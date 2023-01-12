U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.25
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,094.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,462.75
    -13.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.50
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.16
    +0.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.40
    +8.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.36 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0761
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.69
    +1.11 (+5.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0230
    -1.4020 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,158.92
    +699.59 (+4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.04
    +17.32 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,768.26
    +43.28 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

The Hospital Information System Market is Seeing an Increase in the Use of AI Technology to Improve Data Management - By The Business Research Company

·4 min read

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of artificial intelligence is gaining popularity in the hospital information system market trends. Major companies operating in the hospital information system market are leveraging artificial intelligence to improve tracking, recording and maintenance of data. For instance, in August 2022, TidalHealth, a Maryland-based Hospitals information system, and Health Care company, which provides a network of hospitals, clinics, and physicians for the provision of emergency care, launched a collaboration designed to increase patient diagnosis accuracy, reduce clinician burnout, and enhance revenue through improved documentation. TidalHealth will implement the software, which uses AI to help physicians diagnose medical conditions across its network in Maryland and Delaware to optimize practitioners' workflows.

TBRC Logo
TBRC Logo

The global hospital information system market size grew from $109.5 billion in 2022 to $119.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hospital information system market size is expected to grow to $173.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Learn More On The Hospital Information System Market Report

Hospital Information System Market Driver – Favorable Government Initiatives

Favorable government initiatives are expected to contribute to the hospital information system market growth during the forecast period. Governments across the world are encouraging the research and development of ways for delivering safe and better healthcare in order to develop more accessible ways to help people. For instance, in September 2020, the three federal agencies FCC (Federal Communications Commission), HHS (US Department of Health and Human Sciences), USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on the Rural Telehealth Initiative to expand healthcare services in rural parts of the country where healthcare access is challenging.

Hospital Information System Market Segments

The global hospital information system market is segmented -

1) By Components: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Type: Clinical Information Systems, Administrative Information Systems, Electronic Medical Records, Laboratory Information System, Radiology Information System, Pharmacy Information System, Other Types

3) By Deployment: Web-Based, On-Premises, Cloud Based

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Insurance Companies, Other End Users

North America Held The Largest Hospital Information System Market Share In 2022

North America was the largest region in the hospital information system market and was worth $44.27 billion in 2022. The hospital information system market in North America is supported by favorable government initiatives in this region. For instance, in June 2021, the United States Department of Health, and Human Services (HHS), announced the allocation of $80 million from the American Rescue Plan to improve COVID-19 data collection, strengthen public health IT in the United States, and increase the workforce's representation of underrepresented communities.

Request A Free Sample Of The Hospital Information System Market Report

View More Similar Market Reports:

Hospital Outsourcing Global Market Report 2023 – By Hospital Type (Private, Public), By Hospital Size (Small And Medium Hospitals, Large Hospitals), By Services (Healthcare IT, Clinical Services, Business Services, Transportation Services, Other Services), By End-Users (Nursing Homes And Assisted Living, Speciality Hospitals, General Medical And Surgical Hospitals, Emergency And Other Outpatient Care Centers, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Hospital Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Systems Global Market Report 2023 – By Product Type (Mobile, Fixed, Other Inventory), By Technology (Hardware, Software), By Application (Equipment Or Device Or Supplies Tracking, Equipment Maintenance) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Hospital EMR Systems Global Market Report 2023 – By Type (General EMR Solutions, Specialty EMR Solutions), By Hospital Size (Small And Medium-Sized Hospitals, Large Hospitals), By Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Component (Services, Software, Hardware) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company   
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company    
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info   
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany   
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ  
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/   
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ 
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hospital-information-system-market-is-seeing-an-increase-in-the-use-of-ai-technology-to-improve-data-management--by-the-business-research-company-301720137.html

SOURCE The Business Reseach Company

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Inflation will surprise investors again in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

  • Stocks moving ahead of the close: Airbnb, Crocs, Lucid, Affirm

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith details some of the top trending stocks ahead of Wednesday's closing bell.

  • The inflation report is coming: Here are 2 blue-chip stocks to shockproof your portfolio

    Inflation chat is once again this week’s hot topic. December’s consumer price index (CPI) will be released on Thursday with analysts hoping a repeat of last month’s positive declaration in inflation levels. The forecast is for core CPI to have climbed 0.3% in December. While this is a touch higher than November, it would still be in line with the quarter’s average, and less than the 0.5% average exhibited between January and September against a backdrop of the highest inflation in decades. The r

  • Chip Giant TSMC Plans to Cut Spending to Offset Falling Near-Term Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is bracing for weaker-than-expected sales by reducing spending, deepening concerns the technology industry’s slump is yet to bottom.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Bid

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 18 Months

    These innovative growth stocks have the tailwinds necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for their shareholders by mid-2024.

  • Stocks Climb With All Eyes on US Inflation Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and Asia gained as traders wagered that US inflation is cooling, reducing pressure for aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring

  • Ubisoft shares slump 20% after French video game maker warns on revenue

    PARIS (Reuters) -Shares in Ubisoft fell 20% on Thursday after the French video game maker warned on revenue and postponed the release of its game "Skull and Bones", prompting analysts to cut their estimates and price targets. Late on Wednesday, Ubisoft said that it was increasing its writedown estimate to 500 million euros ($538 million) from 400 million and cutting its full-year revenue target after ending 2022 with weaker-than-expected sales. Ubisoft cited the deteriorating economy, marked by lower spending on non-essential goods.

  • Daughter of world’s richest man takes the helm at Dior as LVMH reshuffles its two biggest fashion houses

    A reshuffle at LVMH appears to have tightened Bernard Arnault's family grip on the luxury powerhouse.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch on Impressive Industry Trends

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are benefiting from solid pricing power as well as focus on innovation and expansion of low-risk products. These upsides bode well for Philip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s Supersized Bet: $1 Billion for a Bitcoin Miner on the Kazakh Steppe

    Genesis Digital, rigged to consume a small city’s worth of electricity in Kazhakstan, is one of the largest assets in the FTX-Alameda wreckage. Extracting value from it could prove difficult.