Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market to Exceed Valuation US$ 14.56 Mn by 2031, States TMR Study

·5 min read

  • Rise in number of hospitalizations due to surge in prevalence of different health disorders globally is bolstering the market

  • The market in North America is gaining promising avenues, owing to the presence of a sturdy healthcare infrastructure

ALBANY, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital linen supply and management services market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, notes an assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Due to increase in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections around the world, major healthcare providers are increasing investments in superior quality equipment and linen materials. This factor is expected to lead to revenue-generation opportunities in the global hospital linen supply and management services market in the years to come.

The hospital linen supply and management services market in North America is estimated to gain promising growth avenues during the forecast period, owing to factors such as advancements in healthcare infrastructure, existence of many key players, and technological advancements in the regional healthcare industry. Moreover, the market is driven by a surge in demand for hospital gowns and medical facilities, owing to the swift spread of infectious diseases.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2542

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Key Findings

  • In the recent years, there has been a rise in the number of surgeries across the globe. This factor has resulted into increase in the need of protective apparels such as hospital gowns, sheets, and drapes, which, in turn, is propelling the global hospital linen supply and management services market. Moreover, the market is driven by increase in the requirement for maintaining precise sanitation, sterilization, and hygiene globally.

  • Older population is at a higher risk of chronic health disorders. Hence, increase in this population base is leading to more hospital admissions and surgical procedures around the world. This, in turn, is driving the demand opportunities in the hospital linen supply and management services market. This aside, rise in the understanding among people pertaining to sanitation is propelling the market.

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in need of top-notch sanitary healthcare facilities globally is creating business prospects in the global hospital linen supply and management services market

  • Surge in the prevalence of different chronic health disorders is prognosticated to drive the global hospital linen supply and management services market in the upcoming years

  • Increase in the number of hospitals around the world is creating profitable opportunities in the hospital linen supply and management services market

How Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market will recover after covid19 – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2542

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Competition Landscape

  • Companies operating in the global hospital linen supply and management services market are using different strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions in order to expand their businesses in newer regions

  • Many players in the global hospital linen supply and management services market are increasing cash in-flow toward R&D for product innovations to expand product portfolio

  • Several enterprises in the hospital linen supply and management services market are providing services such as custom uniforms in addition to their core services. Such strategies are helping players in gaining prominent position in the global market.

Get a Sample Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2542

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Sobel Westex Inc.

  • E-Town Laundry Company

  • Tetsudo Linen Service

  • Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

  • Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

  • Synergy Health PLC

  • AmeriPride Linen & Uniform Services

  • Angelica Corporation

  • Unitex Textile Rental Services

Make an Enquiry before Buying at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2542

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Segmentation

Product Type

  • Bed Sheet and Pillowcases

  • Blankets

  • Patient Repositioner

  • Bed Pads and Under Pads

  • Bathing and Cleaning Accessories

Material

  • Woven

  • Non-woven

End-use

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Centers

  • Standalone Clinics

  • Other Healthcare Institutes

Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact
Mr Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/hospital-linen-supply-management-services.htm

