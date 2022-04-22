Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market to Exceed Valuation US$ 14.56 Mn by 2031, States TMR Study

Rise in number of hospitalizations due to surge in prevalence of different health disorders globally is bolstering the market

The market in North America is gaining promising avenues, owing to the presence of a sturdy healthcare infrastructure

ALBANY, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital linen supply and management services market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, notes an assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Due to increase in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections around the world, major healthcare providers are increasing investments in superior quality equipment and linen materials. This factor is expected to lead to revenue-generation opportunities in the global hospital linen supply and management services market in the years to come.

The hospital linen supply and management services market in North America is estimated to gain promising growth avenues during the forecast period, owing to factors such as advancements in healthcare infrastructure, existence of many key players, and technological advancements in the regional healthcare industry. Moreover, the market is driven by a surge in demand for hospital gowns and medical facilities, owing to the swift spread of infectious diseases.

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Key Findings

In the recent years, there has been a rise in the number of surgeries across the globe. This factor has resulted into increase in the need of protective apparels such as hospital gowns, sheets, and drapes, which, in turn, is propelling the global hospital linen supply and management services market. Moreover, the market is driven by increase in the requirement for maintaining precise sanitation, sterilization, and hygiene globally.

Older population is at a higher risk of chronic health disorders. Hence, increase in this population base is leading to more hospital admissions and surgical procedures around the world. This, in turn, is driving the demand opportunities in the hospital linen supply and management services market. This aside, rise in the understanding among people pertaining to sanitation is propelling the market.

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in need of top-notch sanitary healthcare facilities globally is creating business prospects in the global hospital linen supply and management services market

Surge in the prevalence of different chronic health disorders is prognosticated to drive the global hospital linen supply and management services market in the upcoming years

Increase in the number of hospitals around the world is creating profitable opportunities in the hospital linen supply and management services market

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Competition Landscape

Companies operating in the global hospital linen supply and management services market are using different strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions in order to expand their businesses in newer regions

Many players in the global hospital linen supply and management services market are increasing cash in-flow toward R&D for product innovations to expand product portfolio

Several enterprises in the hospital linen supply and management services market are providing services such as custom uniforms in addition to their core services. Such strategies are helping players in gaining prominent position in the global market.

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Sobel Westex Inc.

E-Town Laundry Company

Tetsudo Linen Service

Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Synergy Health PLC

AmeriPride Linen & Uniform Services

Angelica Corporation

Unitex Textile Rental Services

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Segmentation

Product Type

Bed Sheet and Pillowcases

Blankets

Patient Repositioner

Bed Pads and Under Pads

Bathing and Cleaning Accessories

Material

Woven

Non-woven

End-use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Standalone Clinics

Other Healthcare Institutes

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

