates authorization of BioNTech, Pfizer’s bivalent booster for young children

    The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old can now get a booster dose of BioNTech (BNTX) and Pfizer’s (PFE) COVID-19 bivalent vaccine. It’s for children who received the primary series of three original shots.

  • FDA Approves Pfizer/BioNTech's Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine For Youngest Kids

    The FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as a single booster dose in children under five years of age. The amended authorization is for children six months through four years of age who have completed their initial three-dose vaccination with Pfizer's original shot. Related: Pfizer/BioNTech Get Ready For London Court Battle With Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patents. In December, the agency appro

  • The VA Will Pay for Leqembi. It’s a Step in Right Direction for Biogen.

    The biotech and its partner Eisai are seeking to get Medicare to pay for the new Alzheimer's disease therapy.

  • How a nasal vaccine could reduce the risk of COVID infections — and new variants

    Three years into the pandemic, the World Health Organization's Joachim Hombach talked with MarketWatch about the future of vaccines.

  • IBD Screen Of The Day: AMD, Chipotle Boast Rising Profit Estimates

    AMD stock is nearing a new buy point in today's stock market sell-off, while Chipotle boasts rising profit estimates.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Was Berkshire Hathaway Buying Bank of America Stock? We’ll Find Out Soon.

    Berkshire Hathaway has been a steady seller of bank stocks in the past few years, eliminating holdings in JPMorgan Chase Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Group while sharply reducing stakes in U.S. Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon in 2022. B) CEO Warren Buffett has left alone is Bank of America (BAC). Berkshire owns just over one billion shares of the bank, which were worth about $28 billion with the stock down 2.7% to $27.98 on Wednesday.

  • I’m 70 and weighing whether to ‘sell everything’ and put it all in Treasuries, or hire a financial adviser even though it would cost $20K a year. What should I do?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Report: 10 Banks Are Most Exposed To Uninsured Deposits

    High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.

  • Credit Suisse Needs Capital Raise or Break-Up, Morningstar Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s funding costs have become so high it either needs to raise more capital or face a break up, Morningstar analyst Johann Scholtz said in a note on Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Swiss Government Holds Talks on

  • Are You Rich? Biden Wants to Double Your Capital Gains Taxes and Implement a Wealth Tax

    While social issues have dominated news coverage recently, one of the most contentious and important issues in Washington never changes - tax policy. One of former President Donald Trump's biggest victories was his 2017 tax plan that drastically reduced taxes … Continue reading → The post Are You Rich? Biden Wants to Double Your Capital Gains Taxes and Implement a Wealth Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Swiss government holds talks on options to stabilize Credit Suisse - Bloomberg News

    Credit Suisse leaders and government officials have talked about options that range from a public statement of support to a potential liquidity backstop, the report said. Other suggested potential moves for Credit Suisse could be a potential separation of their Swiss unit and a tie-up with their larger Swiss competitor, UBS Group AG, the report said, adding that it's unclear which, if any of these steps will actually be executed. Switzerland is under pressure from at least one major government to intervene quickly on Credit Suisse, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, after the Swiss bank led a rout of European bank stocks on Wednesday.